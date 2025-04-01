Is Erika Jayne Leaving RHOBH? Here's Everything We Know

There are worries about star Erika Jayne leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) amid recent drama surrounding the TV starlet.

Erika Girardi—better known by her stage name Erika Jayne—has been a part of the beloved reality series since Season 6 (2015). Like many of its other spin-offs, RHOBH follows the professional and personal lives of Girardi/Jaybe and several other women living in Beverly Hills.

The Housewives franchise has been no stranger to cast members coming and going, with Garcelle Beauvais being the last main housewife to leave RHOBH proper.

Will Erika Jayne Leave RHOBH Amid Lawsuit?

RHOBH star Erika Jayne is the center of some serious legal drama, leading some to believe the longtime reality staple may leave the Housewives franchise altogether.

For those who do not know, Jaybe is headed to trial soon after claims of culpability in crimes committed by her husband, Tom Girardi. Jayne has been accused of spending money accrued by her husband illegally. Girardi was recently found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and embezzlement of over $15 million.

Jayne has denied any wrongdoing, and a judge has been appointed her case with a date yet to be set (via The Sun). According to those with knowledge of the case, Jayne will not settle and is ready to take her case to court, with a date expected sometime after June.

Her connection to Girardi's 2024 wire fraud case stems from court documents claiming Jayne used Girardi's credit cards to "pay for expenses she incurred in pursuit of her entertainment career." The complainant defined this monetary support as loans being given to Jayne in excess of $240,000.

While no decision about Jayne's future on the hit Bravo series has been made public, these recent accusations have caused some to wonder if her days on reality TV are numbered, as she may seek to step out of the public eye.

A certain contingent of fans have speculated that she may opt to continue appearing on the series, despite her legal troubles.

Previously, Jayne criticized fellow RHOBH cast member Garcelle Beauvais for her departure from the series after she decided she wanted to refocus on her ongoing acting career (via Bravo):

"I mean, you were there. Well, I also — like, when we were at the reunion, and I know that she was upset, and obviously we've known that she's quit for two weeks, OK? We knew this. But she did not take the cast photo with us, so that is a clear indication that 'I am leaving."

Seeing as she has been so against people like Beauvais exiting the series, it would seem that Jayne will not let her recent legal trouble upset the Real Housewives apple cart in any major way.

With Season 14 of the show now finished and sometime before Season 15 gets started (with eyes turning to other Real Housewives properties like the ultra-viral Secret Lives of Mormon Wives), Jayne has been seen going about her professional life as if there are no real legal troubles going on in her sphere.

In March 2025, Jayne teased that she was not sure what was next for her with the break between seasons now happening. "Could be more Broadway," Jayne pondered, saying that she can "[pull herself] together" success will come:

"Could be more Broadway, it's more music, it's more performance. It's going overseas and performing. There's a lot of opportunities, and I think by just digging in and scratching and really pulling myself together as best possible — and look, it's still a journey — but by pulling myself together, I've been able to stay the course, have some success, and that will lead to further things. So, that's where I'm at."

Ultimately, whether Jayne continues on the series will likely depend on the verdict in her upcoming court case. If she is found guilty, she may have to step back from the series. But if she is innocent, fans should expect her to appear on RHOBH going forward.

