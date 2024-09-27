The latest official update on when the new 2024 season of Blue Bloods will premiere on CBS has been made public.

Blue Bloods is a long-running American police procedural that follows the Reagans, an Irish Catholic family in New York City with a deep history in law enforcement.

Tom Selleck stars as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, with Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Len Cariou also leading the cast throughout all 14 seasons.

In March 2023, CBS renewed the show for a 14th season, with the cast and producers agreeing to pay cuts to secure the renewal. However, production was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Blue Bloods' Season 14 began airing on February 16, 2024 with the first 10 episodes running through May.

CBS later confirmed that Season 14 would be Blue Bloods' last, making Part 2 of this year's batch of episodes highly anticipated this fall.

When Does Blue Bloods Return In 2024?

CBS recently confirmed when Blue Bloods will be officially returning for its final eight episodes.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2, Episode 11, titled "Life Sentence," is set to premiere on CBS on Friday, October 18, at 10 p.m. ET, with streaming available the next day on Paramount+.

According to the official CBS listing, the new episode with cover the Reagans finding their professional lives intersecting as an allegation of jury tampering involving Erin (Bridget Moynahan) connects with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez's (Marisa Ramirez) homicide case, while Eddie (Vanessa Ray) forms a bond with a child witness to a murder.

Frank is set to face a conflict with Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty, and Jamie teams up with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover his stolen car.

The last time audiences saw Blue Bloods (Season 14, Episode 10), the Reagan family faced personal and professional challenges in a midseason finale that highlighted the complexities of law enforcement.

Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) sought reconciliation with his father, Henry (Len Cariou), after a tense exchange, while Danny and his team investigated a rogue cop, Gus Vanderlip (guest star Aidan Quinn), who crossed ethical lines by holding a judge at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, Jamie and Eddie went undercover at a rehab facility on their wedding anniversary, bringing a bit of levity to the episode.

Despite the usual steady storytelling, this episode took a more cynical approach, exploring themes like police misconduct, corruption, and the bureaucratic hurdles faced by 9/11 first responders seeking compensation.

As the final eight episodes approach, questions about the future of Erin and her potential as NYPD Commissioner linger.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 11 premieres on CBS on October 18, at 10 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+.