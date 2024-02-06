The cast of Serving the Hamptons is back for Season 2 of the hit reality series.

Offering a glimpse behind the curtain at the exclusive 75 Main restaurant, the Max streaming series (formerly of Discovery+) takes a look at the lives of the staff of one of America's most lavish dining spots located in Southampton, New York.

After Season 1aired in 2022, Season 2 promises to be even more high-stakes fun as every meal service brings some of the world's most influential people.

Every Member of the Serving the Hamptons Season 2 Cast

Zach Erdem

Serving as the pseudo-protagonist of Serving the Hamptons is restauranteur and businessman Zach Erdem. Erdem owns 75 Main - the restaurant the hit reality series bases itself in - and several other successful nightclubs and fine dining establishments in the Hamptons.

Aside from his business ventures, Erdam has a strong social media presence and can be followed on Instagram at ZachErdem.

Victoria Hilton

Getting the difficult job of managing 75 Main is Victoria Hilton. The former model, actor, and athlete has to wrangle all the personalities that make up the restaurant staff, all while making sure the rich and famous clientele have the experience of a lifetime during their meal.

To keep up with Hilton online, follow him on Instagram at TheRealVictoriaHilton.

Jillian Gough

Jillian Gough serves as hostess at 75 Main, the primary point of contact for the various VIPs coming in and out of the restaurant. Known for her big personality, Jillian does not always get along with the rest of the staff, but they must make it work - at least while the open sign is on.

Gough can be followed on Instagram at JillianGough.

DJ Ethan Thompson

Soundtracking the 75 Main dinner service is DJ Ethan Thompson. Ethan is the primary DJ at 75 Main. But back at the house where the restaurant staff live together, he has been seen as the resident romantic, causing plenty of drama during the show's Season 1 run.

Those looking to stay connected to Thompson can check out his personal Instagram account (ImJustEthan).

Jack Tavcar

Jack Tavcar can often be seen running around 75 Main, moving from table to table as Serving the Hamptons' primary waiter. The 26-year-old has been a member of the 75 Main staff since the series' inception, with the hit Max series being his big TV break.

Tavcar's bubbly personality is fully displayed on his Instagram account, JTavcar.

Hailey Druek

Like her fellow wait staff, Hailey Druek serves as one of the primary servers at 75 Main. The Southhampton native holds deep connections to the area 75 Main serves, having gone to high school nearby; however, she tries to keep her private life and her career separate.

Druek's personal Instagram can be followed at IzMeeeHaileey.

Samantha Crichton

Another VIP hostess working alongside Jillian Gough is the entrepreneurial Samantha Crichton. While some of the other 75 Main staff have shown passing interest in making connections at the restaurant, Samantha has made it clear she is there to make an impression that will hopefully last beyond the series.

To keep up with Crichton online, fans can follow her at SamCrichton on Instagram.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Whether guests like it shaken or stirred, medical student Ryan Fitzpatrick is the man they will want to see, as the young restaurant worker serves as one of two bartenders working at 75 Main. Ryan is one of the more earnest of the cast but is not afraid of having a good time either.

His personal Instagram account is Ryan.Fitzz.

Jodie Bisasor

The second half of 75 Main's bartending staff is Jodie Bisasor. Being the summer destination of plenty of America's most influential people, it is up to Jodie (and her fellow bartender Ryan) to ensure the restaurant's guests have the perfect sip to pair with the haute cuisine hitting the table in front of them.

Bisasor keeps her fans in the loop on her Instagram page (JodieBisasor).

Brogan Wu

A restaurant is only as good as its kitchen staff, and at the head of 75 Main's kitchen is Chef Brogan Wu. Outside of the series, Wu is a well-known food vlogger who goes by the Kitchen Witch, an online persona she compares to a mix of Martha Stewart and Morticia Addams of The Addams Family.

Wu's Instagram account is aptly named TheKitchenWitch.

Shane Cunningham

A new addition to Serving the Hamptons Season 2 is Irish funnyman and impressionist Shane Cunningham. Joining the hit series in its sophomore run, Cunningham serves as a new bartender at 75 Main, pouring drinks alongside Jodie Bisasor and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Cunningham can be followed on Instagram at CShaneCunningham.

Mike Catuosco

Also popping up as a new member of the 75 Main cast in Season 2 is Mike Catuosco. The New York-based private chef has plenty of experience serving some A-list clientele and appears as a chef and member of the kitchen staff in the latest batch of episodes.

Catuosco does not have any prominent social media presence.

Noelle Villella

New to Season 2 is Neolle Villela. She works alongside the rest of the cast at 75 Main as well as getting quickly involved in the romance, drama, and debauchery of the staff house. Villella is a social media influencer and partner in the Cleavage Clinic, a soon-to-be-operating non-surgical breast enhancement business.

Villella's Instagram handle is NoelleVillella.

Joey Joy

Known for his bleach-blond hair and shining smile, Joey Joy is yet another new addition to the second season of Serving the Hamptons. Joy is best known for his presence online where he hosts a podcast titled Joey Joy Radio and for appearing on Season 2 of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

Keep up with Joy by following him on Instagram at JoeyJoy.

Keith Winfrey

Joining the staff of 75 Main and - in turn - Serving the Hamptons Season 2 is Keith Winfrey. Winfrey is a Division 1 NCAA defensive lineman for the Stony Brook University Seawolves, spending the summer in the Hamptons, brushing shoulders with America's high and mighty.

Winfrey's personal Instagram is public and can be followed at KeithWinfrey_.

Serving the Hamptons Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Max.

