Blue Bloods 2024 is back in action behind its regular cast of characters as the show moves further along into its Season 14 slate.

In August, fans were once again reassured that Season 14 of Blue Bloods would be the show's final season, ending this epic police family's story after more than a decade on the air.

After Blue Bloods first kicked off its Season 14 run in February, the season was split into two, prolonging the delay in seeing the Reagan family's final days running the NYPD. Becoming a hit series for CBS since its debut in 2010, only eight episodes remain for viewers to find out what lies in store for the main characters.

Every Actor & Character in Blue Bloods Season 14, Part 2

Tom Selleck - New York City Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan

Tom Selleck

Finishing off his run as Blue Bloods' leading character will be Hollywood legend and iconic mustache-wielder Tom Selleck in his role as Francis Xavier Reagan, more often known as Frank.

Frank has been a staple of Blue Bloods since the series began, serving as the New York City Police Commissioner. However, he is one to question often whether it might be time for him to step away from the job.

Prior to his role as police commissioner, Frank was a war veteran, fighting in the Vietnam War with the United States Marine Corps.

Along with nearly 300 episodes of Blue Bloods, Selleck's most notable credits include Magnum P.I., In & Out, and Three Men and a Baby.

Donnie Wahlberg - Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg

Blue Bloods boasts a member of the famous Wahlberg family in its cast as Donnie Wahlberg portrays a key supporting character in Danny Reagan.

Danny is the oldest son of Commissioner Frank Reagan and followed in his dad's military footsteps, serving two tours in the Iraq War for the U.S. military. In the show's final days, he is an NYC detective in the 54th Precinct's Major Case Squad.

Fans will also remember Danny for his marriage to Amy Carlson's Linda Reagan, who was killed in a helicopter crash after Season 7.

Wahlberg has dozens of credits on his resume, most notably Saw II, Ransom, and Dreamcatcher.

Bridget Moynahan - ADA Erin Reagan

Bridget Moynahan

A third Reagan family member takes the spotlight through Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan, who is Donny's brother and Frank's daughter.

Erin holds her own place in New York's justice system, working as a member of the New York County's District Attorney's Office and working as the Bureau Chief of the Trial Bureau.

While Erin works directly with her father and her brother in the NYPD, tension builds between them at times due to her obligation to adhere to the law by the letter.

Fans can see Moynahan's other work in I, Robot, Battle Los Angeles, and The Sum of All Fears.

Will Estes - Sergeant Jamison "Jamie" Reagan

Will Estes

The trend of important Reagan family members keeps trucking along thanks to Will Estes' Jamie Reagan, Frank's youngest child.

While Will also serves in the NYPD, he holds a job as a sergeant in the 29th Precinct's Field Intelligence Unit. Prior to that job, he spent 12 years working with the Patrol Services Bureau.

Estes is recognizable for his work in U-571, The Dark Knight Rises, and American Dreams.

Len Cariou - Henry Reagan

Len Cariou

Len Cariou takes his place amongst the massive Reagan clan in Blue Bloods Season 14 as Henry Reagan.

Henry is Frank's father and grandfather to Frank's children, and he unsurprisingly boasts his own legacy with the Big Apple's police department. He was the NYPD's police commissioner after serving in the U.S. military, fighting with the Marine Corps in both World War II and the Korean War

Some of Caribou's most memorable roles come in About Schmidt, Bumblebee, and Murder, She Wrote.

Vanessa Ray - Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko

Vanessa Ray

Vanessa Ray is an extended member of the Reagan clan, playing the role of Officer Edit Janko-Reagan, although most simply call her Eddie.

Eddie has been married for years to Jamie Reagan after getting to know one another closely in the NYPD's 12th precinct, where they worked as partners.

Sadly, their time working together ended when Jamie was promoted to sergeant as he transferred Eddie to the 29th Precinct. She has played a pivotal role on Blue Bloods since Season 4.

Fans looking to see Ray in other roles can watch for her in Pretty Little Liars, Frances Ha, and Damages.

Irma-Estel Laguerre - Carmen Santos

Irma-Estel Laguerre

Irma-Estel Leguerre will join the Blue Bloods family in its final season with a role as Carmen Santos in Season 14, Episode 11.

Leguerre plays roles in other major projects such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Undoing, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Marisa Ramirez - Maria Baez

Marisa Ramirez

Marisa Ramirez is a longtime supporting star on Blue Bloods with over 230 credits as Detective 1st Grade Maria Baez, starting her run in Season 3.

Maria has been Danny's partner for over a decade and previously spent three years with the NYPD's Joint Bank Robbery Task Force. She later transferred to the 54th Precinct and was even awarded the NYPD Medal for Valor, and she also adopted a newborn baby girl in Season 12.

Fans will recognize Ramirez for her two-year stint on General Hospital, and she also has credits in The Extendables and The Young and the Restless.

Debi Mazar - Eveline Ramano

Debi Mazar

Debi Mazar takes on her first episode of work in Blue Bloods Season 14 as a District Attorney named Eveline Ramano.

Outside of this series, Mazar has over 120 roles on her resume, including appearances in Empire Records, Beethoven's 2nd, and The Insider.

Peter Hermann - Jack Boyle

Peter Hermann

Boasting about 20 episodes of work on Blue Bloods is Peter Hermann as John "Jack" Boyle, a defense attorney in New York City, first coming into play in Season 3.

Peter was previously married to Erin Reagan and they share a daughter together, although there is no love lost between the couple. He often comes across as cocky and narcissistic, leading many who are close to him to dislike him.

United 93, Edge of Darkness, and Trouble with the Curve are some of the projects for which Hermann is best known.

Will Hochman - Joe Hill

Will Hocham

Will Hochman returns to Blue Bloods to reprise his role as Detective Joe Hill, another member of the Reagan clan who works with the NYPD.

Joe is Frank's first grandchild, and he is a member of the Brooklyn North Firearms Investigation Unit. He first joined the show's cast in Season 11 and has made sporadic appearances in the series over the last four seasons.

Hochman's other memorable credits include The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Master, and Let Him Go.

Andrew Terraciano - Sean Reagan

Andrew Terraciano

The youngest of the Reagan grandchildren comes through in Sean Reagan, portrayed in Blue Bloods by Andrew Terraciano.

Sean has seen plenty of trouble in his life, including falling into a coma years ago following a serious bike accident. He was also caught drinking by the NYPD when he was underage, although he admitted it to his father and worked to get on the right path.

Over most of the show's 14 seasons to date, Sean has not shown the same interest in law enforcement as the rest of his family.

Blue Bloods is Terraciano's first major Hollywood credit outside of a pair of shorts.

Ian Quinlan - Officer Luis Badillo

Ian Quinlan

Ian Quinlan first jumped on the Blue Bloods scene in Season 12 as NYPD Police Officer Luis Badillo.

Luis serves at the 29th Precinct, although he initially came off as the kind of cop who was unconcerned with the people he hurt as long as the job got done. Eddie, his first partner, sets him on the right path, and they remain partners to this day.

Quinlan's most notable credits include Gotham, Sneaky Pete, and City Hall.

Steve Schirripa - Anthony Abetemarco

Steve Schirripa

Steve Schirripa is a well-known member of the Blue Bloods cast after joining the party as Anthony Abetemarco in Season 6, appearing in about 140 episodes since then.

Abetemarco is a retired detective who used to work with the NYPD, and he now works as an investigator for the NY County District Attorney's Office. He is also seen regularly working the job with Erin Reagan.

Schirripa is known for his major roles in shows like The Sopranos, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Benders.

New episodes of Blue Bloods Season 14 air on CBS on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT before streaming on Paramount+ the next day.