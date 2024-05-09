Baddies Season 5 (aka Baddies Caribbean) returns with another season of drama, tension, and unexpected moments.

Baddies Caribbean continues the trend of young women clashing over various issues while attending and hosting promotional events throughout the season.

Season 5 premiered on the Zeus Network on May 5.

[ Baddies Caribbean Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

Every Main Cast Member of Baddies Caribbean

Natalie Nunn

Natalie Nunn

Natalie Nunn returns to lead the cast of Baddies Caribbean, pulling double duty as both a cast member and the show's executive producer (she also holds the same position on the Zeus Network).

Natalie's tenacity has been her calling card ever since Baddies started, and the trailer hinted that more of her intensity will be showcased in Season 5 of the reality series.

Instagram: @realmissnatalienunn

Gia “Rollie Pollie” Mayham

Gia “Rollie Pollie” Mayham

Another executive producer of Baddie returning with her no-nonsense attitude in Season 5 is Rollie Pollie.

Rollie Pollie (whose real name is Gia Mayhem) has been involved in several fights with fellow Baddie cast members, and it looks like the trend will continue in Baddies Caribbean.

Instagram: @rolliepolliexoxo

Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan

Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan

Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan is Natalie Nunn's on-again off-again friend who made her debut in Baddies South, replacing Christina Salgado.

Scotty's reputation for being a tough gal has been the highlight of her stint in the Baddies franchise.

Scotty says in her confessional that she is not messing around this season, noting, "No bitch can move me."

Scotty owns a fitness brand, Snatched LLC, outside the Baddies world.

Instagram: @scotlyndryan

Mariahlynn Jacoby

Mariahlynn Jacoby

Mariahlynn Jacoby returns in Season 5 after her memorable stint in Baddies East.

In Baddies Caribbean Episode 1, Mariahlynn picks a fight with Asian Doll after the pair clashed over an argument about dark-skinned women.

Instagram: @mariahlynnboss

Damerlin "Biggie" Baez

Damerlin "Biggie" Baez

Damerlin "Biggie" Baez appeared as a judge on Baddies Caribbean Auditions, helping Natalie Nunn find the next batch of reality stars for Season 5.

Biggie's rivalries with Stunna Girl and Rollie Pollie were one of the main highlights of her Baddies stint. Will Biggie be involved in another eventful clash with some of the newbies?

Episode 1 sees Biggie announcing that taking the spotlight in the Caribbean is her game, boldly claiming that she is ready to fend off any challenges that come her way.

Instagram: @pvd_biggie

Latifa "Tesehki" Malone

Latifa "Tesehki" Malone

R&B singer and Baddies East alum Latifa "Tesehki" Malone returns in 2024's Baddies Caribbean.

The Baltimore native is known for her singles, "Real As Me," "I Need Love" and "Thinking Bout You."

In Episode 1, Tesehki acknowledges the fact that she was nice during the previous season, but she plans to change that so that no one attempts to mess around with her as they go overseas.

Instagram: @tesehki

Ahna Mac

Ahna Mac

Ahna Mac returns in Baddies Season 5 to take the spotlight.

The Baddies East alum had altercations in Season 5 with Scotty and DJ Sky High Baby. During the reunion episode, Ahna clashed with Rollie and Scarface.

Before the start of Baddies Caribbean, Ahna (via Distractify) revealed that she suffered from a face injury which included three fractures.

Instagram: @itsahnamac

Sapphire Blaze

Sapphire Blaze

Baddies East alum Sapphire Blaze served as a judge in Baddies Caribbean Auditions.

In Season 4, Sapphire had bad blood with Smiley and Mariahlynn. She also had a falling out with her former friend, Suki, and a huge clash with Scarface.

Instagram: @sapphireblazee

Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier

Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier

Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier returns to the world of Baddies after her appearance in Baddies South.

Jela talks about her hiatus in Episode 1, revealing that she designed and curated some famous celebrities' hottest looks.

She also said she has no time for ignorance and stupidity in her Baddies comeback.

Instagram: @theejelaminah

Bianca Bonnie

Bianca Bonnie

Bianca Bonnie is one of the new girls in Baddies Caribbean. She is a former cast member of Love and Hip Hop: New York, appearing in seasons 6, 7, and 8.

Bianca tells the confessional outright in Episode 1 that she's "a bad bitch," hinting that she isn't someone to be messed with even if she is a newcomer. She is also best friends with Mariahlynn.

Instagram: @biancaisking

Kali "Kaliwae" Miller

Kali "Kaliwae" Miller

Another newcomer to the world of Baddies is Kaliwae (aka Blueface's sister).

The Los Angeles native debuted in Episode 1 of Baddies Caribbean, telling the viewers that she is an underdog and ready to prove that she has what it takes to become a baddie.

Instagram: @kaliwae

Dayjia "Meatball" Blackwell

Dayjia "Meatball" Blackwell

Dayjia "Meatball" Blackwell is a social media influencer ready to make waves in Baddies Caribbean.

Meatball threatens anyone who wants to mess with her in the new season, noting, "If somebody gets in my face, they are getting [punched]."

Diamond The Body

Diamond The Body

Instagram: @diamondthebodyy

Diamond The Body passed the Baddies Caribbean Auditions with flying colors, cementing her spot in Season 5. She also had a memorable run-in with Tinkaabellaa.

Diamond is a previous cast member of NowThatsTV's DejaVu.

As revealed in Episode 1, what sets Diamond apart from the rest is the fact that she is a boss in real life.

Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams

Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams

Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams also came from Baddies Caribbean Auditions, impressing Natalie with her tenacious attitude.

Tinkaabellaa is ready to settle her ongoing feud with Diamond The Body after their infamous run-in during the auditions.

What makes Tinkaabellaa a Baddie is her simply showing up and being herself.

Slim2Bad

Slim2Bad

Slim2Bad is one of the newest cast members of Baddies Caribbean.

In Episode 1, the Louisiana native reveals that she is not afraid to speak her mind and stands her ground during an argument.

Instagram: @slim2baddd

Its Dia

Its Dia

Its Dia is ready to prove the doubters wrong in Baddies Caribbean.

Its Dia is representing the Bahamas in the reality series, and she is also a rapper in addition to her reality tv experience.

What sets her apart from the other cast members is her overflowing confidence.

Instagram: @therealitsdia

Big Gretch

Big Gretch

Puerto Rico's own Big Gretch joins the cast of Baddies Caribbean for Season 5.

Big Gretch's feisty nature was showcased during the auditionsas she was taken out by security and got involved in multiple fights.

Outside of the Baddies' world, Big Gretch is the CEO of a beauty company named Flawless G Beauty.

Instagram: @biggretch26

Baddies Season 5 is available to stream on the Zeus Network website.

