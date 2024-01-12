A new cast of singles try to find out if love is really blind in Netflix's Love is Blind: Sweden.

After matchmaking adventures in the USA, Japan, and Brazi, Love is Blind is headed to Europe in its Sweden edition. The matchmaking experiment created by Chris Coelen focuses on single men and women as they date each other in pods without seeing each other.

Love is Blind: Sweden was released on Netflix on January 12.

Every Cast Member of Love is Blind: Sweden

Adde, 33

Adde is a vice president of a security company who's looking to find his perfect match in the pods.

For those gals with pets looking to match with Adde, it is going to be a problem since he is not comfortable around animals.

Alexandra, 32

32-year-old Alexandra, a general secretary, admits that she has been ready for love for a long time, but "nothing [she's] done has worked."

Alexandra is hoping that Love is Blind will turn her fortunes around.

Amanda, 34

Amanda says that she mentally prepared herself for the ins and outs of pod dating in Love is Blind: Sweden.

The 34-year-old economist reveals that she is Christian and is looking for someone with a similar background in the show.

Andrea, 36

Instagram: @andreamargareta

Andrea, 36, owns a gym studio and doesn't want guys who are playboys and have big egos.

Andreas, 39

Instagram: @mow_johansson

As a 39-year-old firefighter, Andreas knows what sacrifice is all about.

Saving lives is his bread and butter, but joining the show indicates that he's ready to earn happiness by finding his true love.

Catja, 32

Instagram: @clovstrand

Catja wants a man who's "secure in himself," keeps his foot on the ground, and dares to take the initiative.

The 32-year-old human resources specialist's biggest priority is to live and stay in Stockholm.

Christofer, 34

Christofer is part of the "poop industry" since he oversees the work for portable toilets.

The 34-year-old self-employed man is from Järvsö village in Hälsingland. During one of the pod dating sessions, Christofer opens up about being in a single household, noting that he likes it because he can focus on himself.

Daniel, 38

As a 38-year-old entrepreneur, Daniel is known for being calm under pressure.

Daniel is looking for a woman in the pods who can bring out his adventurous side so that he can explore new things.

Emilia, 34

Emilia works as a business manager under the telecommunications umbrella.

The 34-year-old woman is open about having children, but she says that she wants to enjoy life first and travel before entering motherhood.

Huda, 30

Huda is a 30-year-old assistant nurse ready to settle down and find her husband.

Isabelle, 27

Outside Love is Blind, Isabelle works as an assistant nurse and a personal assistant.

The romance seeker says in the confessional that she has been cheated on in "most of her relationships," making it difficult for her to find true love.

Jimmy, 34

As a 34-year-old self-employed man, Jimmy knows all about risks, and he is hoping that the pods will be the answer to his life's question: who is the love of his life?

Johan, 34

Instagram: @daensken

34-year-old salesman Johan loves meat, which is why he tells the confessional he's going to have a "very hard time living with a vegan girl."

It even comes to a point that Johan admits "it's going to be a deal breaker" if his partner is vegan.

Johannes, 31

32-year-old project manager Johannes admits that intimacy is number one in a relationship and that he is open to a lot of sex.

Karolina, 32

Karolina opens up during the confessionals by saying that she wants to get to know the man she wants to marry deeper by asking personal questions and seeing if that person is comfortable with them.

The 32-year-old payroll controller admits that she goes all-out regarding love, noting that she does everything and more.

Kimia, 34

Instagram: @cousarie

Kimia is a 34-year-old cosmetic nurse who likes tall guys.

Krisse-Ly, 30

Krisse-Ly studies interior design and is from Sundyberg, Stockholm.

Her goal is to find a guy she can call home, pointing out that she needs to feel at home with him no matter what.

Leila, 35

As a 35-year-old recruiter, Leila is on her recruitment mission in the pods to find a man who can be with her for a lifetime.

Lucas, 30

Instagram: @luukovich

As a 30-year-old operations manager of an energy production company, Lucas is ready to find love in Love is Blind: Sweden.

Lucas tells the confessional he's "full of endorphins" ahead of the pod dating sessions, with him notably excited about the ordeal.

Markus, 29

Instagram: @mrgrahn

Markus, 29, is a training instruction consultant who will do whatever it takes to meet his great love in the pods.

Meira, 30

Instagram: @meiraomar

Before joining Love is Blind: Sweden, 30-year-old economist Meira only had one relationship.

Meira describes her 10-year relationship as "difficult." Looking back, she wants to find a relationship that is stable and will last for a lifetime.

Milan, 28

Instagram: @milangrubor

Milan is a 28-year-old car salesman ready to risk everything for love in Love is Blind: Sweden.

Mohamed, 32

Being a personal trainer, 32-year-old Mohamed knows all about discipline, and he hopes that his future wife will have the same attitude and work ethic.

Mow, 43

43-year-old recruitment consultant Mow enters the pods as a single guy to be married when the credits roll.

Nea - 36

Instagram: @neabonbon

36-year-old chief advisor Nea joins Love is Blind: Sweden as someone looking for a man who will not break her heart.

Nina, 31

As a destination manager and an artist, 31-year-old Nina's life is built toward adventures.

When asked how important intimacy is to her, Nina proudly says that she has "sex quite a lot."

Oskar, 32

Oskar is a 32-year-old financial advisor ready to engage in serious relationships after being a fan of dating apps.

In Episode 1, Oskar says that the dating apps were "quick swipes and pretty superficial," indicating that he's done with that part of his life.

Rasmus, 32

As a 32-year-old financial advisor, Rasmus wants his home to be tidy, so he wants to find a woman who is organized.

Rasmus also confesses that he's "very in touch with [his] feelings." For example, he gets sad quickly, and it's apparent from his actions.

He is also not scared of connecting with many women in the pods since he wants many options when it boils down to choosing his perfect match.

Sami, 29

29-year-old Sami works under the Social Security umbrella and is ready to settle down and find a woman to marry.

Sandra, 36

Love is Blind cast member Sandra is an adventurous 36-year-old known for her work as a yoga artist and a teacher.

Sergio, 38

Instagram: @mrsergiorincon

At 38, Sergio is still the life of the party due to his work as a DJ and a part-time soccer coach.

Joining Love is Blind: Sweden, Sergio believes that he already reached an age where he is mature enough to make the right decisions when it comes to love.

Victoria, 36

Victoria, a 36-year-old resource educator, opens up about being single for seven years, noting that it's "fun sometimes, but often lonely."

She hopes she will finally find an emotional connection in the pods to finally settle down, acknowledging that she deserves to meet someone because she is "lovely."

Love is Blind: Sweden is now streaming on Netflix.