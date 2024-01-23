A group of 32 women will fight for the love of Joey Graziadei on Season 28 of The Bachelor.

Joey is returning as the Bachelor after being the runner-up on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. Season 28 will air on Monday, January 22.

While the leading lady or gentleman is vital to the series' entertainment level, long-time fans know the contestants can make or break a season of The Bachelor.

Every Contestant on The Bachelor Season 28

Allison Hollinger

Allison, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, is on a quest for a romantic, movie-like love story, via Cosmopolitan.

The twist is that Allison will be going on this love journey alongside her older sister and best friend, Lauren, having also dated the same guy on a previous occasion. Allison shares a lot of her travels to places like France and Dubai on her Instagram.

Autumn Waggoner

Autumn, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri, is a small-town girl passionate about her career and family background.

Heading into Season 28, she seeks a family man in her quest for love and hopes that Joey might be the one to complete her happy and fulfilled life. Autumn documents some of her busy life on Instagram.

Chandler Dewgard

Chandler is a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York who is settled in her career but missing a meaningful relationship.

Having experienced not-commital dating, she is now ready for a genuine connection and the real deal in her search for a partner. She has shared some of her journey and trips via Instagram.

Chrissa Perez

Chrissa, a 26-year-old marketing director from British Columbia, is seeking a new long-term love on 2024's season of The Bachelor.

Having been engaged before, she is ready for marriage and seeking a partner without red flags while also enjoying hobbies like reading, visiting breweries, and playing golf. Some of these hobbies are on display on Chrissa's Instagram.

Daisy Kent

Daisy is a 25-year-old account executive from Minnesota, eager to find "the one" and seeks love like her parents' 30-plus-year marriage.

Desiring loyalty, adventure, and a family-oriented partner who puts her first, Daisy hopes for a fairy-tale ending with Joey. Daisy promotes her new book on Instagram.

Edwina Dorbor

Edwina, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia, is a worldly individual born in Liberia who moved to the United States with her family at 11.

Having taught herself to crochet in West Africa, she now runs her crocheting business with clients worldwide. She shares a lot of her life on Instagram.

Erika Cardenas

Erika, a 25-year-old leasing agent from New Jersey, has curly hair, a successful career, and an adorable dog named Cleo.

Her ultimate goal is to find her future husband, someone with whom she can explore the world. Some of her travels are already documented on her Instagram page.

Evalin Clark

Evalin is a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas, ready to explore the world and find love in Season 28.

Seeking a future husband who shares her adventurous spirit, Evalin, from a big family of eight siblings, is now prepared to start a family of her own. The Texan shares some of her life on Instagram.

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran

Jenn, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida, dedicates her life to helping others while prioritizing her quest for love.

Despite having had multiple serious relationships, she seeks a reliable and thoughtful man. She enjoys reading, paddleboarding, and traveling in her free time, which she shares on Instagram.

Jessica “Jess” Edwards

Jess is a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California who dreams of a fairy-tale love story and is eager to meet Joey, hoping to find a trustworthy, respectful partner who cherishes their relationship.

When not assisting those affected by natural disasters, Jessica enjoys keeping her followers updated on her life in California via her Instagram.

Katelyn DeBacker

Katelyn is a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico who purchased her first home at 23 and has ambitious plans for her future in medicine.

Beyond her career, she enjoys hiking, playing video games, expressing pride in her Vietnamese heritage, and seeking a partner who will embrace her culture alongside her. She shares some of her life on Instagram and TikTok.

Kayla Rodgers

Kayla, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio, seeks a serious and committed relationship after an eight-year-long connection ended without her desired commitment.

She shares some of her day-to-day adventures on Instagram.

Kelsey Anderson

Kelsey A. is a 25-year-old junior project manager from Louisiana who spent her childhood on a U.S. military base in Germany and is close to her big family.

Currently residing in New Orleans, she enjoys exploring new restaurants, walking around the French market, and creating thoughtful gifts for her partner. Kelsey A. shares a lot of her action-packed life on Instagram.

Kelsey Toussant

Kelsey T., a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, describes herself as understanding and adventurous.

Having had multiple long-term relationships and a prior engagement, she feels ready to fall in love again, seeking a man who appreciates her thoughtfulness. Kelsey shares some of her busy life in LA on Instagram.

Kyra Brusch

From Miami, Florida, Kyra is a 26-year-old paralegal seeking an honest, loyal, and funny man who can match her sense of humor on Season 28 of The Bachelor.

Krya displays some of her sunshine-filled Miami living on her Instagram account.

Lanie Latsios

Another Philly native, Lanie is a 27-year-old realtor who seeks adventure when given the chance.

