The cast of Baddies Africa introduces iconic newcomers straight from the auditions of the reality series, such as Fana, Kold Killa, and Elsie K.

Baddies Africa (aka Season 7 of the Baddies franchise) is set to take the drama to select African cities as mainstays from Baddies Midwest will return alongside tough competitors who made headlines in the recently concluded Baddies Africa Auditions on the Zeus Network.

Filming for Baddies Africa already began in the last week of March 2025.

Every Main Cast Member of Baddies Africa 2025

Natalie Nunn

Instagram: @realmissnatalienunn

As a regular cast member of the Baddies franchise, it is a no-brainer for Natalie Nunn to lead the group of returnees and new additions in Baddies Africa.

Aside from serving as the series host and executive producer, Natalie is the leading authority figure, ensuring the girls will not resort to violence when conflict arises.

Natalie also reminds the cast that past issues should not carry over into the brand-new season. As always, her tenacity will be her main asset in enforcing her authority on the rest of the girls.

Gia “Rollie Pollie” Mayham

Instagram: @rolliepolliexoxo

After making an impact as part of the cast of Baddies Midwest in 2024, Gia “Rollie Pollie” Mayham returns in the 2025 edition of the reality series, Baddies Africa.

Rollie is no stranger to brutal conflicts during her time in the world of Baddies. She has engaged in fights with various cast members, such as Anne Moore, Jela, and even fellow executive producer Natalie Nunn.

As someone who thrives on innovation, Rollie wants the newcomers to take responsibility for their actions while also welcoming new ideas to improve the tour in the different African cities that they will be visiting.

Scotty

Instagram: @scotlyndryan

Scotty made her debut in the Baddies franchise in Baddies South after replacing Christina Salgado.

She then became part of the main cast of Baddies East after she was recruited by her friend, Natalie Nunn.

Scotty's most recent storyline happened in Baddies Midwest when she decided to make amends with her former rival, Ahna Mac. However, the conflict did not stop there, as she engaged in a feud with newbie Big Gretch in the previous season.

Badd Dolly

Instagram: @therealbadddolly

Badd Dolly is back to join the cast of Baddies Africa after making an eventful debut in Baddies Midwest.

As the first bad girl from Mississippi, Dolly had a few memorable feuds in the previous edition of Baddies, with her fighting off the likes of Tesehki, Pretty P, and Emma Ivori.

Summer None Other

Instagram: @summernoneother

Summer None Other is one of the newcomers who debuted in Baddies Midwest.

Summer made headlines in her first foray into the world of Baddies due to her plethora of fights with most of the cast members, such as Ahna Mac, Scotty, and Jelaminah.

Before joining Baddies, Summer worked as a lash technician at Monroe Mixx.

Ivori

Instagram: @biigivori_

Los Angeles native Ivori Minor returns in Baddies Africa.

After staying true to her words from her auditions by showcasing her wit and toughness in Baddies Midwest, she is ready to make another impactful appearance in the new season.

As someone who is not afraid to fight whenever a fellow cast member crosses the line, Ivori aims to prove the doubters wrong.

Outside of Baddies, she also appeared in South Central Baddies, Greek Life, and Young and Reckless.

Ahna Mac

Instagram: @itsahnamac

After recovering from her face injury, Ahna Mac returned to Baddie Midwest to prove that she still has what it takes to be a Baddie.

One of her memorable fights in the previous season was with Summer, with Ahna Mac winning most of their bouts.

Given that Summer will also return in Baddies Africa, fans will likely see a rematch between the two rivals.

Diamond The Body

Instagram: @diamondthebodyy

After making a name for herself in Baddies Caribbean, Diamond The Body returns to Baddies Africa to continue her beef with Rollie.

In Baddies Midwest, Diamond's rivalry with Rollie became more brutal as time passed. In later episodes, she also fought Pretty P inside the house.

While she voluntarily left the house for personal reasons, Diamond's return in the brand-new edition of Baddies will definitely be a sight to see for diehard fans.

Big Lex

Instagram: @bigbadlex_

Big Lex returns to Baddies Africa after making a strong debut in Baddies Midwest, which even impressed Natalie Nunn.

The 23-year-old rising star from Akron, Ohio, is a fearless gal who doesn't back down from any challenge.

Before joining Baddies, Big Lex played professional basketball at Shaw University. She also owns a boutique called Her Pretty Possessions, which sells fashionable items.

Pretty P

Instagram: @mspretty_p

Pretty P is one of the returning stars of the Baddies franchise in Baddies Africa.

One of her memorable moments from her debut in Baddies Midwest was her eventful conflict with Tinkaabellaaa after calling her out for talking too much and being ugly.

Some fans of Baddies Midwest criticized Pretty P for her actions, noting that the conflict was unnecessary.

Fana

Instagram: @fania_cherry

Joining the star-studded lineup of Baddies Africa is newcomer Fana, who is straight from the Baddies Africa Auditions.

Fana graduated from Allen University in South Carolina. As someone who has an active lifestyle (due to her previous stint in playing football), she is fit enough to withstand any challenge thrown at her.

Kold Killa

Instagram: @koldkilla_

Kold Killa is one of the fresh faces in Baddies Africa. She is a rapper who is part of a group known as Bangg 3.

Some of their hit songs include "Slide Remix," "Glocks Out," and "Candy Lady."

In Baddies Africa Auditions Part 3, Kold Killa fought for her spot in the new season by going through some other auditionees to prove her worth.

Tavii Babii

Instagram: @darkskin_vixen27

Tavii Babii joins the cast of Baddies Africa after passing the auditions with flying colors. Aside from being an emerging baddie, Tavii is also an up-and-coming chef.

Elsie Kay

Instagram: @elsietherealtor

Elsie Kay is leaving her job behind as a realtor to start a new beginning as a baddie in Baddies Africa.

Representing Zimbabwe is a true honor for Elsie as she returns to her roots in the brand-new season of Baddies.

Russian Kream

Instagram: @russiankream

Houston native Russian Kream is a TikTok model, OnlyFans star, and influencer who is ready to make waves in Baddies Africa.

Kay Rixan

Instagram: @kay.rixann

Another newcomer in the world of Baddies is Puerto Rican rapper Kay Rixan.

Choco Brown

Instagram: @boujeebrownchocolate

Last but definitely not least, Baddies Africa newbie Choco Brown is primed to make a difference in the brand-new season as she brings her own tenacity and determination.