Love Off the Grid is back for Season 2 with a new cast of couples embracing a newfound environment to pursue love.

The reality series from Max and Discovery+ introduces four couples who are trying to adjust and make their relationship work since their partners live off the grid.

Love Off the Grid Season 2 premiered on Max on August 5.

Every Main Cast Member of Love Off the Grid Season 2

Jen Taylor

Jen Taylor is in a romantic relationship with Charlie Moore in Love Off the Grid.

She is hesitant about moving in with him in the mountains because she has four boys back home in Florida.

Still, Jen admits that she is slowly getting accustomed to mountain life despite setbacks like a tiny house and hunting down their own food in the woods.

For the relationship to work, though, she wants her boys to join her for some time in the mountains. The only problem is she is unsure if they want to join her.

Charlie Moore

51-year-old Charlie Moore embraces his "off the grid" status since he lives in a hunting shack near Black Mountain, North Carolina.

He is in love with his childhood sweetheart, Jen, and the pair reunites after being separated for a long time (Jen got married and had four boys).

Charlie says that Jen is the love of his life and he will do everything to make her comfortable in the mountains.

Arune Villiers

Arune Villiers, 38, lives off the grid in Northeast Missouri. She loves being naked and the outdoors, saying, "It's comfortable and freeing being out in nature."

While she enjoys living off-grid, she admits that it can be tough sometimes due to the difficulty of getting some resources, such as clean water.

Arune loves her boyfriend, Samuel, due to his cute smile and the fact that he is always happy.

Samuel Sickles

Samuel, 29, grew up in Florida and he is Arune's boyfriend. He admits that what makes him happy are the people around him, notably his friends and family.

Although he loves city life, his love for Arune is initially stronger after their first meeting when she needs help in building a treehouse.

Samuel describes Arune as someone who has "great natural beauty" to her.

Christine McCoy

Christine McCoy, 35, is a city girl who decides to live with her husband, Kennard, at a local farm.

Before that, she is a stay-at-home mom living in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

She is still adjusting, though, when viewers meet her in Season 2, often leading to some arguments with Ken throughout.

Kennard Stinnette

Kennard Stinnette is a local farmer who lives off-grid on a 5-acre farm in Southern Georgia.

The initial plan is to move in with Christine and their kids at the farm, but there are so many things that need to be done first before the location becomes livable.

This is the reason why Ken decided to leave and stay on the farm to fix everything.

Jenn Riddle

Jenn Riddle, 49, is living off-grid in San Luis Valley.

She does everything on her own, admitting that there's a part of her that "likes the fact that it's hard."

Jenn has two teenage sons and one of them is living with her in the valley. She is in a relationship with Jolie.

Jolie Kleinhenz

Jolie Kleinhenz, 48, is an adventurous person who loves to discover new things about herself and someone who embraces city life.

Jolie and Jenn met on TikTok and they talked all day for their first month and a half together.

What attracted Jolie to Jenn is her "fierce independence" and she says that they are "compatible" in many ways.

After two months apart, Jolie decides to live with Jenn since she misses her a lot.

Ryan Timmermans

Ryan, 45, is enjoying his "off-grid" status in Carson, New Mexico, pointing out that "there is a sense of freedom without cities."

He fits in the off-grid life since he considers himself adaptable to any kind of situation, considering that he was once part of the U.S. Army.

When Ryan met his girlfriend, Shayla, he admits that it was a dream come true for him, thinking that he already met the love of his life.

Shayla Kummer

Shayla Kummer is a 24-year-old professional metaphysical practitioner from Santa Fe, New Mexico and she is Ryan's girlfriend.

Shayla and Ryan met online and their strong connection forged their relationship.

Nine months into dating, Ryan revealed that he invited Shayla to live with him on his property out of Carson.

She admits that she is "sacrificing a lot" to move in with Ryan, citing convenience and the many luxuries of living in the city.

Joe Watts

Joe, 31, is a handyman from Rome who loves to raise goats. He fell in love with Myesha after being attracted to her "smart, driven, and wise" attitude.

He says in Season 2, Episode 1 that he is enjoying married life with Myesha, pointing out, "Living in the homestead has absolutely brought us closer together."

Joe is the one living off the grid after purchasing a 23-acre piece of land over the Georgia border in Centre, Alabama.

Myesha Price

Myesha Price is a teacher who enjoys different hobbies like singing, bowling, and baking. She is married to Joe and they met via a dating app.

The Fayetteville native says that she is attracted to Joe's long hair and blue eyes, saying, "I love his looks. I love his mind."

Myesha is the one who moved to Alabama to be with Joe, leaving behind her life in the city.

Love Off the Grid Season 2 is streaming on Max.

