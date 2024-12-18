Get to know La Palma's Alma Günther, who is making waves on Netflix's new limited series.

The four-episode limited series La Palma, which premiered on Netflix on December 12, follows a Norwegian family and geological researchers as they face an imminent volcanic eruption and the threat of a massive tsunami.

La Palma's cast, including Alma Günther, has been gaining attention for their collective emotional and impactful performances.

Meet Alma Günther - Biography Details

Netflix

Before La Palma, Alma Günther Starred in Welcome to Utmark

Alma has built an impressive resume despite her young age (per her agency page). She previously gained acclaim for her role as Marin in HBO’s Welcome to Utmark (2021), in which she appeared alongside Tobias Santelmann and Marie Blokhus in a gritty tale set in a small Nordic town.

The 18-year-old actress' portrayal of Marin showed off her versatility and ability to delve into complex characters.

Alma's other notable projects include her role as Linn in Another Happy Christmas (2020) and Elise in the popular Norwegian series Pørni (2022).

Additionally, she has lent her talents to the long-running TV series Side om Side and made her mark on the international stage with supporting roles in Neste Sommer and Makta.

Alma Has Performed on Stage

Alma has captivated audiences on screen and made waves on stage with her performance in the play For ung til å dø (Too Young to Die).

The production, penned by playwright Amy Black Ndiaye, was staged at Det Norske Teatret (the Norwegian Theater) in Oslo and explored teenagers' dreams, challenges, and friendships.

In 2023, Panorama Agency highlighted her theater accomplishments with a glowing Instagram caption, "Alma commands attention:"

"Stepping onto the theatrical stage with equal prowess, Alma commands attention as the leading star of 'Too Young to Die,' a production set to grace the stage at Det Norske Teatret this year. The play masterfully delves into the dreams and friendships of teenagers."

Too Young to Die was also part of the Den Unge Scenen (DUS) initiative, which supports new youth-oriented drama. In 2023, the DUS Festival brought together talented young actors from across Norway to perform innovative plays created specifically for their age group.

Alma Was Part of the Norwegian Dub for The Dragon Prince

Alma also showcased her talent as the Norwegian voice of Ezram in Netflix's animated series The Dragon Prince, adding depth to the character in the 2018 dub.

Her ability to bring Ezram's heartfelt journey to life highlights her versatility as an actress, extending her skills beyond live-action roles. Fluent in both English and Norwegian, Alma seemed to connect with the character, contributing to the series' global appeal.

Alma Has Many Talents Beyond Acting

Beyond her acting career, Alma is multitalented. She can dance, sing, draw, climb, and shoot. She also has experience in judo, skating, and archery.

Alma is fluent in Norwegian and English and familiar with Spanish, French, and German, further enhancing her global appeal.

Standing at 5' 2", she combines her physical talents with a creative flair that sets her apart as a dynamic performer and artist.

How To Follow Alma Günther Online

Those looking to keep up with Alma Günther online can follow the young actress on Instagram.

Is La Palma a True Story? Here’s What’s Real Vs. Fake

La Palma is streaming on Netflix.