Coming from a large Polish/Greek family, she aspires to find a love akin to her parents' enduring marriage and seeks a mature, emotionally available man. Some of Lanie's life can be seen via her Instagram.

Lauren Hollinger

The older Hollinger, Lauren is a 28-year-old registered nurse, career-focused, and enjoys a lively social life, participating in group fitness classes and music festivals.

Close-knit with her family, including sister Allison, she's setting a high bar for Joey heading into the 2024 season. On her Instagram, viewers can see more of Lauren's day-to-day life.

Lea Cayanan

Lea, a 23-year-old account manager from Hawaii, is eager to make her second first impression with Joey after meeting him at "After the Final Rose."

Proud of her Hawaiian roots, Lea is described as confident and lights up every room. She shares some of her story on Instagram.

Lexi Young

Lexi is a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia who is eager to find "the one" to share in her successes. With an impressive mind, she excelled in the top 1% of her MBA program at MIT and seeks a stable and supportive partner.

She shares some of her life up to this point of joining Season 28 of The Bachelor on Instagram.

Madina Alam

Madina, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina, is ambitious, loyal, and caring, hailing from a close Bangladeshi family.

With a passion for helping people change their lives through her work, Madina is seeking love on the 28th season of The Bachelor. Her Instagram shows off her dedication to fitness and health.

Maria Georgas

Maria is a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario. She is seeking a long-term commitment and is intrigued by a recent psychic reading that suggested Joey could be her future husband.

The Season 28 contestant is an active Instagram user, already having over 20k followers on the platform.

Marlena Haddad

Marlena, a 26-year-old finance writer from Florida, is ready for commitment and values a man unafraid to express vulnerability. She envisions her future in five years as married with two kids, but will that be with Joey?

She shares her life in New York City and other adventures on Instagram.

Natalie “Nat” Crepeau

Nat, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Canada, has achieved success with a master's degree at a young age and is now ready for a new adventure, hoping Joey is the perfect match she's been waiting for.

She shares some of her achievements and lifestyle on Instagram.

Rachel Nance

Rachel, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, is ready to find a life companion after achieving her professional goals. She hopes to bond with Joey over their love of Hawaiian food and culture.

From a big, tight-knit family, Rachel is excited to start her own family. On Instagram, she shares some of her island life.

Samantha “Sam” Hale

Sam, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee, is unafraid of taking risks for love (like being a contestant on The Bachelor).

Ready to settle down, she seeks someone who will prioritize her, envisions a love like her mom and stepdad's, and hopes to soon be married. Sam shares some of her life in Nashville on Instagram.

Samantha Washington

Samantha is a 25-year-old pro football cheerleader from Miami who has a background as a decorated pageant queen and former Walt Disney World princess.

Seeking her real-life prince charming on Season 28, Samantha believes Joey could be her soul mate. She shares some of her adventures as a Miami Dolphins cheerleader on Instagram.

Sandra Rabadi

Sandra, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee, is a hardworking individual who has her life well-organized, both in her career and social life.

Eager to be part of the power couple she has always dreamed of, Sandra values love and hopes her future husband will also be her best friend. Sandra posts some of her adventures on Instagram.

Starr Skyler

Starr is a 25-year-old mental health counselor from Florida and is intelligent, resilient, and positive. Passionate about her career, Starr is ready to meet her match and is seeking an ambitious, family-oriented, and funny partner.

Her Instagram shows off some of her travels and busy lifestyle.

Sydney Gordon

Sydney, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island, is a smart, free-spirited entrepreneur seeking romance to complement her successful vintage store.

Content with her dream job, Sydney is ready to find her forever person and hopes that Joey, who aligns with many of her dating criteria, will be the one when she leaves The Bachelor. Sydney displays some of her businesses on her Instagram.

Talyah Jackson

Talyah, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California, is eager to bid farewell to the single life and hopes to find a genuine, loyal, and romantic connection with Joey.

She shares some of her life in California via her Instagram.

Taylor Wiens

Taylor is a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago (living in Kansas City) who is described as witty, loyal, and generous, always up for a good time.

Having been in serious relationships before and ready for marriage, Taylor believes Joey is 100% her type. She shares some of her life, like going to Kansas City Chiefs games, on Instagram.

Zoe Antona

Zoe is a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia, who seeks a committed partner heading into Season 28 of The Bachelor.

With a successful career as a sculptor, welder, and photographer, Zoe is seeking a lasting love with Joey. Zoe promotes some of her artwork via her Instagram.

2024's The Bachelor Season 28 airs every Monday night (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC beginning Monday, January 22.