Blue Bloods Season 15 Hype Reaches New Heights Following Major CBS Announcement

Fans have been sent into a frenzy, as a recent CBS announcement gave hope for a potential Blue Bloods Season 15.

The hit police drama, starring the likes of Tom Selleck, is set to come to an end later this year with the conclusion of Season 14 (Part 2 of which is said to be released in October).

While the series will live on after its ending on Paramount+, no new episodes have been greenlit beyond the upcoming 'supposed' series finale.

[ Blue Bloods: Lenny Ross' Death & Treat Williams Tribute Explained ]

CBS Announcement Has Fans Itching for More Blue Bloods

CBS

A new announcement from CBS has audiences clamoring at the idea of Blue Bloods Season 15.

While speaking as a part of a Paramount June 2024 earnings call, Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins revealed there are plans for "new franchise extensions" for several tentpole titles from the studio including Blue Bloods:

"We're keenly focused on tomorrow. And that's why we're building tomorrow's billion-dollar brands right now. In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for 'Dexter,' 'Billions,' and 'Blue Bloods,' and CBS' hit, 'Fire Country,' shows huge promise."

It is unclear if these plans would include a proper 15th season of the CBS police procedural or a new spin-off series set in the universe, but fans have been champing at the bit following Robbins' comments.

Audiences have been passionate in their pleas for more episodes of the Tom Selleck-led series since it was announced Season 14 would be its last.

For months social media posts related to the show (regardless of subject) have included comments from fans wanting more of the series.

What Is Next for Blue Bloods?

While members of the Paramount C-suite have made it clear they have plans for the Blue Bloods universe in the future, the exact specifics of such remain unknown.

No spin-offs for the series have been announced, and - as far as fans know - Season 14 will bring Blue Bloods to an end with its finale set for December.

According to star Tom Selleck, he has hoped the series would come back in some form beyond Season 14 (via CBS), wondering why the network is ending the long-running show:

"Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses. We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me."

Some have wondered if Brian Robbins' comments are actually referring to the second half of Season 14, which creatives like Selleck have called Season 15 in the past and would fall into that 'extension' language the executive used.

The final season was split into two parts (as a result of 2023's writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood), with the first half airing between February and May 2024.

In a May 2024 interview with Country Living, the show's lead told the outlet, "What people don't realize is, we're gonna do a 15th season," referring to Season 14 Part 2 which is set to premiere this fall:

"They announced this was gonna be our last season. I think CBS will come to their senses. But what people don't realize is, we're gonna do a 15th season. We're doing a 10-show season, like all the other shows because of the strike, for the 14th season. And we'll do eight shows in the fall, the premier of our 15th season."

Given the show's popularity and Selleck's passion for continuing, one would expect Blue Bloods to carry on in some form.

However, beyond Robbins' mention of "new franchise extensions" followed by a list that included the CBS smash, nothing concrete has been made public.

Blue Bloods is streaming now on Paramount+.