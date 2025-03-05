Here's When Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Release Announcement Is Now Expected

Ahead of the imminent return of Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, fans may finally receive an official release date for Season 2 at the end of one important event.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives took the reality world by storm when Season 1 released on September 6. The show became Hulu's most-watched unscripted premiere of 2024, cementing itself as one of the streamer's top series and demanding a second season.

The show follows eight influencers from Utah who are swingers in the Mormon faith, which is also known as the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2's Release May Be Announced Soon

Hulu

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives took over Hulu throughout the final months of 2024 and became so popular that it began premiering on cable television on ABC.

Although all eight episodes premiered on Hulu at the same time, the TV debut of each episode has taken a more traditional approach. A new episode has premiered every Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Season 2 was already confirmed to be on the way, but it has not yet received a specific release date. However, Hulu did confirm (along with a few other details) that the upcoming installment would premiere sometime in the Spring.

The Season 1 finale of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to make its broadcast network debut on ABC on March 17 at 10 p.m. ET. It seems likely that at the end of the episode, Season 2's release date will be officially announced, giving everyone an opportunity to learn when the new season will be coming out.

Mormon Wives gained a huge following on Hulu, but airing on ABC only made its popularity grow more. By delaying the Season 2 release date announcement and having it take place on ABC during the Season 1 finale, it will almost definitely be seen by more people than if it were to just be announced online or on the Hulu platform.

What Will Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Be About?

Mormon Wives Season 2 will be much bigger than Season 1 was. For starters, it will literally be nearly three times as big as the first installment. Season 1 consisted of eight episodes, which is low for a reality series, but it was probably limited since many had no idea how it would be received.

However, since it became so popular, it was announced that 20 episodes are in the works. Now, it is possible that those 20 episodes could be broken up across multiple seasons.

For example, Season 2 may showcase the first 10 episodes while Season 3 brings on the other 10, but it is also possible that all 20 could be in the upcoming installment.

Many reality shows feature around 20 episodes per season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Season 2 has 20 episodes, but anything is possible. Sister Wives, which is another popular show about people in the Mormon faith (find out if that show recently got canceled here), often brings 18-22 episodes per season.

However, it does come on TLC and is not a streaming series, making it entirely different from a Hulu show.

No matter what happens, though, fans can expect to see a lot of drama in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 as Season 1 contained some truly shocking moments and revelations.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1 is streaming on Hulu, and Season 2 will be released sometime in Spring.