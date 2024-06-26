Rumors and speculation are running rampant about why Doubling Down With the Derricos stars Deon and Karen are going through a divorce.

The Derrico family became popular due to its massive size, as Deon and Karen are parents to 14 children. Almost every child came as part of a set (including multiple miscarriages) as the parents raise a set of twins, a set of triplets, and even a set of quintuplets between the ages of four and 18.

Most recently, the reality series showed the Derricos' struggle with moving into a new home, but that is only one major change for this famously huge family.

Explaining the Derricos' Divorce

Deon and Karen Derrico

On June 4, Deon and Karen Derrico filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage and 14 children together. According to TMZ, the divorce was then finalized on June 6.

The couple splits legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally, not including their 18-year-old son, Darian.

According to the court documents, Deon will pay $1,166 in child support, while Karen will pay nothing. In lieu of child support, Karen will take on the responsibility of paying the children's medical insurance.

While the couple is now divorced, Karen will maintain the last name "Derrico" rather than reverting to her maiden name. The judge signed off on her making this decision as part of the settlement.

In a statement to People Magazine, the two explain how they "remain unified in the parenting" of their kids, making it clear that the kids' well-being is the biggest priority:

"Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children — their well-being is our priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family."

Following the divorce, Karen gave an update on the family on Instagram Live (via Entertainment Tonight), saying everybody is doing "as good as can be:"

"I am doing as good as can be. The children are doing good. It's summertime, we definitely want to keep them all busy and occupied and that's the plan right now."

As of writing, an official reason for the divorce has not been made public.

Why Did the Derricos Divorce?

Considering the Derricos were together for 19 years before splitting up, the natural question is why this decision was made. Over the years, fans have seen dozens of other reality-style celebrities call it quits for a variety of different reasons.

In 2006, comedian Kathy Griffin split from her husband of four years, Matthew Malone, after he allegedly stole $72,000 from her (per People).

Meanwhile, reality star Kim Kardashian famously ended her marriage to former NBA star Kris Humphries after only 72 days in 2011, citing "irreconcilable differences."

She later explained that she wanted to avoid the wedding altogether in an interview with Andy Cohen (via People). The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star only went through with the ceremony because it was announced on her show and she didn't want to be seen as a runaway bride.

As for the Derricos, some have fans have speculated that it could be a publicity stunt to put their names in the news and generate viewers for their reality show. Considering how often divorces and marriages happen in the reality space for ratings, this option cannot be summarily taken off the table.

Others believe the reasons were laid out in the show itself, as the couple were seen dealing with money problems, disagreeing on their living situation, and handling meddling by Deon's mother, Gigi.

Will the Derricos' Show Continue Post-Divorce?

Only a few weeks after the Derricos' divorce, there are no signs pointing to whether their reality TV show will come to an end now that they are no longer together.

Reality shows last all the time following major life changes like divorces, such as the Kardashian family following up Keeping Up With the Kardashians with a new show called The Kardashians in 2022.

More recently, Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules included plenty of material on Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's break-up, particularly thanks to the drama it brought to screen.

While it's still unclear what kind of drama this divorce will bring, splitting up a family that has 14 children is not going to be easy from any angle.

The couple and TLC will simply have to look at fans' reactions to this event to see how viable it is to continue the series, which might be a decision to be made down the road.

New episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos air on TLC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Read more about other reality TV shows below:

Meet Leah from Love Island USA: 4 Things to Know About Leah Kateb

Full Cast of Deadliest Catch 2020: Meet the Real People In Season 20 (Photos)

Meet Elys from Perfect Match: 5 Things to Know About Elys Hutchinson from Too Hot To Handle