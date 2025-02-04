After learning about Parker's new dog, Bosco, Gold Rush fans have questioned what happened to Dozer.

Meet Parker's New Dog Bosco (& What Happened to Dozer)

The latest episode of Gold Rush, which aired on January 31, saw Parker Schnabel introduce his new dog, Bosco, who his parents gifted him for his birthday. Introducing Parker's new canine sidekick has left some wondering what happened to his old dog, Dozer.

Gold Rush

Parker took to Instagram in March 2023 to confirm Dozer had "peacefully" passed away, explaining how the loss was "not easy" as the loyal labrador had been by his side for nine years:

"Dozer passed away. He must’ve had a heart attack or aneurism- so it was peaceful anyways. He always had a toy and a wagging tail and was always there when someone needed cheering up (normally me).



Not easy, he’s been my #1 companion for 9 years and we’ve been through a lot together."

The mining veteran explained that his parents offered to get him a dog for his birthday, and he decided it was "probably time" for a new canine companion after grieving the loss of Dozer for the last year.

Parker Schnabel

Parker is among the leading figures in Gold Rush's 2025 season cast, so fans can expect to see plenty of Bosco by his side in the future.

As Parker celebrates his birthday in July, he presumably was gifted Bosco by his parents during Season 15 filming in 2024. They even had the latest mining puppy "potty trained" a month before gifting him to Parker.

At the time of filming, Bosco was a "four or five-month-old chocolate [labrador]" with a natural knack for fetch, "except on the retrieval side."

Parker isn't the only Gold Rush star who has experienced a difficult time recently. Fellow miner Rick Ness left the show due to mental health issues but eventually returned (read more facts about Gold Rush's Rick).

Albeit with out-of-date information, the official Discovery site has a profile page for the late Doezer that describes him as a "Labrador-German shepherd mix" who Parker, like Bosco, received as a gift.

It adds how the late canine was "at home on a mine site and [was] very adventurous," noting his love for chasing sticks and eating steak.

Dozer's page noted one memorable moment where he "courageously" chased a bear away from a mine site, calling him the "perfect warning system" for the terrifying and dangerous mammals.

New episodes of Gold Rush Season 15 debut on Discovery Channel every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.