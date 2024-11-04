The cast of Baddies Midwest (Season 6) highlights some familiar favorites like Natalie Nunn, Damerlin "Biggie" Baez, and newcomer Akbar V.

Baddies Midwest lives up to its name by featuring some of the controversial figures in reality TV as a group of artists go on tour together while also engaging in brutal conflicts along the way.

Baddies Midwest premiered on the Zeus network on November 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Baddies Midwest

Natalie Nunn

Natalie Nunn

Instagram: @realmissnatalienunn

Baddies executive producer and host Natalie Nunn returns to lead the cast of Baddies Midwest.

Natalie puts a stamp on her authority right off the bat in Baddies Midwest Episode 1, telling the girls that she will personally make sure to send any cast member home if or when they cross the line.

She also doesn't seem to care about the past beef of any of the previous cast members, noting that she wants them to focus on the tour ahead.

Natalie has been a mainstay of the show, with her last appearance as part of the cast of Baddies Carribean.

Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan

Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan

Instagram: @scotlyndryan

Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan first appeared in Baddies South, and she has since been a franchise mainstay.

The Charlotte native is back in Baddies Midwest and is ready to stir some drama in the brand-new season, saying, "I'm still going to be me. I'm still going to be here, and I'm still going to be that b*tch."

Outside of the Baddies franchise, Scotty owns a fitness brand named Snatched LLC.

Jelaminah “Jela” Lanier

Jelaminah “Jela” Lanier

Instagram: @theejelaminah

Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier is back as one of the core cast members of Baddies Midwest.

She says in her confessional that she's all about the looks in the new season, pointing out that she is ready to be all out in giving her peers and the viewers "the full essence of Jelaminah."

Rollie Pollie

Rollie Pollie

Instagram: @rolliepolliexoxo

Rollie Pollie joins the crew of Baddies Midwest. She also serves as one of the executive producers of the reality series.

Rollie says in Episode 1 that she is looking for cast members who will not be deemed as followers, implying that she wants to see them take responsibility for their actions and move forward with innovative ideas to improve the tour.

She also says in the confessional that she is going "full throttle" this season.

Damerlin “Biggie” Baez

Damerlin “Biggie” Baez

Instagram: @pvd_biggie

Damerlin "Biggie" Baez is part of the long list of cast members of Baddies Midwest.

Biggie has been involved in memorable fights in the Baddies franchise, such as clashing with Stunna Girl and Rollie Pollie in previous seasons.

In the new batch of episodes, Biggie says that she is back "bigger and better." As one of the originals, she is also hellbent on serving memorable looks throughout the season.

Latifa “Tesehki” Malone

Latifa “Tesehki” Malone

Instagram: @tesehki

Latifa “Tesehki” Malone makes a comeback as one of the cast members of Baddies Midwest.

In Episode 1, Tesehki is at the center of one of the storylines in the new season as the Baddies crew is set to go to Oklahoma where she will be reunited with her sister, Chrisean, whom she had a beef with in the previous season (Baddies East).

Natalie hopes that Tesehki's reunion with her sister will allow her to bury the hatchet once and for all.

Diamond The Body

Diamond The Body

Instagram: @diamondthebodyy

Diamond The Body is back after her stellar performance in Baddies Carribean. She also appeared as a cast member of NowThatsTV's DejaVu.

Diamond had a memorable run in Baddies Carribean after engaging in feuds with a bunch of cast members, such as Slim, Dia, Big Keva, and fellow Midwest cast member Tinkaabellaaa.

Ahna Mac

Ahna Mac

Instagram: @itsahnamac

Ahna Mac is ready to take the spotlight in Baddies Midwest after a memorable appearance as part of the cast of Baddies East.

After a full recovery from her face injury, she is set to go all out in proving her worth to Natalie and her peers that she has what it takes to be a baddie.

Tatyana “Tinkaabellaaa” Williams

Tatyana “Tinkaabellaaa” Williams

Instagram: @therealtinkaaa

Tatyana “Tinkaabellaaa” Williams is back as part of the cast of Baddies Midwest.

During her stint in Baddies Carribeaan, she had a fight with Diamond before eventually reconciling with her. Tinkaabellaaa was also engaged in a feud with the likes of Bigg Keva and Meatball.

In Baddies Midwest Episode 1, she is ready to rise to the occasion as she is set to give her fiercest "roar" to the rest of the cast.

Jaidyn Alexis

Jaidyn Alexis

Instagram: @officialjaidynalexxis

Another celebrity guest in Baddies Midwest is Jaidyn Alexis, who is known for her no-nonsense attitude.

Jaidyn says that she just wants to come in and have a good time while occasionally doing bad things.

Akbar V

Akbar V

Instagram: @iamakbarv

Akbar V is the self-proclaimed "Queen of the South," and she serves as one of the special guests of Baddies Midwest.

She warns the other cast members that she will not hesitate to fight if they mess with her during her stay in the season.

Ivori

Ivori

Instagram: @biigivori_

Los Angeles native Ivori passed the Baddies Midwest auditions with flying colors, leading to her impactful debut in Season 6.

She has a brief yet bold statement in her confessional, saying, "I'm ready to show the f*ck up."

Ivori also says that she is a woman of few words, but she is ready to fight if someone else crosses the line.

Yoshi

Yoshi

Instagram: @yoshiibankss

Yoshi makes her debut in Baddies Midwest after a thrilling audition.

Originally from Chicago, Yoshi is an up-and-coming rap artist who says that she has the perfect looks and tenacity to become a baddie.

Emma Alayo

Emma Alayo

Instagram: @emma.alayo

Emma Alayo joins the world of Baddies in Season 6. She is from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In Baddies Midwest Episode 1, Emma says that she doesn't even have to fight to be part of the show, noting that her looks would suffice and all she needs to do is to stay back and look cute.

PrettyP

PrettyP

Instagram: @its.prettyp

PrettyP passed the Baddies Midwest auditions which made her earn a spot in the brand-new season of the hit reality series from the Zeus network.

She tells the viewers to not let her pretty face fool them because she is ready to go down and dirty on the field and fight for what's hers.

Jazmin Re’Nae

Jazmin Re’Nae

Instagram: @jazminrenae

Jazmin Re'Nae is another auditionee who takes a leap into the main cast of Baddies Midwest.

Jazmin is a model and lifestyle influencer who previously appeared in small roles in The Dirty D and Twenty Somethings.

She proudly admits in her confessional that she is the "top pick and the topic" and the most talked-about gal from the East to the West.

Badd Dolly

Badd Dolly

Instagram: @therealbadddolly

Badd Dolly is a former cast member of NowThatsTv's Pick A Side who is now making her debut as one of the baddies in Baddies Midwest.

She describes herself as "cool, sexy, and crazy." She warns her peers that she goes off at anyone when she becomes crazy.

Big Lex

Big Lex

Instagram: @bigbadlex_

Akron's own Big Lex is ready to make waves in Baddies Midwest.

Big Lex says in her introduction that anybody who tries her will get exactly what they are looking for.

Summer None Other

Summer None Other

Instagram: @summernoneother

Summer None Other is part of the Baddies Midwest cast who had a memorable clash with Ahna Mac and Mariahlynn in the previous Baddies audition.

New episodes of Baddies Midwest premiere every Sunday at midnight PT on the Zeus app.