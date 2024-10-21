The Equalizer returns to CBS and Paramount+ behind leading star Queen Latifah and a memorable cast of characters for Season 5.

Based on the 1980s CBS series of the same name (along with Denzel Washington's Equalizer films), The Equalizer centers on a New York City woman with a mysterious background who takes down bad guys.

Her motivation behind this is to serve as a defender for those who cannot take care of themselves, all while seeking out her own redemption.

New episodes of The Equalizer began airing on CBS on Sunday, October 20.

Every Actor & Character in The Equalizer Season 5

Queen Latifah - Robyn McCall

Leading the charge as the titular "Equalizer" is Hollywood legend Queen Latifah, reprising her role as Robyn McCall.

Robyn is a former CIA operative who now takes to the streets and dishes out justice vigilante-style, using her skills to protect the people of New York. She is also a single mother to her daughter, Delilah, tasked with the challenges of being a parent on her own following a divorce.

Latifah has an extensive resume of nearly 50 acting credits, including work on Hairspray, Chicago, and Taxi.

Tory Kittles - Marcus Dante

Tory Kittles takes a starring role in the core cast of The Equalizer as NYPD officer Tory Kittles.

When Tory was first seen in this series, he was investigating Robyn's vigilante ways, hoping to put an end to it before she went too far. However, he has warmed up to her over the years, becoming one of her closest allies and friends through their work together.

While fans were worried about Tory possibly leaving The Equalizer after Season 4 as he looks for a new job, he'll be back with a vengeance in the show's new episodes.

Kittles is a longtime TV veteran with roles in shows such as Colony, True Detective, and Sons of Anarchy.

Adam Goldberg - Harry Keshegian

Adam Goldberg plays an important role in The Equalizer as Harry Keshegian, the hacker of the group who works closely with Robyn.

Harry is best known for the intense dedication he shows to having a sense of morality and ethics. He also previously faked his death with Robyn's help to take himself off the grid.

Fans can see Goldberg's past performances in Saving Private Ryan, Fargo, and A Beautiful Mind.

Liza Lapira - Melody "Mel" Bayani

Liza Lapira joins the cast of The Equalizer in a regular role as Melody "Mel" Bayani, an old friend of Robyn's since their time in the U.S. Air Force together.

Through her work with the military, Mel became a lethal sniper, and she continues to use those skills as a shooter with her current team. To some team members' surprise, she also owns a bar, which is now used for the team's secret operations.

The actress' most notable credits include Crazy, Stupid, Love and 2009's Fast & Furious. Most recently, Lapira lent her voice talents to Inside Out 2, playing the role of Disgust.

Laya DeLeon Hayes - Delilah

The youngest member of The Equalizer's cast is Laya DeLeon Hayes, who portrays Robyn's young daughter, Delilah.

The 20-year-old worked her way through plenty of difficulties in her relationship with her mother. However, once she learned the truth about what Robyn does for a living, the two built a healthier bond with one another.

Hayes is best known for her leading role as the voice of the title character in Doc McStuffins (see more about a viral cancer scare from Doc McStuffins here). Other credits include Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie and Liv and Maddie.

Lorraine Toussaint - Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette

The last member of The Equalizer's regular cast of characters is Lorraine Toussaint's Viola Marsette, better known to fans as "Aunt Vi."

Viola is Robyn's aunt who also serves as Delilah's guardian when Robyn is out in the streets doing her job. Previous seasons have seen her struggle with feeling that she could not protect those she cared about, although she's proven herself multiple times over through her work with the team.

Toussaint is most recognizable for her work in Hudson Hawk, Selma, and Orange is the New Black.

The actress can also be seen in Selma, Orange is the New Black, and Nimona.

James Ciccone - Leo

James Ciccone will take on a guest-starring role in Season 5 of The Equalizer, showing up in Episode 2 as a new character named Leo.

Ciccone is best known for his role as Murray Franklin in 2019's Joker, one of only nine superhero movies in history to win an Oscar. He can also be seen in Boston Strangler and The Irishman.

Juan Javier Cardenas - Salazar

The Equalizer Season 5's first episode will feature Juan Javier Cardenas in a supporting guest role as Salazar, a potential antagonist kicking off the new season.

Those looking to see Salazar in other projects can check out The Walking Dead, Snowfall, and Damnation.

While Foot Soldier #3 does not come with a name in The Equalizer, he is portrayed by Brian Lucas in the new season's debut episode.

Lucas can be seen elsewhere on TV in FBI, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and New Amsterdam.

Alfred Lewis - Kevin

Alfred Lewis will take on a minor supporting role in The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 1 as a new character named Kevin.

Lewis is quickly building a resume on the big and small screen with roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Bunk'd, and The Urbans.

Roma Maffia - Dr. Roszak

Joining the team of stars in The Equalizer for Season 5, Episode 3 will be Roma Maffia, portraying a character known as Dr. Roszak.

Fans can see Maffia's work most prominently in almost 100 episodes of Nip/Tuck. She is also an important cast member in Disclosure and Double Jeopardy.

Michael Reagan - Travis

Season 5, Episode 2 of The Equalizer will introduce viewers to Michael Reagan's Travis, teased to be someone who will get on the wrong side of Robyn's wrath.

Reagan's most notable credits to date include Ghosts of the Void, Lovecraft Country, and The Winchesters.

Michael Michele - Evelyn

The Equalizer fans will see the debut of Michael Michele's Evelyn in Season 5, Episode 3.

Michele is best known for her credits in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, ER, and New Jack City (which has seen a fake poster for a new reboot circulating online).

Kyra Zagorsky - Victoria Allen

Another guest star on The Equalizer Season 5's roster will be Kyra Zagorsky, who will bring a character named Victoria Allen to life.

Zagorsky can also be seen in The 100, Arrow, and See.

The Equalizer Season 5 kicks off on CBS on Sunday, October 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. ET. After the first two episodes, new entries will air at 9 p.m. ET for the rest of the season.