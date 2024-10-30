Bridget Everett returns to headline the incredible ensemble of Somebody Somewhere Season 3.

The third and final season of the well-acclaimed comedy series from HBO and Max brings the story back to Manhattan, Kansas as it focuses on Sam as she navigates the new changes in the town. Elsewhere, her sister, Tricia, moves forward with a new business that could change her life entirely.

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 premiered on Max on October 27.

Every Main Cast Member of Somebody Somewhere Season 3

Bridget Everett - Sam

Bridget Everett

Bridget Everett is back to lead the cast of Somebody, Somewhere as Sam.

Sam has had her fair share of ups and downs throughout the first two seasons of the hit HBO series. At the end of Season 2, she returns to her hometown to attend Fred's wedding.

However, she also has a hidden agenda since one of her desires is to sleep with her neighbor, Drew.

While Drew is clearly absent in the Season 3 premiere, the first episode showcases the fact that Sam's relationship with her sister is better than ever, which is a good thing for both.

Despite that, Sam is still struggling to connect and reconnect with others within the community.

Everett is best known for her roles in Inside Amy Schumer, Carol & End of the World, and At Home With Amy Sedaris.

Jeff Hiller - Joel

Jeff Hiller

Jeff Hiller plays Joel, Sam's friend who starts Season 3 by moving in with Tim, indicating a fresh start for the power couple.

Joel's move-in situation with Tim suggests that his closeness with Sam could be in jeopardy.

Hiller's other recognizable role is playing Phil Miller in Nightcap. The actor also has credits in American Horror Story, The Watcher, and Evil.

Mary Catherine Garrison - Tricia Miller

Mary Catherine Garrison

Mary Catherine GarrisonMary Catherine Garrison reprises her role as Tricia Miller, Sam's sister who is fresh from her divorce.

Sam and Tricia have finally made amends at the start of Season 3, and they celebrate the latter's divorce by having a glass of margarinis.

As Tricia reflects on her divorce, she admits that she felt that she was moving backward because of it. Sam, though, manages to cheer her sister up.

Garrison previously appeared in Begin Again, 30 Rock, and Veep.

Danny McCarthy - Rick

Danny McCarthy

Danny McCarthy plays Rick, Tricia's now ex-husband after the successful divorce.

McCarthy's major credits include roles in Somebody Somewhere, Good One, and Stronger.

The actor is also part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 10 as Fred Celentano.

Murray Hill - Fred Rococo

Murray Hill

Murray Hill returns as Fred Rococo, Sam's friend who was recently married to Susan in the Somebody, Somewhere Season 2 finale.

At the start of Season 3, Fred and Susan are busy with their couple's fantasy football league.

Hill is a comedian from New York known for his work on Life & Beth, Drag Me to Dinner, and Welcome to Flatch.

Jane Drake Brody - MJ

Jane Drake Brody

Jane Drake Brody plays MJ, Sam and Tricia's mother who is suffering from alcoholism.

Brody appeared in episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and The Dancing Monkey.

Mercedes White - Tiffani

Mercedes White

Mercedes White is part of Somebody, Somewhere's Season 3 cast as Tiffani, Sam and Joel's veterinarian friend.

White's notable credits include Chicago P.D., Empire, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Kailey Albus - Shannon

Kailey Albus

Kailey Albus plays Shannon, Trica's teenage daughter in Somebody, Somewhere.

Somebody, Somewhere is Albus' first major acting credit.

Tim Bagley - Brad Schraeder

Tim Bagley

Tim Bagley portrays Brad Schraeder, Joel's boyfriend who agrees to let him move into his apartment.

In the Season 3 premiere, Brad and Joel are busy cleaning up the bake sale leftovers so that they can deliver them to the senior center.

Bagley is best known for playing Peter in Grace and Frankie and Larry in Will & Grace.

Jennifer Mudge - Susan

Jennifer Mudge

Susan (played by Jennifer Mudge) is Fred's wife who might have some issues with the idea that her husband is hanging out with Sam's friend group.

Mudge's past major credits include Nostalgia, The Irishman, and Beautiful Dreamer.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson - Iceland

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Joining the cast of Somebody, Somewhere Season 3 is Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Iceland, a new renter in Sam's family farm home.

Ólafsson is part of the cast of Severance, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and As Long As We Live.

New episodes of Somebody Somewhere Season 3 premiere on HBO and Max every Sunday at midnight PT.