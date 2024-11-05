Thanks to his ongoing Mafiathon, fans got a peek at streamer Kai Cenat's Los Angeles mansion.

Cenat, known for his celebrity live streams (which have included Kevin Hart, John Cena, and Nicki Minaj), has quickly become one of the biggest names on Twitch and YouTube.

Because of this popularity, the former New York resident moved across the country, living a life of luxury usually only enjoyed by Hollywood's best and brightest.

Kai Cenat's Mansion Details

Kai Cenat

Thanks to his new Mafiathon 2 streams, fans have been given a glimpse of Kai Cenat's new Los Angeles mega-mansion.

The Mafiathon 2 stream is just the latest event Cenat has participated in. He will continue to stream live as long as subscriptions and donations keep rolling in.

Kai Cenat

His first Mafiathon lasted over 30 days in March 2023, breaking the record for the longest continuous livestream ever on Twitch (via Stream Hatchet).

This time around, though, Cenat has a new home base for his Mafiathon event stream. It marks one of his first broadcasts from his $55 million Californian mansion.

Kai Cenat

Cenat pulled the curtain back on his new LA home in the stream, showing off the many features of this incredible palatial mansion hidden in the Hollywood Hills.

According to the property's official realtor listing, it comes equipped with 14 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, and over 30,000 square feet of indoor livable space.

Kai Cenat

Some of the property's highlights (as seen early in Cenat's Mafiathon stream) include a massive yard with an outdoor pool, sauna/indoor spa area, walk-in wine cellar, theater room, and personal gym house.

The opening of Cenat's stream spotlighted some of these key property features, with the popular YouTube and Twitch personality even hosting a Coachella-style music festival-esque stage outside his back door.

Kai Cenat

He also used the massive space to perform a marriage in the home's front foyer, showing off how grand the house truly is.

It is unknown if the five-foot-six streaming giant fully moved into the property or is renting it (which would cost roughly $159,000/month).

Is Diddy's House Close to Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 Mansion?

Looking at Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 mansion and its location in the Hollywood hills, some may wonder if the massive mega-property is close to Sean "P-Diddy" Combs' LA home.

Combs, who is in custody for multiple charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, has properties in several major cities across the world, including one close to where Cenat's Mafiathon stream is taking place.

It is so close that Diddy's LA home is actually on the same block as the Cenat Mafiathon Mansion.

Diddy's property, which has been on sale since September (per Mansion Global), is right next to the Mafiathon mansion. The two homes share a border in their yards.

This is, in fact, one of the notorious Diddy properties that the FBI raided in March 2024

Cenat reacted to this news live on stream (via YouTube) with a resounding "WHAT?" before breaking down on the floor of his stream room.

