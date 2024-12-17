Netflix's La Palma introduces an incredible cast of Norwegian actors led by Alma Günther, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, and Anders Baasmo.

La Palma is a four-episode limited series that follows the story of a Norwegian family and a group of geological researchers as they face a potential economic crisis due to an inevitable volcanic eruption that could lead to a massive tsunami.

La Palma premiered on Netflix on December 12.

Every Main Actor & Character in Netflix's La Palma

Anders Baasmo Christiansen - Fredrik

Anders Baasmo Christiansen

Anders Baasmo Christiansen plays Fredrik in La Palma.

Fredrik is a teacher who is trying to escape reality and his issues with his marriage by going on an annual holiday trip to the Canary Islands with his family.

However, as a massive tsunami is expected to slowly emerge, he must band together with his family to try and survive the impending ecological crisis.

Christiansen is best known for his roles in Kon-Tiki, Kongens Nei, and Makta.

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal - Jennifer

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal

Jennifer (played by Ingrid Bolsø Berdal) is Fredrik's wife and Sara and Tobias' mother.

She feels Fredrik is not interested in fixing their marriage, which is why she goes out of her way to improve herself and look good. This backfires after other men try to flirt with her, and Fredrik instantly notices after being insecure.

Jennifer is also the one who first learns about the tsunami after her brother who works for the government alerts her about its dangerous ramifications.

Berdal has over 40 credits, with roles in Blasted, Hercules, and Cold Prey.

Alma Günther - Sara

Alma Günther

Alma Günther joins the cast of La Palma as Sara, Jennifer's daughter who is navigating her teenage life because she is confused about her sexuality.

Sara becomes instantly attracted to another girl named Charlie, and her love for her anchored her desire to survive amid the chaos brought about by the tsunami.

Günther is a rising star who can be seen in Utmark, Pørni, and Side om Side.

Bernard Storm Lager - Tobias

Bernard Storm Lager

Bernard Storm Lager's Tobias is Fredrik and Jennifer's son who is on the Autism spectrum. Sara is his half-sister in La Palma.

La Palma is Lager's first major acting credit.

Thea Sofie Loch Næss - Marie

Thea Sofie Loch Næss

Thea Sofie Loch Næss plays a young geological researcher named Marie who first noticed the abnormalities tied to an impending volcanic eruption in Madrid.

She works with her partner, Haukur, and they confirm that the huge gap inside the caves could cause a massive earthquake which would then lead to a volcanic eruption and a tsunami that would cause the death of millions.

Næss recently appeared as the titular character in 2024's So Long, Marianne. The actress also starred in The Last Kingdom, Ondskan, and A Storm for Christmas.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson - Haukur

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson appears as Haukur, a hydrologist who accompanies Marie to inspect the mountains to see if their theory is correct about the soon-to-erupt volcano that could endanger the lives of many.

Ólafsson recently appeared as part of the cast of Somebody Somewhere Season 3.

The actor also has credits in Severance, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and As Long As We Live.

Jorge de Juan - Álvaro

Jorge de Juan

Jorge de Juan's Álvaro is the head of the local geological facility in La Palma who initially didn't believe Marie's findings about the eruption, pointing out that his job is on the line if they announce something chaotic like a tsunami to the public and they end up wrong.

de Juan is a Spanish director and actor best known for his appearances in Asuntos Internos, Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury, and Grimsby.

Jenny Evensen - Charlie

Jenny Evensen

Jenny Evensen stars as Charlie, a free-spirited young girl who catches Sara's attention in the resort.

After Sara runs away from her family to go to Madrid, it is Charlie's text and confession of liking her that pushes Sara to go back to the resort and reunite with her family.

Evensen's most recognizable role is playing Oda in Lik Meg. The actress also appeared in Superkrim, Kraken, and Pørni.

Amund Harboe - Erik

Amund Harboe

Amund Harboe is part of La Palma's cast as Erik, Marie's brother who is a nature lover.

Erik wants nothing but to spend time with his sister, but the imminent danger of the tsunami has kept her occupied.

In the latter part of the series, it is Erik's boat that the protagonists used to go to the safe zone and save themselves from the dangerous tsunami.

Harboe's other major credits include Salsa and Lykkeland.

Thorbjørn Harr - Jens

Thorbjørn Harr

Thorbjørn Harr makes a memorable appearance as Jens in La Palma.

Jens is Jennifer's brother and Fredrik's brother-in-law who works as the operations manager of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He is privy to classified information about the tsunami, and he uses this to save the lives of his family.

With the help of a wave researcher, Jens also discovers a safe spot where the citizens can go so that they will not be affected by the deadly waves of the tsunami.

Harr previously appeared in Askepote, Makta, and Titina.

Ruth Lecuona - Anna

Ruth Lecuona

Ruth Lecuona appears in La Palma as Anna, another geologist who works alongside Marie, Alvaro, and Haukur in the local geological institute.

Lecuona's other notable credit is playing Macu in ¿A qué estás esperando?.

Jakob Hetland - Didrik

Jakob Hetland

Jakob Hetland stars as Didrik in La Palma. Didrik is Charlie's friend who took a video of her which causes an outrage that Sara got scared off.

Hetland has credits in Maskineriet and Oslo Zoo.

Irina Eidsvold Tøien - Petra

Irina Eidsvold Tøien

Petra is a high-ranking officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who reprimanded Jens after leaking classified information to his family and later, the press. The character is played on-screen by Irina Eidsvold Tøien.

Tøien previously starred in Strandhotellet, The Innocents, and Wisting.

Johannes Joner - Arnt

Johannes Joner

Johannes Joner plays Arnt, a family friend of Fredrik and Jennifer who joins their trip to La Palma.

Joner's notable credits include Havnaa, Neste Sommer, and Snøfall.

Iselin Shumba Skjævesland - Karin

Iselin Shumba Skjævesland

Iselin Shumba Skjævesland portrays Karin, Jens' associate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who clearly cares for his well-being.

Skjævesland previously starred in Ragnarok, VGS, and Snøfall.

All four episodes of La Palma are streaming on Netflix.