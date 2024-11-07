What Happened to Rick Ness' Face & Nose?

Former musician and veteran miner Ness became famous as a member of the Parker Crew on Gold Rush, digging for gold in search of fortune.

Rick Ness' Face and Nose Changes Explained

Discovery Channel

Gold Rush star Rick Ness may look a little different in recent episodes of the hit reality series, with some pointing to changes in his face and nose.

Ness briefly departed Gold Rush after Season 12, sitting out one season of the reality series before returning as part of the Season 14 cast after losing his mother and all the money he earned from his decade in the mining industry.

As reported by TV Insider, Ness' drop to rock bottom sent him into a depression where he turned to drug use. But since then, the veteran miner has been on a comeback, selling his mom's house and starting a mission to rebuild.

However, across recent seasons of Gold Rush, many have noticed a difference in his facial appearance, drawing particular attention to his nose.

Rumors online claimed Ness suffered severe injuries while filming Gold Rush including broken facial bones and the loss of multiple teeth. However, no evidence supports these rumors of an injury that may have spurred his appearance shift.

While many have speculated Ness has undergone some form of cosmetic surgery, much like the rumors of his injury, there is nothing to substantiate these claims.

Unless Ness has quietly received surgery between seasons, these changes may be down to weight change, regular aging, or perhaps his recent lifestyle.

Regularly sniffing drugs such as cocaine can cause long-term damage to the nose due to the irritation they place on blood vessels. As such, Ness' past drug use during his lower years may have played a part in the noticeable differences in his appearance.

