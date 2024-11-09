As Blue Bloods is nearing its end with its final season, there are still surprises that keep on coming as Season 14, Episode 14 welcomes back several former cast members namely Lori Loughin and Lauren Patten.

"New York Minute" is the latest episode of the hit CBS action and drama series as it juggles key storylines, such as Danny and Baez's investigation of an art gallery filled with counterfeit pieces, an imminent clash between Frank and the returning Grace Edwards, and Eddie being conflicted over the actions of his former partner.

Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 14 premiered on CBS on November 8.

Every Main Cast Member of Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 14

Tom Selleck - New York City Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan

Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck is back to lead the cast of Blue Bloods Season 14 (aka the final season) as New York City Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan.

Frank is disappointed over the fact that the award for his son, Danny, is being rescinded by the Irish Society.

Making matters worse, the award giving body pulled the decision before they even let Danny knew that he was being considered for the award.

After learning that the Irish Society's legal counsel, Grace Edwards, has something to do with it, Frank decides to take matters into his own hands by arranging a one-on-one meeting with her.

Selleck is best known for his roles in Magnum P.I., In & Out, and Three Men and a Baby.

Donnie Wahlberg - Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg is part of Blue Bloods' long list of cast members. The actor plays Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan, Frank's son and a well-respected detective of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Aside from the unexpected award fiasco that he has to deal with, Danny is keeping himself busy by investigating the death of a cop whom he believes is murdered by a dangerous assailant.

The investigation of Danny and his partner, Maria Baez, has led them to uncover a conspiracy involving a collection of fake paintings in an art gallery that has ties to the dead cop.

Wahlberg has credits in Saw II, Ransom, and Dreamcatcher.

Marisa Ramirez - Maria Baez

Marisa Ramirez

Marisa Ramirez plays NYPD Detective Maria Baez who serves as Danny Reagan's partner.

Danny and Maria are occupied with their investigation involving a dead cop found in an alley whom the latter worked with in the past.

Ramirez can be seen in General Hospital, The Extendables, and The Young and the Restless.

Bridget Moynahan - ADA Erin Reagan

Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan reprises her role as Assistand District Attorney Erin Reagan, Frank's daughter and Danny and Jamie's sister.

She appears in the episode to give Henry her thoughts about the dilemma surrounding Danny's award that is being taken away by the Irish Society.

Henry tells Erin and Jamie to try and convince Frank to let this whole situation go.

Some of Moynahan's credits include I, Robot, Battle Los Angeles, and The Sum of All Fears.

Len Cariou - Henry Reagan

Len Cariou

Len Cariou's Henry Reagan returns in Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 14.

Henry is Frank's father and grandfather to Frank's children who previously served as the NYPD Commissioner.

The new episode sees Henry giving a pep talk to Frank on why it is a good thing that the award is being taken away from Danny, believing that receiving awards has cursed the family.

Fans may recognize Cariou for his roles in About Schmidt, Bumblebee, and Murder, She Wrote.

Vanessa Ray - Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko

Vanessa Ray

After playing a minor role as part of the star-studded cast of Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 12, Vanessa Ray returns to play Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko, Jamie Reagan's wife who unexpectedly reunites with her former partner in the police force, Rachel Witten.

In the latest episode, Eddie is at a crossroads when it comes to telling the truth or not after she learned that Rachel bended the rules to get a mentally ill client of hers a much needed help.

Ray previously appeared in Pretty Little Liars, Frances Ha, and Damages.

Will Estes - Sergeant Jamison "Jamie" Reagan

Will Estes

Will Estes is back as Sergeant Jamison "Jamie" Reagan, Eddie's husband and one of Frank's sons who advised his wife about a hypothetical solution tied to her ongoing dilemma with Rachel.

Estes has credits in U-571, The Dark Knight Rises, and American Dreams.

Lori Loughin - Grace Edwards

Lori Loughin

Lori Loughin guest stars as Grace Edwards, the Irish Society's legal counsel who advised the board to rescind Danny Reagan's award for his service.

During her meeting with NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, Grace tells him that she decided to move forward with her recommendation because she believes Danny is not a model detective, noting that she heard all the horror stories tied to Frank's son but she never bothered to dig deeper into the truth.

It turns out that Grace's husband is a cop who was killed in the line of duty.

Loughin has over 90 credits, with recognizable roles in Old Dogs, Summerland, and Full House.

The actress is also a mainstay in the cast of When Calls the Heart before leaving in 2019.

Lauren Patten - Rachel Witten

Lauren Patten

Returning to the world of Blue Bloods is Lauren Patten as Rachel Witten, Eddie's former partner and a police officer who is now working as a social worker.

