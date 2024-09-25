Netflix's Penelope has a strong collection of actors whose credits include Euphoria, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Killing of John Lennon.

The new coming-of-age drama focuses on a 16-year-old girl named Penelope who decides to leave everything behind and start a new life in the wilderness.

Penelope is a limited series that premiered on Netflix on September 24.

Every Main Cast Member of Netflix's Penelope

Megan Stott - Penelope

Megan Stott

Megan Stott leads the cast of the new Netflix series as Penelope, a young girl who leaves her home and lives in the wilderness because she feels a sense of hopelessness around her.

Feeling out of place, Penelope is determined to explore and discover her true self, so she runs away.

However, her decision to flee is not well planned, leading to a journey of self-discovery and unexpected circumstances that could either make or break her.

Stott is best known for her roles in Little Fires Everywhere, Just Beyond, and Yes Day.

Austin Abrams - Sam

Austin Abrams

Austin Abrams joins the cast of Penelope as Sam, a guy whom the titular character meets after running away from home.

Sam used to sing in cafes for a living. He opens up about the feeling of uncertainty in life, which Penelope can relate to. He also helps Penelope by driving her to Cascade National Park.

Abrams' most recognizable roles are playing Ethan Lewis in Euphoria and Marc McKeon in This Is Us. The actor also appeared in Paper Towns, Do Revenge, and Gangster Squad.

Krisha Fairchild - Helena

Krisha Fairchild

Krisha Fairchild brings Helena to life in Penelope. The character is an environmentalist who voices her frustrations against the officials who plan to cut out the trees in the forest.

To defend her rights, Helena lives in a treehouse in the forest so that the authorities won't cut it down. Helena and Penelope have an honest conversation about nature that changes something inside the latter.

Fairchild has credits in Krisha, The Killing of John Lennon, and Highway.

Amber Wolfe - Gale

Amber Wolfe

Amber Wolfe plays Gale, the ranger of Cascade National Park, who does not allow Penelope inside because she has no reservation or money.

Penelope is Wolfe's first major acting credit.

Cynthia Geary - Penelope's Mom

Cynthia Geary

Penelope's mom is brought to life on-screen by Cynthia Geary.

The character only appears via flashbacks whenever Penelope reflects on telling her mom about her whereabouts.

Geary previously appeared in Going Home, Northern Exposure, and 8 Seconds.

Barry O'Neil - Penelope's Dad

Barry O'Neil

Barry O'Neil is part of Penelope's cast as the titular character's dad.

O'Neil is known for his roles in In the Hive, Cold Case, and ACME Hollywood Dream Role.

Rhenzy Feliz - Peter

Rhenzy Feliz

Rhenzy Feliz's Peter is a Catholic boy camping with his friends who Penelope later finds in the forest.

Peter forges a strong bond with Penelope, spending time together in the forest. He believes that fate brought him to Penelope, and the pair have an instant romantic connection.

Feliz recently played Victor Aguilar in HBO's The Penguin. The actor has also appeared in Runaways, Teen Wolf, and The Tender Bar.

Sulai Lopez - Jen

Sulai Lopez

Sulai Lopez portrays a social worker named Jen who helps Penelope after she is brought into the hospital.

She gives Penelope a hot meal, clothes, and free medicine. She also allows her to go after noticing that she doesn't want any kind of help.

Penelope is Lopez's only major acting credit.

Stephen Kelsey - Eugene

Stephen Kelsey

Eugene (played by Stephen Kelsey) is an old man whom Penelope helps by chopping loads of wood on her way home from the forest.

He also provides Penelope with a home and meal for a day.

Kelsey's notable credits include The Librarian, Sweetheart, and When He Comes Back.

All episodes of Penelope are streaming on Netflix.