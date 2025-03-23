Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 20 isn't streaming on Max yet, but it will be released shortly (with a slightly confusing twist).

Discovery

Gold Rush's latest episode, "Mine Boss for the Day," has left some fans confused. While it aired on Discovery Channel on Friday, March 21, as scheduled, it was never released on Max the following day, as the series usually does.

This is because, contrary to what has been listed on some sites, "Mine Boss for the Day" was not Season 15, Episode 20, but this season's sixth special.

The special sees foreman Mitch Blaschke step in as mine boss for the day and face troubles from several bits of equipment. Meanwhile, miners such as Parker Schabel continue their usual gold-digging operations, now accompanied by his new dog Bosco after Dozer's passing in 2023.

Gold Rush releases several specials per season that feature extra footage of the crew's mining adventures with minimal impact on overarching storylines.

Some have speculated the episode might premiere on Max after Season 15 wraps up in the coming weeks. However, as none of the specials from the recent seasons are streaming on Max, they may also remain absent for the foreseeable future.

Next week's two-hour airing on Friday, March 28 will similarly both be special episodes, titled "Big Man, Tiny Excavator" and "Worth Their Weight in Gold."

As they both fall under the specials banner, unfortunately, next week's episodes likely won't be available for Max subscribers either. That said, all three March specials can still be enjoyed on Discovery Go.

Max is currently airing heavy coverage of the NCAA March Madness men's basketball tournament, which takes place from March 18 to April 7. Many have suggested that Gold Rush's short break is happening to avoid distraction from the tournament while also ensuring Season 15 gets proper attention.

The real Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 20, "Dredge, Baby, Dredge!" will air back-to-back with Episode 21, "Vegas Valley Verdict," on Discovery Channel starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 4, 2025, and premiere on Max at 3 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The synopsis for "Dredge, Baby, Dredge!" teases Tony's plans to "supercharge his season" as Rick is "hoping to sluice the paydirt" and Kevin's nightshift crew possibly uncovers "his biggest haul of the year:"

"Tony unleashes his floating wash plant to supercharge his season. Rick moves Monster Red to Vegas Valley, hoping to sluice the paydirt. Kevin's nightshift crew could bring in his biggest haul of the year."

Meanwhile, "Vegas Valley Verdict" will dive into Rick's work in Vegas Valley while Parker "confronts his bad decisions" and Tony starts "firing up a new plant on thawed Indian river ground:"

"Rick's season rides on his first week of sluicing at Vegas Valley. Parker confronts his bad decisions and targets a trusted honey hole. Tony tasks Cousin Mike with firing up a new plant on thawed Indian River ground."

Read more about the cast of miners featured in Gold Rush Season 15.