The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 5 features new additions Michael Reagan (Lovecraft Country) and James Ciccone (The Deuce) to its growing cast of guest stars.

The latest episode of the action-packed crime drama from CBS, "Haunted Heights," dials in the Halloween vibes as Robyn McCall gets called in to investigate a mysterious death that occurred inside a haunted apartment building.

The Equalizer Season 2, Episode 5 premiered on CBS on October 27.

Every Main Cast Member of The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 5

Queen Latifah - Robyn McCall

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah headlines the cast of The Equalizer Season 5 as former CIA operative Robyn McCall.

McCall uses her expertise to bring justice in the streets of New York, most notably being known as a vigilante by the public.

After dealing with the fact that two of her reliable team members are away (Mel and Dante) in Episode 1, life moves forward for McCall as she investigates a murder tied to a haunted apartment building in "Haunted Heights."

Latifah is best known for her roles in Hairspray, Chicago, and Taxi.

Tory Kittles - Marcus Dante

Tory Kittles

Tory Kittles returns as Detective Marcus Dante, one of Robyn's closest allies and a strong member of her team. At the end of Season 4, Dante had to leave for a new job in Los Angeles.

Despite that, Dante returns in Season 5, Episode 2 to ask for Robyn's favor in tracking down a fugitive known as Diablo.

Although there were concerns that Dante might end up leaving The Equalizer after his promotion, this new episode cements the idea that he will stick around despite being on another side of the country.

Kittles is a longtime TV star with notable roles in shows such as Colony, True Detective, and Sons of Anarchy.

Adam Goldberg - Harry Keshegian

Adam Goldberg

Adam Goldberg stars as Harry Keshegian, Robyn's closest ally and a tech whiz who helps her break down necessary information in every case.

In "Haunting Heights," Harry does not believe that the death of the old woman is tied to something supernatural, and he does everything that he can to prove that he is right.

During the investigation, he sets up motion sensors, heat sensors, and CCTVs all over the building to prove that someone alive is responsible.

Goldberg previously appeared in Saving Private Ryan, Fargo, and A Beautiful Mind.

Liza Lapira - Melody "Mel" Bayani

Liza Lapira

Liza Lapira reprises her role as Melody "Mel" Bayani, a member of Robyn's team known for her expert sniping skills. She is also Harry's love interest.

Mel is still taking a break from the team after experiencing a traumatic abduction in Season 4. Despite that, her bar still serves as Robyn's base of operations before every case.

She apologizes to Robyn after a mishap in Season 5, Episode 1 where Harry had to leave while on a mission to go and check on her after having a panic attack. Robyn tells her instead that it is her fault and not hers.

The actress can be seen in Crazy, Stupid, Love and 2009's Fast & Furious.

Most recently, Lapira lent her voice talents to Inside Out 2, playing the role of Disgust.

Laya DeLeon Hayes - Delilah

Laya DeLeon Hayes

Rising star Laya DeLeon Hayes returns as Delilah in The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 2.

Delilah is Robyn's daughter who was initially against her mother's vigilante life in the streets of New York. Despite that, the pair's bond only grew stronger in the past seasons after Delilah learned the whole truth about Robyn's job.

In Season 5, Episode 2, Delilah is busy preparing for her senior photos while she is distracted with the unresponsiveness of her boyfriend.

Hayes is best known for her leading role as the voice of the title character in Doc McStuffins.

Her other credits include Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie and Liv and Maddie.

Lorraine Toussaint - Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette

Lorraine Toussaint

Lorraine Toussaint portrays Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette, Robyn's aunt and Delilah's guardian in The Equalizer.

Aunt Vi assists Delilah during Senior Photo Day, and she is bummed with the revelation that Delilah is wearing a uniform for the photos, noting that it should be a moment of "self-expression" rather than following instructions.

Elsewhere, Aunt Vi is concerned about her health after receiving a letter requiring her to undergo a biopsy.

Toussaint can also be seen in Selma, Orange is the New Black, and Nimona.

Tanairi Vasquez - Karla

Tanairi Vasquez

Tanairi Vasquez guest stars as Karla, Robyn's client who asked for help after the sudden death of her grandmother inside the haunted apartment building.

Karla tells Robyn that she does not believe that her grandma died due to an accident. Instead, she believes that her grandmother is being stalked by an unknown entity.

