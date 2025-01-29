There is much to unpack regarding the return of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 on Hulu.

Mormon Wives was an instant reality hit for Hulu, becoming the streamer's most-watched unscripted season premiere of 2024.

The series follows eight Utah-based TikTok influencers, known as "MomTok," as they navigate personal and professional challenges, including the aftermath of a viral soft-swinging scandal.

With Season 2 set to premiere in 2025, fans can expect even bigger changes and dramatic shifts within the group.

4 Confirmed Details About Mormon Wives Season 2

Hulu

Mormon Wives Season 2 Releases This Spring

After Season 2 of Mormon Wives was previously teased, Hulu confirmed a Spring 2025 release window.

Filming for the upcoming season began in October 2024, promising a fresh look at the group's evolving dynamics and drama.

Adding to its success, Mormon Wives Season 1 recently made its broadcast debut on ABC. The first episode aired on January 27 as part of the network’s reality-heavy winter lineup.

This marks the first time the Hulu original is being shown on traditional TV, offering broader access to audiences ahead of the Season 2 debut.

7 Mormon Wives Have Confirmed Their Return

Staying true to form, seven returning women of Mormon Wives were confirmed to be returning for Season 2 from a TikTok video posted by Jessi Ngatikaura:

Taylor Frankie Paul

Layla Taylor

Demi Engemann

Jessi Ngatikaura

Mikayla Matthews

Mayci Neeley

Similarly, Whitney Leavitt confirmed her return in a TikTok video, teasing the "tough conversations ahead" with the other wives in Season 2.

In addition, Zac and Jen Affleck are expected to return for Season 2 of Mormon Wives. Zac's behavior in Season 1 sparked widespread criticism, with many viewers labeling it emotionally abusive. This set the stage for this dynamic to escalate or be addressed in the upcoming episodes.

Mormon Wives Has 20 Episodes on the Way

Hulu's renewal of Mormon Wives includes 20 additional episodes, which sparked speculation about the show's future.

While it’s unclear if all 20 episodes will make up Season 2, some fans wonder if the episodes will be split across two seasons; Season 2 may feature 10 episodes, with another season already in the works.

Given the success of the first season, which had only eight episodes, the extended episode count suggests that Hulu is confident in the series' lasting appeal.

Whitney Leavitt Has Teased What She's Bringing to Season 2

Before filming, Whitney Leavitt spoke with Kaitlyn Bristowe, expressing her hope to "figure out" what the "animosity" with other women is rather than "have some calculated game:"

"I don't wanna feel like I need to have some calculated game. If there's animosity towards other women — which there is — I would love to, like, sit down and figure out what that is."

Leavitt also acknowledged that some of her reactions to the drama were "dramatic," but she aims to "continue to be [herself]" in Season 2:

"What I really learned from this last season is I just wanna let go of what I can't control. I can't control what other women are gonna say or do or whatever, but, like, I control what I can control and I also don't wanna take things as personally as I did in the first season."

In Mormon Wives Season 1, Leavitt emerged as the group's "antagonist," often stirring up drama and clashing with the other women.

Her attempts to lead the #MomTok group after Taylor's swinging scandal repeatedly backfired, alienating her. She ultimately stepped away to focus on her family.

Complicating matters, Whitney's marriage faced public scrutiny as her husband's secret porn addiction and virtual affairs came to light, leaving her reliant on him while she grappled with the loss of her support system.

Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is streaming on Hulu.