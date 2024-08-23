Blink Twice is a stylish psychological thriller filled with twists and turns that lead to an unexpected ending.

Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice, banners a star-studded cast led by Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, and Adria Arjona.

The plot revolves around a billionaire who invites unsuspecting female guests to his mysterious island to have fun, but he has a far more sinister intention for them.

Blink Twice premiered in theaters on August 23.

Blink Twice Plot and Spoilers Explained

Channing Tatum

Blink Twice begins with the introduction of Slater King (Channing Tatum), a billionaire and a former CEO who has his own private island.

Frida (Naomi Ackie), a cocktail waitress, and her friend, Jess (Alia Shawkat), mingle with Slater and his friends during the gala after they pretend to be part of the party.

The chemistry between Frida and Slater is undeniable as if they have already met in the past. The pair hit it off and it even leads to a point where Slater invites Frida and Jess to join him and his friends for a weekend at his private island.

Joining Frida, Jess, and Slater at the island are his assistant, Stacy (Geena Davis), his business partners Vic (Christian Slater), Cody (Simon Rex), Tom (Haley Joel Osment), and Lucas (Levon Hawke), and three gorgeous female guests Sarah (Adria Arjona), Camilla (Liz Caribel), and Heather (Trew Mullen).

It is quite intriguing that the girls are given special treatment on the island, with the staff giving them loads of freebies, such as lavish perfume and free access to almost everything.

What Happened to Frida's Friend, Jess?

Naomi Ackie & Alia Shawkat

Everyone appears to be having fun on the island and a montage showcases a good time filled with a lot of booze, flirting, and laughter.

However, things take a turn after Frida's friend, Jess, is bitten by a snake. This pivotal moment is the start of a gradual reveal in the movie's twist with Jess at the center of it.

Jess tells Frida that "there is something wrong in this place," pointing out that she wants to get off the island as soon as possible. The only problem is that they don't have access to their phones and transportation, making it difficult for them to leave.

The next morning, though, Jess is nowhere to be found which spooked Frida.

Making matters worse, none of the other girls remember who Jess is.

Thankfully, a female caretaker tricks Frida into drinking snake venom from a battle, triggering back her memories which leads to the horrific realization that she has been forgetting a good chunk of the events ever since her first night on the island.

It is later revealed that Jess, who remembered everything, was killed by Slater the other night, much to Frida's shock.

Why Do The Women Keep on Forgetting? Blink Twice's Twist Explained

The movie reveals that Slater King and his business partners have a hidden agenda toward the women they brought in as guests on the island.

It is eventually unveiled that the perfume that was given to the women was infused with poison that wiped their memories.

In a series of flashbacks, it is shown that the women were sexually abused by Slater and his business partners and their memories were being erased by the poison after they used the perfume the next day.

It remains to be seen how many times these sadistic and nefarious actions were done to the women, but it seems that it happened consistently throughout their stay.

At one point, Frida realizes that her nails have dirt in them while Sarah has bruises on her shoulder.

Blink Twice implies that there is no amount of amnesia-infusing poison that can be used to hide the dehumanizing actions done by abusive men.

How Did Frida & Sarah Remember The Horrific Events?

Adria Arjona & Naomi Ackie

Frida manages to get Sarah on board with exposing what Slater and his friends are doing after realizing that snake venom counteracts the poison that the culprits have been using on them this whole time.

The pair work together by helping Camilla, Heather, and Stacey remember by drinking shots of tequila disguised as snake venom.

The snake venom's effects eventually trigger the memories of the remaining women, leading to a chaotic bloodbath where they (except for Stacey) fight back and kill most of the men who abused them on the island.

Camilla kills Tom instantly while Heather injures Vic so badly that he wishes to be dead instead. Heather, though, is killed by Slater's private security, Stan (Cris Costa) while Camilla is later abducted and killed by Slater.

Stan is later murdered by Sarah after saving Frida from harm. Stacey, who is loyal to Slater despite getting her memories back, is killed by Frida.

Although the women regained their memories, it is quite unfortunate that the traumatic events will linger on their minds for a while and the movie tackles darkness in a way that sends a disturbing image of abuse that lets viewers reflect on this specific issue in today's society.

Blink Twice Ending Explained: Did Frida Get Revenge?

Amid a tense standoff between Friga and Slater, he reveals another twist by telling her that she had already been invited to the island a year ago and she brutally experienced the same abusive events before her memories were wiped by the poison.

Slater gives a speech on how "forgetting is a gift," noting the vast possibilities a human can be capable of if one could free them from their suffering, pain, and traumas.

As Slater heads out to retrieve Sarah, Frida uses this opportunity to infect his vape with the poison.

Slater is about to kill Sarah before the effects of the poison kick in and it makes him forget the previous events that transpired. As he panics after seeing the dead bodies of his friends, he is knocked unconscious after tripping over Camila's body.

The mansion gets burned down, leaving Frida and Sarah to escape and survive another day.

There is another twist, though, since it is revealed that Frida saved Slater. A time jump reveals that Frida is now Slater's wife and the CEO of his company and she still uses the same drug to manipulate him and make him compliant no matter what.

All in all, this is her way of seeking revenge for all the abuse and torture that she and the women on the island experienced over the years.

While leaving Slater dead could've been the justice that all the victims wanted, Frida's plan to keep him alive and torture him suggests that she wants to see him suffer forever now that she has the upper hand, implying that death is not the answer since it is the easy way out.

Blink Twice is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Read more about other thriller movies:

Here's Why Longlegs Movie Is Called 'Longlegs'

The Crow 2024: Biggest Spoilers from Plot & Ending Explained

Alien Romulus: Ending Explained & Biggest Spoilers from Plot