Vasquez's memorable role is playing Anne Valdez in Orange is the New Black. The actress also has credits in West Side Story, Let the Right One In, and Nochebuena.

Michael Michele - Evelyn

Michael Michele

Michael Michele joins the cast of The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 2 as Evelyn, Aunt Vi's friend.

Evelyn comforts Aunt Vi about the news of receiving a biopsy, acknowledging that it is scary but reminding her to not be reliant on the worst-case scenarios.

Michele is best known for her roles in ER, Dark Blue, and Dynasty.

Arjun Gupta - Ajay Mani

Arjun Gupta

Joining the world of The Equalizer Season 5 is Arjun Gupta as Ajay Mani, the haunted building's owner.

Gupta's most recognizable role is playing Sam in Nurse Jackie. The actor also appeared in Stand Up Guys, How to Get Away with Murder, and Bridge and Tunnel.

Mackenzie Mauzy - Jane

Mackenzie Mauzy

Mackenzie Mauzy is part of The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 2's cast as Jane, Ajay's girlfriend who is helping pack Priscilla's (the victim) belongings for Karla.

Mauzy has credits in Into the Woods, Forever, and Mansion's Lost Girls.

Michael Reagan - Travis

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan appears as Travis, Diablo's former associate whom Robyn tracks down to learn the drug lord's location.

Reagan is known for his roles in Ghosts of the Void, Lovecraft Country, and The Winchesters.

James Ciccone - Leo

James Ciccone

James Ciccone guest stars as Leo, the haunted building's superintendent who gives Harry access to the apartment's CCTV footage.

Harry and Robyn later find out that he has a hidden camera of his own, telling them that he only did what he did because of a tenant named Doreen in 3C.

Ciccone also has credits in Boston Strangler and The Irishman.

Lucinda Carr - Celeste

Lucinda Carr

Lucinda Carr guest stars as Celeste, a tenant living inside the haunted building who is questioned by Harry during the investigation behind Priscilla's death.

She tells Harry that she thinks that a certain George killed her, but the problem is this man is already dead.

Carr previously appeared in Riff Raff, The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, and Kingdom Business.

Lou Lentino-Rodriguez - Ricardo

Lou Lentino-Rodriguez

Another tenant who is interviewed by Harry is Lou Lentino-Rodriguez's Ricardo.

Ricardo is a tenant who is obsessed with putting sages in his room to protect him from evil spirits.

Lentino-Rodriguez starred in American Horror Story, The Blacklist, and Payback.

D. Woods - Lani

D. Woods

D. Woods joins the cast of The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 2 as Lani, a stylist who helps Delilah prepare for Seniors Photo Day.

She also gives her a piece of advice about her boyfriend who seems to have shut his communications off from her.

Woods is an actress and singer known for her appearances in Blackbird, Stuck with You, and Harlem.

She is also the founder and CEO of Woodgrane Entertainment.

Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez - Diablo

Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez

Gabriel "G-Rod" Rodriguez appears as Diablo, a known fugitive whom Dante and his squad are tracking down in Los Angeles.

He is a dangerous drug lord who sells drugs on the streets that led to the deaths of school kids.

Rodriguez can be seen in Cobra Kai, Power, and Ozark.

Samuel Dunning - Bobby

Samuel Dunning

Samuel Dunning stars as Bobby, an unwelcomed tenant who has been living in the building's attic for years. Harry presumes that he is the reason why the tenants think the building is haunted.

Dunning previously appeared in Blue Bloods, Dead Whisper, and Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War.

Adam Lindo - Squad Leader

Adam Lindo

Adam Lindo plays Marcus Dante's squad leader who orders the team to find and retrieve drug leader Diablo.

Lindo's notable credits include Chicago PD, Orange is the New Black, and Among the Beasts.

Here are the other cast members of The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 2:

Isuri Wijesundara - Sharvi

Wilemina Olivia-Garcia - Priscilla

Jeff Woods Garlin - Gary

Marlena Crowell - Doreen

Ryan Youngwoong Kim - James Winslow

Frank Failla - Walter Scott

Diana Craig - Wilma Scott

Natonia Monet - Stylist # 2

Christina Renee - Client

Bodhi Rader - Jaco

Samuel Glen -Man # 1

Niko Nedyalkov - Man #2

New episodes of The Equalizer Season 5 premiere on CBS every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET and the next day on Paramount+.