After being saved by Eddie from almost being choked out by a man with mental illness named Jimmy, Rachel tells her former partner and friend that she pushed him to become violent so that he could get help at a hospital.

Eddie clashes with Rachel over what she did, but she tells her that she just pushed herself to do what's necessary because Jimmy's family can't afford treatment.

Patten is known for her roles in Succession and The Good Fight. The actress also appeared as part of the main cast of Hulu's Death and Other Details.

Abigail Hawk - Abigail Braker

Abigail Hawk

Abigail Hawk plays Abigail Baker, an NYPD Detective and the primary aide of Commissioner Frank Reagan.

Hawk's notable credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Almost Paris, and Distemper.

Gregory Jbara - Garrett Moore

Gregory Jbara

Gregory Jbara returns to bring Garrett Moore to life Blue Bloods Season 14.

Garrett is the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information who also serves as Frank Reagan's chief of staff.

Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 14 sees Garrett informing Frank about the bad news that the board has decided to rescind Danny's award due to the meddling of Grace Edwards.

Jbara appeared in Oppenheimer, In & Out, and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Ian Quinlan - Officer Luis Badillo

Ian Quinlan

Ian Quinlan reprises his role as Officer Luis Badillo, Eddie's new partner in the force who helps her pacify the situation in the early moments of the episode when Rachel was held hostage by a mentally ill person.

Quinlan has several notable credits, with him playing Carl Pinkney in Fox's Gotham series, Hutch in the Jupiter's Legacy TV series, and Metzler in Orange is the New Black.

Isaiah Johnson - Jeff Willard

Isaiah Johnson

Isaiah Johnson joins the cast of Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 14 as Jeff Willard, the partner of the dead cop (Detective Nuria Pena) who is asked by Danny and Baez during their investigation.

Willard tells them about the inauthentic pieces of art that have ties to a larger conspiracy.

Johnson can be seen in Caught Up, Florida Man, and David Makes Man.

Beth Chamberlin - Catherine Christ

Beth Chamberlin

Beth Chamberlin joins the cast as Catherine Christ, the prime suspect who murdered her husband to cover up the fact that her art gallery is selling off fake paintings to clients.

Chamberlin has credits in The Guiding Light, La Reina del Sur, and House of Cards.

Noah Sucato - Blake Christ

Noah Sucato

Noah Sucato appears as Blake Christ, the son of David Christ (the owner of the art gallery that has fake paintings) who is worried about the fact that his father has been missing for days.

It turns out that David has been dead for a while after his mother decided to kill him and cover up the fake painting conspiracy.

Blue Bloods is Sucato's first major on-screen credit.

Stephanie Kurtzuba - Captain Paula McNichols

Stephanie Kurtzuba

Stephanie Kurtzuba stars as Captain Paula McNichols, Eddie's boss who asks her why she is covering for her former partner, Rachel, about the incident with Jimmy.

Kurtzuba's past credits include roles in The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman, and Fly Me to the Moon.

Leigh Ann Larkin - Megan Carson

Leigh Ann Larkin

Megan Carson (played by Leigh Ann Larkin) is the medical examiner who informs Danny and Baez that David Christ's death is not a suicide and someone else murdered him.

Larkin is a singer and actress known for her roles in The Good Wife, Hunters, and The Equalizer.

Andrew Terraciano - Sean Reagan

Andrew Terraciano

Andrew Terraciano is part of Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 14's cast as Sean Reagan, Danny's son who breaks the tension during the family dinner since everyone but his father is aware of the award fiasco.

Blue Bloods is Terraciano's first major Hollywood credit outside of a pair of shorts.

Henry Eden - Jimmy Catsavis

Henry Eden

Jimmy Catsavis is Rachel's client/patient who has gone out of control after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. The character is played on-screen by Henry Eden.

Eden's notable credits include Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Law & Order, and Growing Up.

Wendy Hoopes - Sandi Catsavis

Wendy Hoopes

Wendy Hoopes guest stars as Sandi Catsavis, Jimmy's mother who trusts Rachel as the social worker who will do everything for the betterment of her son.

Hoopes is known for her roles in Private Parts, The Sitter, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Here are the other cast members who appeared in Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 14:

Katie Grober - Carlie Catsavis

Theresa Tirone - Officer Fucci

Gretchen Koerner - NYS Police Lieutenant

Chip Carriere - Security Guard Chip

Tobias Wilson - Waiter

Paula Reumer - Waitress

Shannon Hamm - Pizza Waitress

New episodes of Blue Bloods Season 14 air on CBS on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT before streaming on Paramount+ the next day.