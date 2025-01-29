Where Is Hulu's Paradise Filmed: Gorgeous Real-Life Locations Revealed

Hulu's Paradise used some stunning real-world locations during filming.

The new streaming political thriller stars Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson and comes from the mind of This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

It follows a secret service agent charged with protecting the United States President, who (at the top of Episode 1) finds the Commander-in-Chief dead, leading the world to believe it was him who did it. This sends him on an intense game of cat-and-mouse that includes some twists fans will never see coming.

Where Was Paradise Filmed?

Much of Hulu's Paradise series was filmed in the Los Angeles area, using several well-known So-Cal staples to stand in for its gorgeous locations.

With three episodes streaming on Hulu, here are all the central filming locations from Episodes 1-3:

Holmby Hills, Los Angeles

Paradise

A house in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles (LA) serves as the primary setting for the beginning of Paradise.

This palatial estate is where Sterling K. Brown's Special Agent Xavier Collins has the United States President Cal Bradford (played by James Marsden) housed as he seeks to keep the Commander-in-Chief safe from harm.

That does not go as planned, though, as early in Episode 1, he finds the president dead and bleeding out on the floor.

The Paradise Holmby Hills house is a real home in the Los Angeles area. Known as the Azria Estate, the home is roughly 30,000 square feet, sporting 14 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms (via Redfin).

The home was initially designed in 1939 by legendary Paul Williams, mixing classic colonial design with the flair of early 20th-century Hollywood.

Fans may know the Holmby Hills area for its recent inclusion as a part of Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's ultra-viral Mafiathon, where he rented out a house in the prestigious community and streamed from it for weeks on end (read more about the Mafiathon 2 house here).

The Soraya, Los Angeles

Paradise

As seen in Episode 2 of the hit Hulu series, LA's The Soraya hosted some of the Paradise production process.

The lobby of the Los Angeles staple can be seen about midway through the second episode, as Special Agent Xavier Collins goes into questioning by the mysterious Julianne Nicholson's Redmond (a tech billionaire with close ties to the U.S. government).

While the building is seen in the series as a massive hub of some technologically inclined megacorporations, The Sorayas is actually an LA-based performing arts center known for its live performance spaces and support of the local arts scene.

The space was built in 2011 at California State University Northridge (CSUN) as the Valley Performing Arts Center. It was renamed the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in 2017 (via the official Soraya website).

Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles

Paradise

Paradise also set up shop at the Skirball Cultural Center for some of its filming, particularly for a specific sequence in Episode 2.

During one of its dramatic flashbacks, the Skirball Center can be seen at around the 41-minute mark in the series' second episode.

This scene shows James Marsden's (then) Senator Cal Bradford crossing paths with Julianne Nicholson's Samantha Redmond, setting up the pair's relationship, which has been closely examined since Cal died in Episode 1.

The Skirball Cultural Center is located in the Santa Monica Mountains and serves as a cultural center for the local Jewish community. Opened to the public in 1996, The Skirball provides a variety of music, theater, and poetry-themed events and hosts an extensive collection of art and artifacts in its Skirball Museum.

Valencia, California

Paradise

As seen at the beginning of Episode 3, Valencia, California houses a tense conversation early in Paradise's run.

The famous Santa Clarita neighborhood served as the backdrop to a sequence in Episode 3 that highlights Agent Collins going on a run with Jon Beavers' Special Agent Billy Pace.

As the pair jog down by the Santa Clara River, Collins warns Agent Pace that if they start investigating the U.S. government they serve, they better do it carefully.

Valencia is located Northwest of Santa Clarita. With a population of just over 63,000, the community is known for its vast orange production and is home to the Magic Mountain Six Flags amusement park.

Paradise is streaming on Hulu, with new episodes debuting every Tuesday.