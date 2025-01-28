The Bachelor Season 29 sees a group of 25 women, ranging in age from 25 to 32, vying for the love of this year's bachelor, Grant Ellis.

Ellis, 31, was a previous dating contestant in The Bachelorette Season 21 last year which starred Jenn Trann.

He is a former pro basketball player who now works as a day trader. Ellis is eager to start fresh and create a genuine connection with someone whom he can share adventures with.

The Bachelor Season 29 premiered on ABC on January 27.

The Bachelor Season 29 Cast Guide: Every Contestant Who Appears

Alexe, 27

Alexe

Instagram: @alexe.godin

Alexe, 27, is a pediatric speech therapist who is ready to look for the love of her life in The Bachelor Season 29.

Having grown up on a farm in New Brunswick, Canada, she has a lifelong love for animals.

Alexe is also an adventurous gal who loves traveling, playing beach volleyball, and making her friends laugh.

She hopes that the man of her dreams has the same passion for animals. She also wants someone open-minded and hardworking.

Alexe admits that she loves binge-watching cooking competition shows and her favorite snack is ketchup chips.

Alli Jo, 30

Alli Jo

Instagram: @a.cup.of.jo_

30-year-old Alli Jo is an outgoing boxing trainer whose passion centers around fitness.

Joining The Bachelor Season 29 is a huge milestone for Alli because she believes that this is her one chance at finding her true love.

The Manalapan, New Jersey native is known for being her friends and family's cheerleader.

Her bubbly personality makes her stand out from the rest, and she hopes that her wit and charm will ultimately grab catch Grant Ellis' attention.

Aside from being a fitness enthusiast, Alli is a beach lover and a master planner when it comes to vacation trips.

Allyshia, 29

Allyshia

Instagram: @allyshiagupta

Allyshia, 29, is an interior designer who knows what it takes to bring home the prize since she is the longest-reigning Miss California.

She is a proud risk-taker and hopeless romantic seeking to find the love that she deserves.

If she ends up with Grant at the end of The Bachelor, she says that the first ultimate test would be winning the approval of her family.

Bailey, 27

Bailey

Bailey, a 27-year-old social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia, is seeking someone who can keep up with her fast-paced life.

As a loyal and confident woman, she wants a guy who can join her in living life to the fullest as well as someone funny, thoughtful, and family-oriented.

Beverly, 30

Beverly

Beverly is a 30-year-old sweetheart from Howard Beach, New York.

The charming insurance salesperson wants a love similar to her parents' 30-plus-year marriage. She seeks a fully committed man who will go all-out in loving her.

As a proven movie lover, Beverly's favorite movies are Titanic and The Princess Diaries.

Carolina, 28

Carolina

Instagram: @itscarolinasofia

As a 28-year-old public relations producer, Carolina is not afraid of unleashing her go-getter personality to achieve her goal.

She serves as the life of the party wherever she goes, and she isn't shy to say that she wants to find a man who can live up to her longtime crush, Joe Jonas.

Carolina is now ready to settle down, and she hopes that Grant Ellis is the man of her dreams.

Chloie, 27

Chloie

Instagram: @chloie_costello

Chloie is a 27-year-old model from New York who loves the limelight.

As a family-oriented woman, Chloie is ready to settle down and the first big step in doing so is joining The Bachelor Season 29. She also wants as many kids as possible.

Aside from finding her true love, one of her biggest goals is to see herself on a billboard in New York City someday.

Christina, 26

Christina

Instagram: @christinakelly

Christina, a 26-year-old marketing director, is a resilient thrill-seeker who is not afraid to fall in love when she gets the chance.

She is looking for a man who can embrace her spontaneous personality, and her favorite activities include wine nights and spending time outdoors.

Dina, 31

Dina

At 31 years old, Dina has pretty much achieved it all after landing a successful career as an attorney.

While she is a career-oriented woman at heart, she is ready to find the right balance by seeking the love of her life. The Chicago native wants someone ambitious and family-oriented.

Although she is mysterious in nature, Dina is prepared to show her vulnerable side to Grant so that she can know if she can fully trust her.

Ella, 25

Ella

Instagram: @elladelro

Ella is a proud Filipina who is ready to share how hospitable her close-knit Filipino family is.

The 25-year-old luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California is prepared to go all out for a new relationship.

Ella is an ideal match for Grant (who is a former basketball player) because she loves watching live basketball games during her downtime. She also wants to travel the world with the love of her life.

J’Nae, 28

J’Nae

Instagram: @heyimjnae

J’Nae is a 28-year-old account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado who is finding the right man who will give her selfless, unconditional love.

Similar to Grant, she is also a former professional basketball player and instant chemistry between them is already in the cards because of their shared passion.

Juliana, 28

Juliana

Instagram: @julianapasquarosa

Juliana, a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts, is an outgoing woman who goes after what she wants without reservations.

