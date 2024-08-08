Netflix's The Influencer assembles a cast of 77 elite Korean influencers who must outlast one another to win the grand prize of 300 million won.

The newest reality series, dubbed "The Social Survival Game," presents a deep dive into what lengths these influencers will go to end up being named as the ultimate influencer and the winner of the grand cash prize.

The Influencer premiered on Netflix on August 7.

Every Main Cast Member in The Influencer

Changhyun

Changhyun

Instagram: @lee.chang.hyun

Followers: 2.28 million followers

Changhyun is a Korean street performer who runs the YouTube channel, StreetKaraoke. He also posts his videos on AfreecaTV BJ, a Korean video streaming site.

He has been a YouTuber and content creator for ten years and he hopes that his veteran experience works wonders in outlasting the other influencers in the competition.

Sang-hyuk

Sang-hyuk

Sang-hyuk is a YouTuber whose content is focused on mukbang, a type of content where the host consumes a wide array of food while interacting with the viewers.

Mejiwoo

Mejiwoo

Mejiwoo, the sister of BTS member J-Hope, joins The Influencer as one of its competitors. She is a brand director while also managing YouTube channels and Instagram profiles.

Although she has more than 11 million followers on Instagram, Mejiwoo believes that there are still people who don't know her more than people who do. She also says that she's excited to create new networks as she joins the reality series.

QYOUNG

QYOUNG

QYOUNG is an influencer and a creator dedicated to creating content tied to beauty and fashion. He says in his introduction that he instills and influences "aesthetic values" in people.

He is also proud to admit that he started the "underballs" trend in fashion.

NeedMoreCash

NeedMoreCash

NeedMoreCash is a YouTuber who uses short-form videos to entertain the audience.

He appears in The Influencer by impersonating his most famous character on the platform, Man in a Blue Suit. The only problem is the character doesn't talk.

Ji-sou Jang

Ji-sou Jang

Ji-sou Jang has 1.2 million followers on YouTube and he is an occasional cast member of survival programs in Korea.

Ji-sou thinks that his one advantage in the game is the fact that he knows many influencers and celebrities.

Shim Euddeum

Shim Euddeum

Shim Eudduem, a YouTube creator mainly focused on content about fitness, joins the competition as one of its popular influencers.

Juice Seyeon

Juice Seyeon

Juice Seyeon is a broadcast jockey (BJ) at AfreecaTV who creates sexy content for her followers. She is one of the top three BJs on the platform.

She considers herself an influencer who brings positive energy to her audience.

DaeDoSeoGwan

DaeDoSeoGwan

DaeDoSeoGwan is one of the original Korean YouTubers who joins the fun in The Influencer. He creates gaming content.

DaeDo considers himself the pioneer of the Korean YouTube community and he has been running his channel for the last 13 years.

Ki Eun-se

Ki Eun-se

Actress and influencer Ki Eun-se is part of the long list of The Influencer's cast. She creates YouTube videos about her everyday lifestyle while she showcases her thoughts about fashion on Instagram.

Sia_jiwoo

Sia_jiwoo

Sia_jiwoo is a TikTok content creator whose videos mainly focus on dancing and fashion.

Having over 27 million followers makes her one of the most followed influencers in the competition. She joins the show so that she can grow her network and get recognized by viewers around the world.

OKING

OKING

Described by PaniBottle as a seasoned veteran in survival games, OKING presents a huge threat to the rest of the field in The Influencer.

He is a multi-genre content creator who boldly claims that he is among the top three existing Korean YouTubers for "talking a lot."

OKING wants to live up to his name and be the last man standing.

PaniBottle

PaniBottle

PaniBottle is a travel YouTuber and a TV star who realizes that winning the game all boils down to making things political among their peers and grabbing the audience's attention in the most clever way possible.

Jin Yong-Jin

Jin Yong-Jin

Jin Yong-Jin is a YouTuber and director with 27 million subscribers. His content includes the likes of "Answering Unanswered Questions," "Money Game," and "The Movie that Doesn't Exist."

A good chunk of the field sees Jin Yong-Jin as a threat since they believe that he can do everything due to his vast array of skills.

Chahong

Chahong

Chahong is a hairstylist and influencer who was selected as one of the top ten artists by L'Oréal Professional Paris in 2016. She also manages 23 beauty salons across Korea.

She wants to inspire her viewers by finding their true beauty through her content.

Jang Geun-Suk

Jang Geun-Suk

Initially trolling everyone when he entered as a host, Jang Geun-Suk, who is known as the Asia Prince, surprised his fellow influencers after he confirmed that he was joining the series as a competitor instead.

Jang Geun-Suk is a celebrity and a newbie content creator who joins the fun to stir drama among his peers. He made his first video on YouTube last year.

Risabae

Risabae

Risabae is a beauty-focused content creator who has been an influencer for eight years now. Her content centers around making makeup easy and fun for everyone.

She is a former professional makeup artist who uses her experience to help people by showcasing a wide variety of content.

Myboo

Myboo

Myboo is Korea's number-one cosplayer and cosplay champion.

Aside from being good at portraying other characters, she is also a great strategist since she later receives a VIP benefit in Round 3 after outsmarting her peers.

Kejimin

Kejimin

Another TikTok creator who is part of the cast is Kejimin. She is an advocate of short-form video creation and she will openly defend it from those who criticize her medium for entertaining viewers.

Bbogumi

Bbogumi

Bbogumi is a content creator known for her plethora of videos, such as racing, food, and travel.

Her unique style and perspective in making content serve as an advantage over others, which she later proves after making it to Round 3.

Here are 61 of the influencers who appeared in the reality series that The Direct was able to spot:

Changhyun

Sang-hyuk

Mejiwoo

QYOUNG

NeedMoreCash

Ji-sou Jang

Shim Euddeum

Juice Seyeon

DaeDoSeoGwan

Ki Eun-se

OKING

Panibottle

Sia_Jiwoo

Jin Yong-Jin

Chahong

Jang Geun-Suk

Pyo Eun-Ji

Risabae

Myboo

Kejimin

Bbogumi

Weboty

Ssoyoung

Gato

Doctor Who

DogJoy

DickHunter

Dancekang

FITVELY

Yooxicman

GVAN

Mejiwoo

Min Chan-gi

Pyo Eun-ji

Pure.D

Sherry

Vvely

Jinjeolme

Brick Grandpa

Kinky Dancer

Kim Do-young

Youngalnam

Carjinsung

Kim Moi

Lim Hyun-seo

Bbangthug

Modern Tarzan

Narcissism

Magenta

Caddiewanny

Iamkatiecutie

Little Sung-yup

THIS IS MATE

BBULKUP

Contoni

Park Seo-A

Keerigan May

Charming Jo

Hwang Jae-keun

Heo Seong Beom

DDOLDDOL

New episodes of The Influencer are streaming on Netflix.

