Meet Nicole from Love Is Blind UK: 4 Things To Know About Nicole Stevens - Biography Details

With the first four episodes of Love Is Blind: UK now on Netflix, fans may be looking to learn more about Nicole Stevens from the show.

Stevens is 29 years old and originally from Surrey, England. She is one of 30 contestants hoping to find love on the reality TV show — the British iteration of the popular, multi-season Love Is Blind from the United States.

Who Is Nicole from Love Is Blind: UK? Life & Bio Details

Nicole Stevens is a Big Believer in Spirituality

Nicole Stevens values spirituality highly, and it plays a significant role in her day-to-day life.

She posted about meditation on Instagram, describing it as "couple's therapy" for the relationship between her and her "soul:"

"Eleven years strong in this on-again-off-again relationship with my soul. Meditation is our couples therapy, highly recommend."

She finds spirituality in her workouts, too, having posted on Instagram that beyond the physical impact it has, exercise is "about nurturing [her] mental and spiritual well-being:"

"Beyond the sweat and physical gains, my journey of working out has become a sacred ritual for my mind and spirit. As corny as this sounds, with each rep and breath, I find solace, clarity, and inner strength. It’s not just about sculpting my body, but about nurturing my mental and spiritual well-being. Through the challenges and triumphs, I discover resilience, self-love, and a deeper connection to myself. Let us embrace the transformative power of working out, for it is not just about the physical, but about unlocking the limitless potential within."

Nicole is Head of Eureka! Guru Marketing

Stevens runs her own marketing agency called Eureka! Guru Marketing.

Its website explains that Eureka! is meant to advise and "empower" small business owners, entrepreneurs, and startups, while "[minimizing] the risk and uncertainty that often plague the world of entrepreneurship."

Having founded Eureka! in 2023, Stevens shared on the website that "her guiding philosophy" is "You're not defined by what you say, but rather by what you do." She explained that she aspires to exemplify this in how Eureka! operates.

The agency's Instagram page is a mix of advice, promotions for blog posts, and marketing memes, inviting anyone to learn about the work Eureka! does.

Nicole Loves to Travel

In 2024 alone, Stevens traveled to both Ghana and Mallorca, demonstrating her love for venturing into the world and seeing new things.

She shared on Instagram that in Ghana, she "trekked to Akosombo" and "camped under the Shai Hills’ magical sky," all while "reconnect[ing] with the souls who keep her light shining:"

"Ghana grabbed my heart and wouldn’t let go! This first reel (yes, there’s more to come!) is a love letter to Ghana - the land that raised this HolisticNicole. Adulting kept me away, but finally coming back was nothing short of surreal. We trekked to Akosombo, camped under the Shai Hills’ magical sky, and most importantly, reconnected with the souls who keep my light shining. It was an incredible trip - food coma from jollof rice included!"

In a different post, Stevens described her time in Mallorca as "less 'slay all day' and more 'sunkissed siestas:'"

"Traded in tiaras for even more tan lines. Second round of hen do duties for my amazing girl, and this time we’re taking it slow in Mallorca. Think less 'slay all day'and more 'sunkissed siestas' with a side of epic cocktails (don’t worry, there might be flamingos involved)."

Nicole's Love is Blind Journey is Off to a Rocky Start

In the first four episodes of Love Is Blind: UK, Stevens had agreed to get engaged with Sam, but abruptly called it off before they could go on their retreat together.

Both of them remarked that things did not feel "right," indicating that ending the engagement was likely for the best. Plus, the internet and another contestant Benaiah all found "red flags" with Sam that Stevens seemed to initially ignore.

However, it seems that Stevens may have returned to Benaiah, whom she had at first chosen Sam over. Both are set to return in the second half of the season, so the story could continue.

How To Follow Nicole Stevens Online

Fans can follow Nicole Stevens on Instagram @theholisticnicole, and can see more of her on Love Is Blind: UK when it returns on Aug. 14.

