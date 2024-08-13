After some issues with the cast, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s fate seems uncertain, with many believing the program was canceled.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) first premiered in 2009 as the fourth spin-off in a franchise that eventually expanded to over 25 individual shows.

The Housewives franchise is nothing short of an empire for its home network, Bravo. Still, the series often experience behind-the-scenes volatility thanks to the cast's big personalities.

Did The Real Housewives of New Jersey Return Get Cancelled?

Bravo

The fourteenth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey concluded on August 12. Given the series’ popularity, one would assume a quick and easy renewal for Season 15 would be underway.

Unfortunately for fans of the long-running reality show, RHONJ Season 15 has not yet been officially ordered. This shouldn't make viewers anxious, however. The Season 14 renewal wasn't ordered until November 2023, long after the thirteenth season finished airing that June.

Suffice it to say that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not cancelled.

It’s important to note that not everyone who appears on RHONJ has been seeing eye to eye lately. Two of the titular housewives, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, got into a physical altercation in Fall 2023, which resulted in their suspension from production (via People).

The Season 14 fracas resulted in Bravo opting not to air RHONJ’s annual reunion episode. In this episode, the cast would reconvene alongside moderator Andy Cohen to discuss the events of the recent episodes.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter in July 2024, The Real Housewives of New Jersey shot a special episode instead. This was done to circumvent having feuding co-stars Aydin and Cabral in the same place simultaneously.

The move to not host a reunion episode was a first for the show and only the second time such an upset occurred in the Real Housewives franchise.

What Does the Future of RHONJ Look Like?

Despite dodging the cancellation axe as of writing, The Real Housewives of New Jersey may not look the same if and when it returns for Season 15.

According to The Daily Mail in early August 2024, the development of future episodes of RHONJ is “on ice.” This means that no new installments of the show will be shot until 2025 at the earliest, and no decisions regarding its fate will be made until next year either.

Furthermore, the outlet noted that the participation of certain cast members in Season 15 could be up in the air. There is also reportedly the possibility that RHONJ will indeed be cancelled, but in that event, the network would issue a formal announcement.

Seasons 1-14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are streaming on Peacock.

Read more about popular reality series on The Direct:

Claim to Fame Season 3 Spoilers: Adam, Danny & More 2024 Contestants' Relative Speculation

Full Cast of The Influencer on Netflix: Meet the Korean Contestants (Photos)

Meet Nicole from Love Is Blind UK: 4 Things To Know About Nicole Stevens - Biography Details

Expedition X Season 8: Jessica Chobot Return & Release Date Details