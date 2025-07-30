Marvel Phase 6 Confirmed to Include 7 of the MCU's Weakest Heroes

The MCU's Phase 6 is bringing back dozens of superheroes, including seven of the franchise's weakest. As Marvel Studios expands to tell stories of everything from supernatural beings to street-level criminals, the range of power levels in the MCU has truly never been greater. Between Sentry, Thor, Professor X, Magneto, and many more, Phase 6 - which kicked off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July 2025 and will conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars (currently set for a December 2027 premiere) - will feature some of the MCU's most powerful heroes, most notably in Avengers: Doomsday. But that doesn't mean everyone coming to play in the Multiverse Saga's last arc will reach these insane heights.

The 7 Weakest MCU Heroes Appearing in Phase 6

Daredevil

Marvel Studios

Unlike Phase 6's other weakest heroes, Charlie Cox's Daredevil has some superpowers thanks to his heightened senses. But as the Man Without Fear has no super-strength or other enhanced abilities, he relies on his martial arts talent and intellectual prowess to take on his enemies.

Fortunately, Matt Murdock's lack of superpowers shouldn't bring him too many issues in Phase 6 as he seemingly won't be returning for Doomsday. He will only appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, where he will take on Kingpin and other street-level threats with strength more on par with his own.

Punisher

Marvel Studios

Jon Bernthal will reprise the Punisher in three projects in Phase 6 - Daredevil: Born Again, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and his own Disney+ special. Through his intense military training, Punisher has advanced combat skills, brutality, and weapons training that he uses to tackle criminal opposition.

While Frank Castle's gunslinging brutality should be enough for his Disney+ antics, it may not be enough for his rumored Hulk face-off in Spider-Man 4. It's unclear whether the Punisher will be stuck out of his depth or getting some arsenal upgrades to take on Hulk and other threats in his first PG-13 appearance.

Kate Bishop

Marvel Studios

While Kate Bishop has proven herself proficient with a bow and more than capable of handling herself in a fight, she is not only powerless but has far less training and experience than most other MCU heroes. But only time will tell how her alternate-reality counterpart, who will feature in Phase 6's Marvel Zombies, may differ.

As Marvel Zombies will be an R-rated affair, Kate Bishop's arrows may spill more visible blood in the post-apocalyptic Disney+ series. This will be in great contrast to her MCU debut in Hawkeye and rumored return as part of Avengers 5's 61-strong cast, where she is, of course, limited to PG-13 action.

Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

Yelena Belova relies on her heart, espionage abilities, and combat skills to tackle her heroic activities as one of the MCU's weakest heroes. But now, Yelena has a team behind her in the New Avengers (formerly the Thunderbolts), and the financial backing that comes with it may grant her improved tech in Doomsday.

Being limited to Black Widow training and advanced technology wasn't enough to stop Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff until her heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, and the same may be true for her sister, Yelena Belova.

M'Baku

Marvel Studios

M'Baku may have no superpowers, but he is still one of Wakanda's strongest warriors who now rules over the African nation as king. Despite his lack of any actual powers, the Jabari Tribe leader has held his own against underwater attackers and alien invaders, and now he will take on the Multiverse in Doomsday.

While there are concerns that M'Baku could be among Avengers 5's casualties, fans can only hope he will survive to reprise his role in Black Panther 3. One has to wonder if, with Winston Duke's Wakandan now serving as his nation's ruler, M'Baku may take more advantage of the high-tech inventions available to him.

Joaquin Torres

Marvel Studios

Joaquin Torres is following in Sam Wilson's footsteps in being powerless but relying on his high-tech flight suit and military training for his heroics. Of course, Torres found himself almost fatally injured in Captain America: Brave New World, and these scars may put even more of an asterisk over his strength in Doomsday.

Only time will tell how the new Falcon and the MCU's other weaker heroes will hold their own against Doctor Doom, mutants, and other unfamiliar Multiversal threats when Avengers 5 throws the Multiverse Saga's newer heroes into the deep end.

Sam Wilson

Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will be one of Avengers 5's main superheroes, but as he has no superpowers, he will still be among its weakest. While his greatest strengths will be inspiring his fellow heroes, he will still hold his own through his combat skills, advanced Wakandan tech, and his secret superpower of intellect.

Many argue that Sam Wilson should follow in Steve Rogers' footsteps and take the Super Soldier Serum as he prepares to lead a new team of Avengers in Doomsday. That said, much of his journey is proving that it is values, not strength, that make one Captain America, so taking the serum may be reductive.