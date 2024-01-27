Baddies East Reunion Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Find out when the reunion special for Baddies East could arrive and who might star in it.

On the reality program Baddies, the cast, consisting of young women with colorful nicknames, tries to coexist with one another while attending and hosting various promotional events.

When Is the Baddies East Reunion Releasing?

Baddies East

With the fourth season of Baddies, entitled Baddies East, having recently concluded on Zeus Network, the reunion special is likely just around the corner. But when exactly could the special drop?

Looking at the available evidence and doing a bit of mental math, it wouldn’t be too hard to predict an approximate release window for the Baddies East Reunion.

In Baddies’ first season in 2021, the reunion special came less than a month after the finale episode. The first half of the special arrived on August 15, 2021 and the second on August 22.

Following that, the second and third seasons’ reunions were released two and three weeks after the finales, respectively.

With all that in mind, it seems probable that the Baddies East Reunion will come to Zeus Network about two or three weeks after the main season’s last episode, which dropped on Sunday, January 21.

So fans are looking at a timeframe in the neighborhood of Sunday, February 4 or Sunday, February 11. And if there are any subsequent installments to the special, they would come out in the following weeks.

Who’s in the Baddies East Reunion?

Currently, the list of cast members appearing in the reunion of Baddies East hasn’t been officially released, save for Tamera “Tee” Kissen, who previously confirmed her appearance.

Nevertheless, the full roster of who’s expected to show up can be viewed below:

Natalie Nunn

Camilla Poindexter

Chrisean “Rock” Malone

Goldie “Rollie” Martin

Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan

Mariahlynn Araujo

Michele “Siya” Sherman

JaKeita “Sky” Days

Krystal “Smiley” Borrego

Anyssa “Ahna Mac” Santiago

Tamera “Tee” Kissen

Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown

Victoria “Woah Vicky” Waldrip

Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin

Destiny “Sukihana” Henderson

Kendra “Sapphire” Blaze

Damerlin “Biggie” Baez

What Will Happen in the Baddies East Reunion?

It’s important to note that the Baddies East Reunion has already been filmed. Tamera Kissen took to her personal YouTube channel to post a video called “Baddies Reunion…The Truth."

Kissen gave a detailed account of the altercation, which she dubbed “World War III,” that broke out as more of the season’s participants began to enter the venue:

“Fast forward to the actual reunion, we get there, we walk in, and a couple of us are talking, and things of that nature, and then, it seems to be going okay. But, conversation spark, like I said, one of mine particularly. I become triggered. And from there, more girls start walking in, and World War III broke out. I mean, straight up. And in that instant, I did see everything that the girl said that they was going to do for me, and everything that the girl said that they was going to stand by, they did it, on my side, on House B.”

She remarked that there were “a lot of fights that went down” during the event:

“There was like this list of fights that happened. Half of that shit ain’t even true. I seen it going all over the Internet. Half of that shit ain’t even true. But there’s a lot of shit on there that is definitely true. I don’t even know how many rounds people went. I can’t tell you how many rounds people went. I don’t know how many rounds. People was getting it in. And there was a lot of fights that went down.”

Eventually, the fracas became so all-consuming that Kissen was a bit disoriented, observing that she “couldn’t watch every single [fight]:”

“To be honest, I couldn’t watch every single one, because at one point, people are over here, two people over here, three people are over here, five people over here, and then one person over there, and then the two people I thought was over here are now over there with other people. I really couldn’t say exactly what happened and I was just like in and out. My top fell off. Some things was flying, my tits was flying everywhere. And then, people, oh my God. Everything that Suki saying is true, everything that Tesehki’s saying is true. Yeah they telling the truth, and everybody else lying.”

It seemed like it was quite the time at the Baddies East Reunion.

All 18 previous episodes of Baddies East are streaming on Zeus Network.