DC Studios Confirms 14 Major Villains Now Locked Up In Belle Reve

DCU's Belle Reve prison is overflowing with villains, including members of the Creature Commandos and Lex Luthor. In the world of DCU and DC Comics, Belle Reve is a high-security prison where the worst criminals, supervillains, and metahumans are contained. The prison is located in the Louisiana bayou, and it has specialized containment cells for metahumans that threaten humankind.

Belle Reve was already featured prominently in many notable DC projects because it serves as the base and honing grounds of Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad). The DCU even used Belle Reve more prominently in its first animated project, Creature Commandos, where it served as the home of Task Force M.

Every DCU Villain Contained in Belle Reve

DC Studios, via the finale of Creature Commandos and the end of Superman, confirmed the notable DCU supervillains who are now imprisoned in the metahuman prison...

Lex Luthor

DC Studios

At the end of Superman, Belle Reve is once again mentioned after Lex Luthor is taken to the infamous prison for his reckless actions against the titular Kryptonian and for almost destroying Metropolis due to his creation of a pocket universe.

While he is contained in a high-security prison, Lex is still dangerous and cunning because he has the means to manipulate his fellow prisoners and the guards around him, which could lead to a potential return sooner rather than later.

In fact, Lex's comeback is already being teased in Peacemaker Season 2 after two of his most loyal henchmen, Otis and Sydney, were confirmed to be included in the cast of the R-rated series on HBO Max.

The Bride

DC Studios

One of the members and the eventual leader of Task Force M (Creature Commandos) is The Bride. Eric Frankenstein relentlessly pursues her throughout her existence, which might be why she ended up in Belle Reve in the first place (for her to be captured and escape Eric's longtime obsession with her). This is on top of her murderous acts for centuries.

Throughout Creature Commandos, The Bride's no-nonsense attitude and willingness to kill took the spotlight, and she even delivered the killing blow against the series' chief villain, Princess Ilana Rostovic (read more about the Creature Commandos' star-studded voice cast).

GI Robot

DC Studios

GI Robot, another member of the Creature Commandos, is locked up in Belle Reve after serving his time defending America during World War II. His programming is to eliminate as many Nazis as possible, and he still carries this mantra in his present-day missions.

He was sent to Belle Reve after he shot and killed 32 civilians, including his former friend and ally, Sam Fitzgibbon, due to his discovery that they were part of a neo-Nazi cult. He is contained in the prison's non-human division.

Weasel

DC Studios

Weasel made his debut in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad before being recruited as part of Task Force M in HBO Max's Creature Commandos series. He is a mutated animalistic metahuman who was accused of killing 27 children, which is why he was sent to Belle Reve in the first place.

However, Creature Commandos confirmed he was innocent because he only tried to protect the kids. However, he ultimately failed to do so, and he was blamed for their deaths.

King Shark

DC Studios

King Shark (aka Nanaue) is a member of Task Force X (The Suicide Squad), which is currently contained in Belle Reve despite escaping the events of the 2021 movie. It's possible that he was captured (again) due to his animalistic nature and dangerous tendencies of eating humans.

While he was originally part of the Suicide Squad, the finale revealed that he was recruited for The Bride's Creature Commandos instead. He was portrayed by Steve Agee (who is also set to appear in Peacemaker Season 2).

Doctor Phosphorous

DC Studios

Doctor Phosphorus (Dr. Alexander "Alex" Sartorius) is a radioactive metahuman in Batman's rogues' gallery in the DCU. He was a former nuclear scientist forced to transform into his radioactive form by Gotham mob boss Rupert Thorne.

While he didn't start as a villain, his transformation drove him insane, which led to him wreaking havoc in Gotham. The Dark Knight ultimately stopped his killing spree and reckless ways, leading to his transfer to Belle Reve. After years in isolation, he was eventually recruited to be part of Task Force M.

Khalis

DC Studios

Another inmate inside the non-human division of Belle Reve is Khalis. He is a zombified mummy who was later recruited by The Bride to be part of the new Creature Commandos team.

In DC Comics, Khalis (aka Hetepkheti Tefnakhte) was a former foe of Doctor Fate who once wielded the Amulet of Anubis, an artifact that granted him amplified supernatural abilities.

Circe

DC Studios

As one of the chief villains of Creature Commandos, Circe is not an enemy to be messed with. She is an Amazonian sorceress who was a usual foe of Wonder Woman.

In the DCU, one of Circe's memorable scenes was her vision of a grim future where most, if not all, of the DCU's heroes (including David Corenswet's Superman) were dead due to Pokolistan's invasion. She ended up being locked up in Belle Reve for her actions against the Royal Family of Pokolistan.

Nosferata

DC Studios

Nosferata is a vampire who occasionally bullies Creature Commandos member Nina Mazursky before she joined the team in Season 1. She was transferred to Belle Reve for potentially nefarious reasons due to her vampire physiology.

Orca

DC

Another dangerous DC villain contained in Belle Reve is Orca. In DC Comics, Orca (Dr. Grace Balin) is a Batman villain who has superhuman strength and agility due to her humanoid transformation.

Chemo

DC

Chemo is a monstrous DC villain composed of toxic chemicals. As a walking toxic waste, Chemo is not an easy foe to deal with due to his radioactive tendencies.

It remains to be seen how Chemo ended up in Belle Reve, but it's possible that one of the DCU's established heroes managed to capture him.

Egg Fu

DC

Egg Fu (aka Chang Tzu) is an alien in custody at Belle Reve prison. He was an enemy of Wonder Woman from DC Comics, who was described as an evil genius.

Bug-Eyed Bandit

DC

Bug-Eyed Bandit is a villain seen inside Belle Reve. As a usual foe of The Atom, he uses mechanical insects to control insect pests and attack his enemies.

In the Arrowverse, a version of the Bug-Eyed Bandit appeared in The Flash, and the villain was portrayed by The Walking Dead's Emily Kinney.

Hyena

DC

Hyena (aka Summer Day) is a minor villain who butted heads against the DC hero, Firestorm. While his presence in Belle Reve in Creature Commandos is limited, his existence could hint that a version of Firestorm might already be active in the DCU, and he could be the main reason why Hyena ended up in prison in the first place.