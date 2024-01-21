Blue Bloods 2024 Release Date Schedule of New Season on CBS & Paramount+

Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods is set to return in 2024 as its new episodes' rumored release schedule for CBS and Paramount+ came to light.

Featuring Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg amongst a cast of longtime industry veterans, Blue Bloods will return in 2024 for its 14th season, which was confirmed to be the final season by Variety in November 2023.

The 18-episode season will also be split into two parts, with 10 episodes coming early in the year while the last eight entries of the series will hit the air this fall.

Blue Bloods' 2024 Release Schedule Confirmed

Blue Bloods, CBS
CBS

CBS confirmed the upcoming 2024 release schedule for Season 14, Episode 1 of Blue Bloods which will arrive on Friday, February 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

Entitled "Loyalty," Episode 1 will be the first part of a two-part premiere for Season 14, which comes with the following synopsis:

"Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring; Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid, Danny's old partner; Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase on a policy decision."

While the rest of the release schedule is not confirmed yet, Episode 2 is expected to come on February 23 before Episode 3 and Episode 4 come to CBS on March 1 and March 8, respectively.

New episodes of Blue Bloods Season 14 will then be available to stream on-demand immediately as they air on CBS for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have the opportunity to watch new episodes starting the next day at 3:00 a.m. ET/midnight PT after the episode airs on TV.

