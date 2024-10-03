Did Hulu Cancel The Kardashians Amid Diddy Revelations?

Following the massive bombshell news surrounding Diddy, some wonder if his downfall will mean a Hulu cancellation for The Kardashians.

While Sean Combs, aka Diddy, found himself in trouble in late 2023 over beating his ex-girlfriend, 2024 saw the floodgates open for the rap mogul. September and October shed light on charges against him for disturbing instances of abuse.

In the days since that news drop, celebrities with any connection to Diddy have been in the crosshairs. Many have commented on their past experiences with him. Due to the severity of the crimes and allegations, it is questioned whether some of those celebrities could take the fall alongside Diddy.

Did Hulu Cancel The Kardashians?

Following the reveal of multiple criminal charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs, the Kardashian family's reality show, The Kardashians, is under inspection.

Specifically, multiple clips from past seasons of The Kardashians have shown them to be close with Diddy through their time in Hollywood together.

Fans shared clips of Khloé and Kim Kardashian discussing their experiences at his now-infamous "freak off" parties, praising them for being so fun. Other clips revealed that people ended up "butt-naked" many times at those parties.

While the connection between the two parties is undeniable, Hulu did not decide to cancel The Kardashians.

Concurrently with the end of Season 5 on July 25 (per The Hollywood Reporter), Hulu renewed The Kardashians for 20 new episodes. All five previous seasons consisted of 10 episodes, meaning the series will at least run until Season 7.

Will The Kardashians Ever End?

Rumors about The Kardashians' cancellation have swirled for some time, especially as the family's antics have become less popular over the years. This crew has been in the reality TV spotlight for the better part of the 2000s, and while they still bring in ratings, the commentary surrounding them is often not positive.

Reportedly, family matriarch Kris Jenner would never cancel the show if she had her choice. On the other hand, her daughters (Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney) seem ready to move on from the family business in favor of their own ventures.

The call to cancel The Kardashians could be in the hands of the Kardashians themselves, as Hulu is still seeing massive success with the show.

Season 5's debut (per Deadline) garnered 3.9 million views globally in its first four days on Hulu, Disney+, and Star+ in May 2024. The first episode was the most-watched unscripted series premiere of 2024 on all Disney platforms and the year's biggest entertainment premiere, and it boosted numbers for past seasons.

The real question is how much money Disney is willing to spend on them, but for now, the show seems to have a new life, at least for the next few years.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.