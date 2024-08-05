A CBS executive provided some disappointing clarity on Blue Bloods Season 15.

Blue Bloods always seemed like one of those shows that have been on forever and could continue for an extraordinarily long time (à la NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, now approaching its 26th season).

But devotees of the beloved, long-running police drama were met with the sad news in May 2024 that Blue Bloods would be collaring its last crook (per Deadline). The venerable procedural was to end with Season 14. But many have not relinquished hope (read all about the cast of Blue Bloods Season 14).

Unfortunate News for Blue Bloods Season 15

CBS

In a disappointing update from CBS Studios President David Stapf (via Deadline), the verdict on Season 15 of Blue Bloods was reaffirmed: Season 14 (the second half of which begins airing in October) will be the show’s last.

This development will surely sadden longtime viewers, but Stapf mentioned that ideas for a spin-off or sequel series for the Blue Bloods brand are floating around. Nothing has been officially green-lit, though:

“We don’t have anything that’s going to be in development soon but it’s a brand, a title and a show that is beloved. We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of ‘Blue Bloods’? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there’s still time for us to figure that out.”

It’s an encouraging sign that CBS brass and the creative team want to take their time conceptualizing a spin-off, at the very least.

There was previously word that Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan could headline his solo series after Blue Bloods concludes, but concrete information on such a project has been scant. Furthermore, Deadline reported that the Danny series was shelved.

It’s also worth noting that the clamor from Blue Bloods’ fanbase for Season 15 has been loud and clear. But CBS seems unwilling or unable to answer their call.

Previously, Paramount Global Co-CEO Brian Robbin promised “franchise extensions” for series like Blue Bloods, which caused some audience members to believe Blue Bloods would get renewed. But Robbins’ words were seemingly misconstrued.

How Does Blue Bloods’ Cast Feel About the Show’s End?

Blue Bloods’ days on the airwaves are unfortunately numbered. But what does the cast have to say about this?

Tom Selleck, who plays Magnum, was decidedly forthright when questioned on that topic, remarking to TV Insider that he feels Blue Bloods still has a lot more life left in it:

”CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it. The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas.”

Selleck has played NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan for the entirety of the program’s run, so it makes sense that he’s reluctant to let the role go, noting, “I love the work… I want work as long as they’ll have me.”

Elsewhere, stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynihan, who portray Danny and Reagan, respectively, shared a similar sentiment to Selleck. Speaking to Deadline, the pair expressed a marked sorrow over CBS choosing not to continue Blue Bloods.

Moynihan offered the following rhetorical:

“I think everybody’s really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?”

To which Wahlberg retorted, “More upset and sad.”

When a group of people has worked together for 14 years, it can be understandably difficult to say goodbye. But hopefully, Blue Bloods’ final act will be memorable, and the show will end on a high note.

The second half of Blue Bloods Season 14 kicks off on October 18. The show is also streaming on Paramount+.

