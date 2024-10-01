Gold Rush’s latest season is missing from Discovery Channel’s October lineup. So, when might it premiere?

The venerable Gold Rush series serves as the flagship for many, many spin-offs in the franchise. Gold Rush follows a cast of real-life gold miners trying to make a living in the United States

Where Is Gold Rush Season 15?

Discovery Channel

According to a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Season 15 of Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush was completely absent from the station’s October programming lineup.

Sadly for fans, this all but confirms that new Gold Rush episodes will not debut in October.

Gold Rush has been a consistently strong performer for Discovery Channel. The previous season was the highest-rated non-sports cable series in the adult and men demographics (via The Futon Critic).

Considering its popularity, WBD would have surely mentioned the show if it was intended for release in October.

So, if Gold Rush is not premiering this month, when could it arrive? Unfortunately, an official release date hasn’t been announced yet, but using a bit of logic and critical thinking, a rough window can be puzzled out.

For the past two seasons, one of Gold Rush’s spin-offs, Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge's Mine Rescue preceded the mothership show by only a short gap, with the new Gold Rush season dropping mere days after Mine Rescue’s season finale.

With Mine Rescue’s current crop of episodes still airing on Discovery Channel, Gold Rush Season 15 will very likely come out shortly after the former has finished its season, assuming the established pattern holds. The caveat is that it is currently not known exactly when Mine Rescue’s season finale will occur.

It is probable, however, that Mine Rescue has no more than 10 or 11 episodes this season, which would put a finale date at the end of October. In all likelihood, this, in turn, pushes Gold Rush Season 15’s premiere into early November.

Gold Rush Seasons 1-14 can be streamed now on Max.