Gold Rush 2024 Cast: Meet the People In Season 15 (Photos)

Gold Rush Season 15 brings back franchise mainstays Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets to headline the cast of this year's batch of gold miners.

The hit Discovery reality series follows the story of different family-led mining companies from the Klondike region of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada, and Alaska as they venture out to find some gold and hopefully strike it big.

Gold Rush Season 15 premiered on the Discovery Channel on November 8.

Every Main Cast Member of Gold Rush Season 15

Parker Schnabel

Parker Schnabel

Parker Schnabel

Returning in Season 15 is longtime Gold Rush cast member Parker Schnabel.

After amassing over $13 million worth of gold in the first 14 seasons, Parker has a new target gold mine in sight called Dominion (which is said to have $15 million in value).

Speaking in a recent interview with People, Parker says that they have a "real hard timeline" to get this season's gold mining project done in time, admitting that they have "no real room for error:"

"For our mine site, we're in a position where we really are under the gun to get a lot of work done, and we have a real hard timeline to get these projects done in the time we've got. So, this season, we have no real room for error. Since we bought Dominion, we had this huge upfront purchase, and now there's a lot of pressure to execute that well."

Tony Beets

Tony Beets

Tony Beets

Tony Beets is known as one of the most successful gold miners in Klondike and another longtime cast member of Gold Rush who has been with the show since Season 2.

Although Tony and Parker had fights in the past, the pair have set aside their differences to work together in finding gold within the grounds of Dominion.

In the Season 15 cold open retrospective video, Tony admits that there is "no dreaming in this kind of business," acknowledging that having ups and downs are part of the job:

"There's no dreaming in this kind of business; you better be on the ball. You’ve got your ups and downs, but I've never had a day I didn't want to go to work."

Rick Ness

Rick Ness

Rick Ness

Rounding out the main trio of gold miners in Gold Rush Season 15 is Rick Ness.

After taking a break from Season 13 due to suffering from depression, Rick made his comeback to become part of the cast of Gold Rush Season 14.

In the new season, Rick is ready to take on a new challenge as he works side by side with his team in a race against time to secure enough funding to continue his mining efforts.

Brian "Zee" Zaremba

Brian "Zee" Zaremba

Brian "Zee" Zaremba is Rick Ness' best friend who supports his friend in Gold Rush Season 15 as they strive together to find gold in the mining ground of Dominion.

Brian uses his 20 years worth of experience in construction to his advantage as he helps Rick in his effort to secure the needed gold to keep his dream alive.

Troy Taylor

Troy Taylor

Troy Taylor appears in Gold Rush Season 15. He is Rick Ness' land owner.

Troy reminds Rick that he needs to pay him off to secure the mining site, pointing out that it is his "last chance," or he will ban him from entering the land.

Without the gold, Rick would lose everything, thus spelling doom for his dream and gold mining efforts.

Kevin Beets

Kevin Beets

Kevin Beets is Tony's eldest son and a mechanic who had a messy conflict with his father that was documented in Gold Rush Season 14.

After taking a break from mining for a year, Kevin returns to help his father again with his mining efforts in Dominion, but a sneak peek of Season 15 appears to hint that things are still not going well between the father and son duo.

Mike Beets

Mike Beets

Mike Beets is Tony's other son and the supervisor of Paradise Hill.

In an early preview of Gold Rush Season 15, Mike can be seen fixing a problem at the plant, and it seems that Tony is being hard on him as well.

Mike and Tony are involved in an unexpected conflict after the plant goes down. While he tries to make up for his mistake, he accidentally flips a $300,000 wash plant onto the road, leading to more disappointment on Tony's side.

Morgan Lauren

Morgan Lauren

Morgan Lauren

After making her debut in Gold Rush Season 14, Morgan returns as part of Rick Ness' crew, serving as one of his equipment operators during their mining operation.

New episodes of Gold Rush Season 15 premiere every Friday on the Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. ET. The episodes can be streamed on Discovery+ and Max the next day.