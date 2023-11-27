Baddies Season 4, titled Baddies East, highlights the return of original mainstays, such as Natalie Nunn and Chrisean "Rock" Malone.

The hit reality series from Zeus Network serves as a spin-off of Bad Girls Club. It explores the bond, interactions, and fights of several different women who live together while engaging in a plethora of promotional events.

Baddies made its premiere on May 16, 2021. The show's fourth season, which was filmed in various cities on the east coast of the U.S., debuted on the Zeus Network on September 16.

Every Cast Member of Baddies East Season 4

Natalie Nunn

Natalie Nunn serves as the executive producer of all four seasons of Baddies East. Aside from her behind-the-scenes duty, Nunn is also one of the mainstays of the reality series.

In past seasons of Baddies East, Nunn has been at the center of many altercations with fellow cast members and producers as well.

Nunn was also involved in a live boxing match against Tommie Lee in February 2023. The producer also has credits as a judge for Baddies West and Baddies East auditions.

Camilla Poindexter

Long Beach California native Camilla Poindexter is a newcomer joining the cast of Baddies Season 4.

Poindexter previously appeared as a mainstay on the Bad Girls Club Seasons 8 and 13. She was also involved in Bad Girls All-Star Battle and Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too.

Chrisean “Rock” Malone

Chrisean “Rock” Malone is an American rapper and producer of Baddies East.

Similar to Natalie Nunn, Malone has been a mainstay of Baddies, having appeared in the past two seasons, namely Baddies South and Baddies West.

In Baddies East, Malone has her fair share of altercations, with her getting into a fight with Woah Vicky and Tesehki. Despite resolving their differences, Malone eventually leaves the show midway due to her pregnancy.

Gia “Rollie Pollie” Mayham

Gia “Rollie Pollie” Mayham is an executive producer and returning cast member of Baddies Season 4.

While appearing in previous seasons of Baddies, Rollie Pollie was involved in fights with various cast members like Anne Moore (South), Jela (South), and even co-producer Natalie Nunn (South).

During her involvement in Baddies West, Rollie had major fights with DJ Sky High Baby and Stunna Girl.

Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan

Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan is Natalie Nunn's friend who introduced her midway into Baddies South as a replacement for Christina Salgado.

Despite being a close ally of Natalie, Scotty also had a falling out with her during Baddies West. Aside from that big fight, Scotty clashed with a cast member named Razor during the said season.

On the outside world, Scotty is the founder and owner of a fitness brand named Snatched LLC.

Mariahlynn Araujo

One of the newcomers of Baddies East is Mariahlynn Araujo.

Araujo is from Newark, New Jersey, and she is a previous cast member of Love and Hip Hop: New York.

Michele “Siya” Sherman

Another new cast member in Season 4 is Brooklyn native Michele “Siya” Sherman.

Before appearing in Baddies East, Siya joined Sisterhood of Hip Hop alongside other female rappers.

Throughout Season 4, Siya can be seen partying hard, traveling to clubs, and being involved with performances and usual altercations with the cast. Despite that, Siya left the series halfway due to personal reasons.

JaKeita “Sky” Days

JaKeita “Sky” Days is one of the "newbies" in Baddies East.

The Harlem native previously appeared as a cast member on VH1's Black Ink Crew before joining the reality series. Sky's past job was working as a receptionist at a tattoo parlor in Harlem.

Krystal “Smiley” Borrego

Krystal “Smiley” Borrego is Chrisean's sister and another fresh face in Season 4.

Smiley was actually a contestant on Baddies East Auditions. During her time on the show, Smiley clashed with Mariahlynn and even her sister, Strawberry.

Anyssa “Ahna Mac” Santiago

Another Baddies East Auditions alum joining Season 4 is Anyssa “Ahna Mac” Santiago.

The contestant is from Plainfield, New Jersey.

Tamera “Tee” Kissen

Los Angeles native Tamera “Tee” Kissen is a new cast member of Baddies East.

Outside of the series, Tee is a renowned comedian, influencer, and entrepreneur. She is best known for her comical skits on social media.

Tee also managed to secure modeling roles in various companies like CoverGirl, Adidas, and Google.

Latifa “Tesehki” Malone

Latifa “Tesehki” Malone is a Baddies East Auditions alum who transitioned into Season 4.

The Baltimore native clashed with Baddies East co-star and producer Natalie Nunn during her time on the show.

Aside from the reality series, Tesehki also appeared on Crazy In Love.

Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown

Baddies West mainstay Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown is part of the pool of cast members in Baddies Season 4.

During Season 4, Stunna Girl only made a brief appearance. She then left the show due to being underpaid combined with the fact that she had issues with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer.

Victoria “Woah Vicky” Waldrip

Another fresh face in Season 4 is Victoria “Woah Vicky” Waldrip.

Throughout her time on Baddies East, Woah Vicky clashed with fellow cast members Chrisean Rock and one of her friends, Janet. She was also known for spreading her religious beliefs to the rest of the cast.

After that altercation, Woah Vicky left the show.

Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin

Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin joins the long list of cast members of Baddies Season 4. She also appeared in Baddies West Auditions and Baddies East Auditions.

The Los Angeles native was initially a cast member of South Central Baddies from NowThatsTV before transitioning to be part of the group of Season 4 as a replacement bad girl.

Destiny “Sukihana” Henderson

Baddies West Auditions main judge Destiny “Sukihana” Henderson joins the chaos in Baddies East.

During her time as one of the main judges, Sukihana had an altercation with fellow Season 4 cast member Stunna Girl.

The Wilmington native was previously a cast member on Love and Hip Hop: Miami.

Sapphire Blaze

Sukihana's friend and fellow Love and Hip Hop: Miami alum Sapphire Blaze is part of the cast of Baddies Season 4.

Sapphire is from Los Angeles, California.

Damerlin “Biggie” Baez

Damerlin “Biggie” Baez is a returning cast member from Baddies West.

Before appearing in Baddies West, Biggie was a contestant on Baddies West Auditions.

Biggie had a season-long rivalry with Stunna Girl during her time on Baddies West. She also had a falling out with Rollie Pollie because of her obsession with her altercation with Stunna Girl.

Cleo “DJ Sky High Baby” Rahman

Cleo “DJ Sky High Baby” Rahman returns in Season 4 after her memorable stint in Baddies West.

DJ Sky High Baby served as the group's official DJ during her time on the show. Baddies West producer Natalie Nunn also chose her to act as Chrisean Rock's "babysitter."

DJ Sky High Baby got into an altercation with Rollie Pollie, with her even joining forces with Stunna Girl.

Janet “Jay” La Cotorra

Janet “Jay” La Cotorra is a supporting cast member in Season 4, appearing as one of Chrisean Rock's friends.

Throughout Baddies East, Jay's loyalty to Chrisean leads to her being responsible for attacking her sister, Tesehki. Jay also has altercations with Mariahlynn and Woach Vicky.

Marchinee “Marsh” Lewis

Another one of Chrisean Rock's minions in Baddies East is Marchinee “Marsh” Lewis.

Marsh, alongside Jay, attacked Tesehki on Chrisean's behalf. This attack ultimately led to a one-on-one clash with Tesehki.

Catya “Cat” Washington

As one of the original bad girls on Bad Girls Club Season 5, Catya “Cat” Washington made her presence felt during her appearances in Baddies West and Baddies East.

Outside of Baddies and Bad Girls Club, Cat had a colorful past. She was in a relationship with Drake before joining the series.

Cat's younger sister is also the owner of a lipstick company named Colored Kisses.

All episodes of Baddies Season 4 are streaming on the Zeus Network website.