The star-studded cast of contestants of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 has yet to be revealed, but projections suggest that it could be unveiled sooner rather than later.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 made headlines last year after MCU star Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy won the coveted mirrorball trophy.

The anticipation has been high for the 2024 edition of the dancing reality series mostly due to its lineup of stars who will be competing weekly for the ultimate prize.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 is set to premiere on ABC and Disney+ on September 17 and will also stream on Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 Cast Details

Dancing with the Stars

While the details surrounding the lineup of contestants for Season 33 have yet to be unveiled, the show's pool judges have already been confirmed.

According to People, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will both return as co-hosts for Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Ribeiro has been part of the show since Season 31 while Hough became involved as a host in Season 32. Hough replaced Tyra Banks and served as a judge for six seasons from 2014 to 2021.

The outlet also revealed that this season's pool of judges includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Inaba and Tonioli have been part of the show since it began in June 2005 while Hough has been part of the judges' table since Season 29. Both Derek and his sister, Julianne, were professional dancers on the show prior to taking their new positions.

As for the show's contestants, some of the names who are part of the rumor mill include former NFL football player Jason Kelce and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

The U.S. Sun's source shared that Kelce received an invite for Season 33 and he is reportedly interested in participating. Still, there are potential hurdles, such as the former Philadelphia Eagles center's role as an ESPN analyst during Monday Night Football:

"He wants to show his dancing skills. He will have to figure out his schedule, but he's enthusiastic. He looks forward to being on TV when the NFL season starts. But he also wants to do multiple things and loves TV shows."

Other names who are rumored to be part of Season 33's lineup (as per Parade) include the likes of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Kelly Ripa, Tom Sandoval, Ilona Maher, Joan Vassos, Gerry Turner, and David and Victoria Beckham.

Meanwhile, WNBA rising star and 2024 #1 draft pick Caitlin Clark refused an invitation to participate in the upcoming season according to Daily Mail. Reportedly, the Indiana Fever point guard she wants to focus on basketball this summer.

When Will the Dancing with the Stars Season 33 Cast Be Announced?

Dancing with the Stars Season 33's premiere date is set for Thursday, September 17.

Professional dancer and Dancing with the Stars alum Gleb Savchenko told The U.S. Sun that this season's lineup is unknown until the "last week of August," noting that the dancers involved "just sit and wait for the calls to be picked up."

In past seasons, Dancing with the Stars tended to have revealed its cast members in the weeks leading up to the premiere as opposed to all at once.

Season 30 announced its first contestants on August 26, 2021, before its premiere on September 20, 2021.

Season 31 announced its first wave of contestants on August 25, 2022, less than a month from its September 19 premiere date.

Season 32's cast reveal date is much earlier, with the show releasing details on its first contestants on July 7, 2023, before announcing more on August 21, and 28, respectively.

Assuming that Season 33 follows a similar pattern, there's a strong chance that first casting announcements would be revealed later this week or the last week of August.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

