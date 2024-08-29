Here's What Happened to Karen's Husband on Good Bones

Viewers may notice in later seasons that something happened to Karen's husband from HGTV's Good Bones.

Karen E. Laine hosted the hit reality series on HGTV for eight seasons from 2016 to 2023, where she (along with her daughter Mina) flips run-down, aging homes into modern, state-of-the-art dwellings.

While not a proper character in the series, Karen's husband, Roger was on the periphery of the DIY action for much of the show; however, his absence became noticeable toward the end of its run.

Is Karen from Good Bones Still Married?

Karen E. Laine and Roger Rominger

Whether Karen E. Laine from HGTV's Good Bones is still married to her husband has been a hot topic of conversation despite the series having come to an end over a year ago.

Laine married Roger Rominger in 2017 after starting to date two years earlier.

While he remained outside the purview of Good Bones for the most part, he did make a brief during an episode in Season 3 and was mentioned tangentially throughout the show.

However, the pair's romance would not be forever as Laine separated from her husband in 2022.

According to a report from Closer Weekly, the pair had filed for legal separation on April 26, 2022, followed by a January 13, 2023 filing from Rominger to convert the legal separation notice into dissolution.

While the exact reason for the separation has not been made public, there have been reports of family drama between the two.

Rominger was Laine's fourth husband, and Laine, while not a specific confirmation of why they separated, has said that, "I’ve annoyed every single one of my husbands — I’ve had too many — because I don’t sit down" (via Heavy):

"I’ve annoyed every single one of my husbands — I’ve had too many — because I don’t sit down. [I] got rid of the last husband. Now I can retire anywhere I want. Where do I want to retire?"

These comments allude to the fact that there may have been a misalignment on what Laine and her former husband wanted in retirement, which could have perhaps been the catalyst for the pair's marriage falling apart.

Why Are People Still Talking About Karen's Huband From Good Bones?

It has been more than two years since Karen E. Laine and Roger Rominger, and a year since her Good Bones series came to an end, so some have begun to wonder why the conversation surrounding her marriage is still in the ether.

The biggest reason has to do with a recent report from People, calling Rominger Laine's husband, despite the pair being legally separated:

"Laine and Randy eventually divorced, and she remarried two more times — first to a man named Mick, and later to her current husband, Roger."

Technically this is true, and Rominger is still Laine's husband (at least in a legal sense). Despite attempts to dissolve their marriage, a legally binding divorce has not been filed.

Therefore, even if the pair have not been together for several years at this point, they are still technically married, and Rominger is (legally) Karen from Good Bones' husband.

Good Bones is streaming now on Max.

