Season 4 of Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer is finally here, so here’s a comprehensive list of the cast and characters fans should expect in the new episodes.

The last time viewers saw Robyn McCall, the titular vigilante, she was being forced to watch as her friends (Mel, Harry, and Dante) were about to be swallowed by flames.

[ The Equalizer: Who Is Kristina Jones? Tribute Explained ]

Cast and Characters of The Equalizer

Queen Latifah - Robyn McCall/The Equalizer

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah is known as The Equalizer on the streets, a vigilante doling out justice as she sees fit—a hobby she has plenty of experience with due to her extensive time in the military and being a former CIA agent.

To most, many see The Equalizer as Robyn McCall, a single mother to a 15-year-old girl named Delilah.

Latifah’s long resume includes projects such as Hairspray, Star, When the Streetlights Go On, and more.

Tory Kittles - Marcus Dante

Tory Kittles

Marcus Dante, played by Tory Kittles, is a big shot New York Police Department officer who first entered the show investigating the vigilantism being committed by Robyn McCall—something he was hoping to snuff out.

Throughout the show, Marcus gets a change of heart, going on to become closer to Robyn and one of her key allies.

Kittle has been in many television shows, including Colony, True Detective, Songs of Anarchy, and more.

Adam Goldberg - Harry Keshegian

Adam Goldberg

Adam Goldberg’s Harry Keshegian is the hacker of the group and a close ally of Robyn. He’s also married to Melody ‘Mel’ Bayani.

One key element of Harry’s character is his intense dedication to his sense of ethics and morale.

Goldberg is known for other roles in projects such as Saving Private Ryan, Taken, and Fargo.

Liza Lapira - Melody “Mel” Bayani

Liza Lapira

Every good vigilante group has a sniper—and Liza Lapira’s Melody “Mel” Bayani fits that criteria.

Mel and Robyn have known each other since their military days. She also owns a bar, which the team uses as their secret base of operations, something that baffles Marcus Dante when he finds out.

The actress can also be seen in Unbelievable, Nancy Drew, and the original Fast & Furious film.

Laya DeLeon Hayes - Delilah

Laya DeLeon Hayes

Robyn’s 15-year-old daughter, Delilah, is played by Laya DeLeon Hayes.

While the teenager’s relationship with her mother used to be pretty rocky, the duo found a healthier dynamic once Delilah learned the truth about what her mother does.

Hayes has done a lot of voice work in the past, including partaking in Doc McStuffins, God of War: Ragnarok, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, and more.

Lorraine Toussaint - Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette

Lorraine Toussaint

Lorraine Toussaint plays Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Robyn’s aunt and guardian to Delilah when the young girl's mother is off on the job.

The character’s journey had Aunt Vi coming to terms with feeling like she couldn’t protect her loved ones. Thankfully, she seemed to prove herself wrong when she helped talk down a robber in the Season 3 finale.

The actress can also be seen in Selma, Orange is the New Black, and Nimona.

Donal Logue - Colton Fisk

Donal Logue

Donal Logue’s Colton Fisk is a senior member of the CIA who was first introduced in Season 3. The end of that same season also revealed that Fisk had some key ties to the group, threatening the lives of a good chunk of the show’s main characters in the big cliffhanger leading into Season 4.

Logue is known for his work on Blade, Zodiac, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and more.

The Equalizer premieres every Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.