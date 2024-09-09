Why Did Layla Get Divorced? Ex-Husband Details After Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Release

It's time to learn more about Layla Taylor's past life and ex-husband, a topic often mentioned during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is the latest buzzing reality TV show that premiered on Hulu on September 6.

It follows the lives of eight Mormon #MomTok influencers in Salt Lake City, Utah, focusing on their personal lives and professional experiences.

Featuring a mix of religious values, complicated partners, and personal brand development for these women, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives scratches the reality TV itch for many new viewers.

One notably single woman is Layla Taylor, who has a complicated romantic past.

Why Did Layla Taylor Get Divorced?

Hulu

Layla Taylor, prominently featured on Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, stood out as a young Morman woman who was a recent divorcee.

Taylor recently opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband, Clayton Wessel. Taylor married Wessel when she was 19 years old, and the two share two children together.

Their relationship came to an end around August 2023, roughly a year before her debut on the show. Her experience as a young wife and mother has drawn attention, especially as she navigates post-divorce life while being featured in the reality series.

While the core reason why they broke up after getting married at a young age (which is normal within the Mormon lifestyle) is unknown, she has addressed the impact of being divorced.

Layla told Today that the split isn't an easy decision in the Mormon faith, as "divorce isn’t something that’s encouraged in [her] church," but she explained that she's "an advocate for making yourself happy:"

"Divorce isn’t something that’s encouraged in our church. We’re definitely taught to keep our families together. Families are forever. It’s not something that I think they love, but I’m all for and I’m an advocate for making yourself happy."

As a mother of two sons, Layla was unique on the TV show as the only mother who is also currently single.

When asked by TV Insider about her place in the group, Layla stated that she loves being "the single mom on the show" adding that she hopes "being a single mom may inspire another single mom out there or dad that it is okay:"

"It has been hard. When we first started filming, I was about three months separated from my ex. It was still very fresh emotionally. I love the fact I am the single mom on the show, I feel especially with the church there are a lot of divorces that happen. Especially, because we get married at a very young age in our culture. I hope my being a single mom may inspire another single mom out there or dad that it is okay. You still have a place here."

When asked about her place on the romantic market, Layla confirmed that she's currently "exclusive with somebody" and her "DMs are closed off:"

I’m currently exclusive with somebody. Unfortunately, at this time my DMs are closed off. But we’ll see. Time will tell.

More of the reasoning behind their breakup may need to be filled in between the lines, however, one topic that was brought up in the series was that Layla may not have been fully satisfied sexually.

This aspect of her life now seems to be improving, as Layla talked to People about the importance of normalizing open discussions about sex and sexuality, particularly within marriage, and shared her own personal journey of self-discovery.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now streaming on Hulu.