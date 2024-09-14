The cast members of Hulu's new reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, have high hopes for a Season 2 release following a new update.

Debuting on Hulu on September 5, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives highlights over half a dozen female Mormon influencers who rose to fame on TikTok in 2020.

This largely happened through the use of the "MomTok" hashtag as they shared insight into their lifestyle, which oftentimes went against Mormon culture.

The group includes single mothers (read more about Layla Taylor's divorce) and even a few controversial people who were involved in a swinging scandal.

Prospects of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2

Hulu

Multiple cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives expressed hope for the series to be renewed for Season 2. As of writing, the series has not gotten a renewal yet.

Speaking with US Magazine, while addressing her decision to stay with her husband, Jennifer Affleck told fans they would "just have to wait for Season 2" to find out more about her choices and what's going on in her life:

"It had a lot to do with just me and just figuring out everything. There are so many factors — not just our relationship — like religion, friendships and my children. In order to make the right decision for me and my family, I really had to take a step back and ask myself, 'How am I going to move forward and what’s best for us?' You’ll just have to wait for Season 2 to see what happens."

In another interview with People, Mikayla Matthews discussed her relationship with her husband, noting they are "very witty and playful with each other." Addressing how little screen time he got, she felt confident he would "cause all the drama" in a potential second season:

"Me and my husband are very witty and playful with each other. I think he's the funniest person I know, but he's rarely on the show. He’s like a little onion. We just have to peel him back, and then he'll be calling people out. He's going to cause all the drama."

Whitney Leavitt also spoke with the New York Post about her potential role in Season 2, especially now that she's no longer part of the MomTok group.

While Leavitt handles backlash from the scandal involving her husband, she is using a "wait to see" approach when it comes to possibly coming back for a second season:

"I think my best answer to that question is I want to wait to see it. I want to wait to see what was really said, what was really done."

Will The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Get a Season 2 Release?

Behind an intriguing cast of characters dealing with multiple scandals, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is quickly becoming the latest hit reality TV series.

In the days after its release (per Flix Patrol), the series was the top-ranked show on Hulu in terms of fan viewership. It was also ranked in the top 10 on Star, an overseas affiliate of Disney+, in several countries over that same time span.

Bring new popular terms into the pop culture landscape, Hulu's newest show has gained an impressive following from those looking for a new taste of reality TV drama. Particularly considering the series ended with multiple people leaving the core group, interest will be high to see how MomTok continues forward.

Based on the viewing numbers and online discussions about the show, the chances of a Season 2 renewal seem high as of writing.

However, no decisions will be made in the immediate future, even taking into account how much its cast wants to make new episodes.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.