Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 18 ended the show's long run with an extensive list of guest stars and supporting characters.
After first kicking off its legacy on CBS in 2010, Blue Bloods is now officially over, with 14 seasons under its belt. Behind major stars like Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, the Reagan clan enjoyed one final round of protecting New York City and the drama that comes with that responsibility.
The final episode of Blue Bloods aired on CBS on December 13 as the Reagan family put forth it best efforts to stop a gang war brewing in the city.
Every Special Guest Star in Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 18
Joe Urla - Judge Carson’s Husband
Making an appearance in one of the opening scenes of Blue Bloods Season 14's final episode is Joe Urla.
In that scene, Urla portrays the husband of Judge Carson as fans see him grieving the loss of his wife in the episode's opening minutes.
Urla is also known for his work in Sleepers, The Bodyguard, and Deep Impact.
Dylan Walsh - Mayor Peter Chase
Returning to his role as New York Mayor Peter Chase is Dylan Walsh, who appeared in 18 episodes of Blue Bloods after starting in Season 10.
The series finale sees him getting shot by gangsters before he tells Commissioner Frank Reagan to hold nothing back in taking care of business.
Walsh was recently seen in the cast of Superman & Lois, playing a role as Lois Lane's father, General Sam Lane. He can also be seen in Congo, The Stepfather, and Nip/Tuck.
Robert Clohessy - Sid Gormley
Robert Clohessy returns for the Blue Bloods series finale as Lieutenant Sidney Gormley, the special assistant and advisor to Commissioner Frank Reagan.
In this episode, Gormley is seen standing by Frank Reagan's side one last time as he helps advise the police commissioner on how to go after the gangs after losing one of their own.
Some of Clohessy's biggest credits include The Avengers, Oz, and The Crimson Mask.
Abigail Hawk - Abigail Baker
After an impressive run through all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods, Abigail Hawk returns for the finale as NYPD Detective Abigail Baker, Commissioner Reagan's primary aide.
Abigail only plays a minor role in the finale, breaking another round of bad news to the commissioner as chaos rises through New York.
Hawk can also be seen in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Almost Paris, and Distemper.
Stephanie Kurtzuba - Captain Paula McNichols
Stephanie Kurtzuba comes back for the series finale as Captain Paula McNichols, Eddie Janko's boss at the NYPD.
Kurtzuba comes in to visit Eddie after she was shot, breaking horrible news to her about what happens to her partner.
Kurtzuba's most notable credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman, and Fly Me to the Moon.
Geraldine Leer - Judge Barbara Carson
Geraldine Leer plays a minor but important role in the Blue Bloods series finale as Judge Barbara Carson.
While viewers see her in the opening scene already shot to death, a later video shows her being coerced and blackmailed right before her killer shoots her in the chest.
Those looking to watch Leer's work can see her in Manifest, Law & Order, and Mystic Pizza.
Gregory Jbara - Garrett Moore
Gregory Jbara is back in play for the Blue Bloods finale as NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Garrett Moore, who also works as Frank's chief of staff.
Joining the commissioner for a meeting after multiple shootings, Jbara offers his own insight into what should be done to bring peace back to the city.
Jbara is part of the massive cast of 2023's hit blockbuster Oppenheimer. He can also be seen in In & Out, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Family Guy.
Irma-Estel Laguerre - Carmen
Irma-Estel Leguerra embarks on her second episode of Blue Bloods as Carmen.
Carmen is the grandmother of a young girl who is put in serious danger in the series finale, and her son winds up being the man behind the shootings and violence.
Laguerre takes on a small role as the older version of Namor the Submariner's mother in the cast of 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She can also be seen in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Undoing, and Manifest.
Mikaela Nina Secada - Pregnant Woman
Mikaela Nina Secada enjoys one scene of work as an unnamed pregnant woman in the Blue Bloods finale.
NYPD detectives come into her house asking her about the episode's main antagonist as she tells them that she wants him taken down as badly as they do.
Blue Bloods marks Secada's third credit after appearing in The Lioness and The Endgame.
Manny Perez - Carlos Ramirez
Manny Perez takes on a key supporting role in this episode as one of the antagonists, Carlos Ramirez.
Ramirez is revealed to be the one threatening the NYPD, leading to an intense showdown with Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan at the end of the episode.
Perez played a role in the controversial 2023 movie Sound of Freedom. He is also seen in Bella, Pride and Glory, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Edward James Olmos - Lorenzo Batista
Joining Blue Bloods as one of the show's major guest stars for its final season is industry veteran Edward James Olmos as Lorenzo Batista.
Lorenzo is a prisoner from whom who Commissioner Reagan seeks help as he goes after Lorenzo's son for his involvement in the shootings and crime spree.
Olmos is best known for his work in Battlestar Galactica, and he also plays roles in Selena, Blade Runner, and Agents of SHIELD.
Adriella Ann Gonclaves - Amelia
Young Adriella Ann Gonclaves gets a second episode of work in Blue Bloods as a child named Amelia.
Amelia is seen being held captive by her father as the NYPD attempts to get her back in the custody of her grandmother.
This show is only the second credit for Gonclaves, who also had a voiceover role in PAW Patrol World.
Nancy Ticotin - Adriana Badillo
Nancy Ticotin gets her third appearance in Blue Bloods as Adrianna Badillo in the series finale.
Sadly, she has to be the center of attention at a funeral for her late son as the NYPD family do their best to comfort her during a difficult time.
Fans can see Ticotin's other work in Hackers, Ransom, and Everyone Says I Love You.
Sami Gayle - Nicky Reagan-Boyle
Sami Gayle returns to her memorable Blue Bloods role as Nancy Reagan-Boyle, one of the younger members of the Reagan clan.
Nicky joins the rest of her family for one final dinner at the end of the episode, sending the show off in style as she and the clan look ahead to their future.
Gayle is also famous for her work in Vampire Academy, Detachment, and Stolen.
The main cast of Blue Bloods Season 14 can be seen below:
- Donnie Wahlberg - Danny Reagan
- Bridget Moynahan - Erin Reagan
- Will Estes - Jaime Reagan
- Len Cariou - Henry Reagan
- Tom Selleck - Frank Reagan
- Andrew Terraciano - Sean Reagan
- Marisa Ramirez - Maria Baez
- Vanessa Ray - Eddie Reagan
- Tony Terraciano - Jack Reagan
- Steve Schirripa - Anthony Abetemarco
All 14 seasons of Blue Bloods can be streamed on Paramount+.