She wants to find a love similar to her parents who end up finding a lasting love early in high school. She hopes to find someone who has big dreams and a good heart.

During her downtime, she loves to go dancing, visit museums, and binge watching movies and TV shows.

Kelsey, 26

Kelsey

Instagram: @kelise1_

Working as an interior designer in New York has made Kelsey's life more vibrant than ever before. As a result, the 26-year-old New Yorker is ready to settle down and find her great love while also living life to the fullest.

Kelsey wants an emotionally intelligent man to be her life partner. She hopes to build a meaningful and genuine connection with Grant in The Bachelor Season 29.

Kyleigh

Kyleigh

Instagram: @kyleigh_henrich

Kyleigh is a 26-year-old retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina who has a sweet and charming personality.

She is more than ready to meet her future husband since one of her biggest dreams is to get married to someone honest and consistent.

Some of Kyleigh's hobbies include surfing, pickleball, and camping on the beach with her friends. She also isn't shy to admit that she is a hopeless romantic.

Litia, 31

Litia

Instagram: @litiagarr

Litia knows what it takes to take risks in everything she does - including love.

The 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah wants to end up with a man who is honest, vulnerable, and family-oriented.

Litia can also keep up with Grant's outgoing personality since she is a sports lover by heart.

Natalie, 25

Natalie

Instagram: @natalie_phillips_

Louisville native Natalie is a 25-year-old Ph.D. student who is passionate about love.

She wants to meet a man who is good at communicating his feelings and someone who can live up to her parents' long and lasting marriage.

Natalie is a risktaker who is not afraid to take a leap of faith whenever she wants to.

Neicey, 32

Neicey

Instagram: @nieceylyn

Neicey, a 32-year-old pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina, has the brains and the beauty to prove that she is the ultimate catch.

While she is a career-oriented person, Neicey says that she is ready to explore and find the love of her life.

At the top of her list in her matchmaking journey is finding a man who is kind, respectful, and committed.

Parisa, 29

Parisa

Parisa is ready to settle down because it is her dream to start and build her own family while also sharing a powerful and genuine connection with her special someone.

The 29-year-old Pediatric Behavior Analyst from Birmingham, Michigan is known for being spontaneous, and she hopes that the man of her dreams can match her outgoing personality.

Radhika, 28

Radhika

Instagram: @radhi_gupta

28-year-old attorney Radhika from New York will do whatever it takes to find her true love.

As someone proud of her Indian heritage, she isn't afraid to show the love of her life how close-knit and incredible her family from India are.

She loves cooking and going out during her downtime. Radhika believes that she can give Grant the time of his life whenever they are together.

Rebekah, 31

Rebekah

Rebekah is a 31-year-old ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas who is driven by adventure and her goal-focused mindset.

When she falls head over heels for someone, she admits that she is willing to go all out for that person, with her even giving herself completely so that their relationship will last a lifetime.

Rose, 27

Rose

Rose, a 27-year-old nurse from Chicago, Illinois, knows what it takes to take care of someone she loves, not just physically but emotionally as well.

While she is a hopeless romantic, Rose points out that she has high standards when it comes to looking for the right man to be with.

She wants to meet someone confident, loving, and who can keep up with her spontaneous side.

Sarafiena, 29

Sarafiena

Instagram: @sarafienawatkins

Sarafiena believes that she has what it takes to become the ultimate wife, considering that she is loyal, thoughtful, and responsible enough to keep the household running.

As someone who couldn't wait to be engaged, the 29-year-old associate media director from New York is already fulfilled with her career, which is why she wants to fill the gap by finding the love of her life.

Her love language is giving gifts to her special someone while also going out to grab some dinner during random times.

Savannah, 27

Savannah

Instagram: @actual_sav_quinn

As a 27-year-old wedding planner, Savannah is ready to transition into becoming a bride who is ready to settle down with her great love.

She is an expert in keeping the conversation going, which is why she wants to find a man who can keep up with her nonstop topics every day.

Savannah is an avid fan of live music, and she hopes that she will soon be organizing her wedding if things go according to plan in The Bachelor Season 29.

Vicky, 28

Vicky

Vicky is a 28-year-old nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her ultimate dream is to craft her perfect love story and she believes that Chapter 1 is during The Bachelor Season 29.

She was previously in the world of sports like Grant since she worked as an NFL cheerleader not too long ago.

Vicky will do whatever it takes to find her happy ending no matter what the stakes and risks are.

Zoe, 27

Zoe

Instagram: @zoe.mcgrady

Zoe has the beauty and the brains that make her the perfect catch. At 27 years old, she is a model and tech engineer who is not afraid to go after what she truly wants.

After graduating from Duke University with a degree in mechanical engineering, Zoe is ready to fill in the romantic gap in her life by finding a selfless and committed man who is prepared to spend a lifetime with her.

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 29 premiere on ABC every Monday at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

