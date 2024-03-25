Blue Bloods' final season, Season 14, is nearing its end, and fans are looking ahead to the release date and schedule for Episode 5 and beyond.

Variety confirmed Tom Selleck's CBS show would run for its final season in 2024, concluding the story for the Reagan family and their work with the NYPD.

This new season, which is shorter at 18 episodes than the first 13 years, has fans wondering what will happen to Frank Reagan and his family after more than a decade of adventures.

Blue Bloods

CBS confirmed an episode of Blue Bloods will air at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, April 5, although the listing does not specify whether this episode is a new one from Season 14 or a rerun.

However, a listing from The Fulton Critic listed the April 5 episode as "ORIGINAL," indicating this will be Episode 5 of Season 14.

Based on that listing, many expect this will kick off the remaining schedule for Season 14A.

Season 14 was split into two parts, with 10 episodes airing in 14A and eight in 14B. The first half airs in this spring, while the second half will air on CBS in the fall.

All episodes will air at 10 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming the next day on Paramount+.

The expected remaining schedule for Blue Bloods Season 14A can be seen below:

Episode 5: April 5, 2024

Episode 6: April 12, 2024

Episode 7: April 26, 2024

Episode 8: May 3, 2024

Episode 9: May 10, 2024

Episode 10: May 17, 2024

