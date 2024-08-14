Fred Dodge’s recent dramatic weight loss has fans and well-wishers concerned that he was dealing with a sickness.

Discovery’s long-running Gold Rush franchise has been around since 2010 and its popularity has spawned a plethora of spin-offs. One such offshoot series focuses on fan-favorite Gold Rush staple Freddy Dodge.

In Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue, Dodge puts his know-how to good use as he travels the country to assist mine owners who have been less fortunate in their gold-locating pursuits.

Did Freddy Dodge Have Cancer?

Discovery

In the new season of Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue, Dodge is looking much leaner than he typically appears. This sparked concern among viewers that Dodge may be suffering from an illness, perhaps even cancer.

To be clear, there has been no official confirmation that Fred Dodge has cancer. His weight loss could also easily be attributed to years spent working his very physically active job, or it could be due to Dodge wanting to take better care of his own health.

For further context, Dodge did have a cancer scare back in 2017. But after seeing his doctors and undergoing a battery of tests, some of which were incorporated into Gold Rush episodes, it was determined to be a false alarm and Dodge was declared cancer-free.

Now in its third season, Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue continues to be quite a well-liked program, largely due to the kind personality of its star.

The latest episode of the series saw Dodge and his partner Juan Ibarra visit a married couple in Montana who were having great difficulty yielding any gold from the parcel of land that they owned. So, Dodge and Ibarra came to their much-needed aid.

Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue can be streamed on Max.

Read more about other popular reality shows:

Full Cast of The Influencer on Netflix: Meet the Korean Contestants (Photos)

Is RHONJ Now Cancelled? New Rumors on the Future of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey,' Explained

Full Cast of Love Is Blind: Mexico - All the Couples (Photos)

Here’s When Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Episode Releases & How To Watch