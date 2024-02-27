Baddies Caribbean Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The Baddies empire is expanding with Baddies Caribbean.

The latest entry into the long-running reality franchise follows a group of young women vying to join the Baddies empire in hosting exclusive events shaping culture wherever they go.

Baddies Caribbean marks the fifth season of the reality series, taking the show's iconic brand of drama to the sunny shores of the Florida coast and Caribbean islands.

When Is Baddies Caribbean Releasing?

Baddies Caribbean

First announced in December 2023 alongside a debut teaser for the series, Baddies Caribbean remains undated.

The only thing fans know is an audition special for the series will hit Zeus Network on Sunday, March 3, showcasing wanna-be Baddies as they throw their hat in the ring to join the latest season of the reality hit.

While the release of this audition special does not reveal any specific release timing for the series proper, looking at past seasons, one can see a pattern emerge revealing when the series will be released.

Baddies West dropped its audition special in October 2022 before the series came to Zeus Network three months later in January 2023.

Baddies East followed a similar release plan, with auditions airing in June 2023 and the series' full season in September of the same year.

If Baddies Caribbean were to use these past two seasons as a template, that would mean fans can likely see the series' return sometime in June or July 2024.

Who’s in Baddies Caribbean?

As auditions still have not been completed, there is no telling exactly who will make up the Baddies Caribbean cast.

However, a few names have been confirmed to appear (via the audition special teaser) from past seasons of the hit series.

Baddies mainstays like Natalie Nunn, Shensee, and Spice are all returning to Baddies Caribbean in some capacity.

Alongside them, several other names have been confirmed to appear. The full confirmed Baddies Caribbean cast list can be seen below:

Natalie Nunn

Shenseea

Spice

Scotty

Mariahlynn

Biggie

Tesehki

Ahna Mac

Sapphire

Janeisha John

Bobby Lytes

Nene Leakes

What Will Happen in Baddies Caribbean?

Baddies Caribbean will likely follow a similar format to the last couple of seasons with a group of young women being brought together to live in a house in some central location. The group is then forced to set up exclusive events, navigate living with one another, and try and survive the inevitable drama that will surely come.

The upcoming audition special will be the first taste of this, as fans are introduced to not just the new cast joining the series but also those who did not make the cut.

The brief tease released for the special sees droves of women throwing their names into the ring to be one of the next personalities aboard the Baddies crew.

Auditions will consist of personality tests, several competitive challenges, and verdicts by a panel of judges.

As seen in the audition special trailer, not everything goes as planned; things descend into bad-mouthing and fisticuffs on multiple occasions.

Once cast members make their way through the audition process they will seemingly be set for a Baddies experience unlike anything seen in the franchise before.

As teased on host Natalie Nunn's Instagram, the Baddies Caribbean cast will be treated to new adventures on the sun-soaked beaches of Central America as the show goes from island to island, bringing the party with them.

The Baddies Caribbean audition special hits Zeus Network on Sunday, March 3.

