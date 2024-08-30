Dancing with the Stars 2024: All Confirmed Cast Members In Season 33 Ahead of Line-up Announcement

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars is nearly ready to air as fans prepare themselves to find out more about the cast for the 2024 edition of the series.

2023 featured massive names from across the entertainment industry as Dancing with the Stars approached its 20th year on the air.

Amidst a cast full of athletes, singers, and actors, the season's youngest competitor, Xochitl Gomez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, walked away with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Now, 2024 sees the show return with a whole new cast of dancers and some familiar faces helping push the story forward off the dance floor.

[ Dancing with the Stars 2024: Cast Details & Contestant Line-Up Announcement Projections for Season 33 ]

Dancing with the Stars 2024's Confirmed Cast Members

Ahead are the celebrities confirmed to be part of the cast of Season 33 of ABC and Disney+'s Dancing with the Stars.

The full cast of celebrity competitors and professional dancers will be officially announced on Wednesday, September 4.

Alfonso Ribiero

Alfonso Ribiero

Alfonso Ribiero danced his way into fans' hearts when he won Dancing with the Stars Season 19 in 2014 alongside partner Whitney Carson. He then returned for a new role in 2022, kicking off his run as a co-host starting in Season 31 alongside model/actress Tyra Banks.

Ribiero is best known for his work as Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His other credits include In the House and Robot Chicken.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough was a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars between Season 4 and Season 8. She even came out as the winner in her first two appearances, placing first with Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno in Season 4 and with IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves in Season 5.

Hough later transitioned to the judges' table, working in that position in Seasons 19-21 and Seasons 23-24 while also serving as a guest judge in four other seasons. Season 32 saw her get another bump to the position of co-host, joining Ribiero as they get set for their second season together leading the show.

Hough also has an impressive acting resume, including roles in 2011's Footloose, Rock of Ages, and Safe Haven.

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann Inaba is one of Dancing with the Stars' original cast members, kicking off her run as a judge on the reality series in Season 1.

Along with roles in two Austin Powers movies and Hannah Montana, Inaba held a job as a co-host on The Talk from 2017 until 2021.

Bruno Tonioli

Bruno Tonioli

Known for his energy and flamboyant nature, Bruno Tonioli is another longtime Dancing with the Stars veteran, having started as a judge in Season 1.

Tonioli is also known for his work hosting other competition shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, DanceX, and Britain's Got Talent.

Derek Hough

Derek Hough

Derek Hough became a Dancing with the Stars fan-favorite for his work as a professional dancer, competing with stars in Seasons 5-11, Seasons 13-21, and Season 23. He won the series with six different celebrities, including Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, and Bindi Irwin.

Hough then moved to a position behind the judges' table starting in Season 29.

The veteran dancer also has a few cinematic credits to his name, including Jane the Virgin, Nashville, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik

On August 22, Variety confirmed Stephen Nedoroscik to be the first celebrity officially included in the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Nedoroscik became a viral celebrity over the summer through his work with the United States Men's Gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. His work on the pommel horse won him an individual bronze medal and he helped Team USA to its first team medal (bronze) of any color since 2008.

He uses his platform online to support people with low vision, as he lives with strabismus. The gymnast also garnered Clark Kent/Superman comparisons from fans as he competed without his glasses, taking his place as an internet star.

Witney Carson

Whitney Carson

As announced on Good Morning America (via ABC7), professional dancer Whitney Carson was confirmed to return to the Dancing with the Stars cast for Season 33.

Carson is a longtime veteran of the series after working as a professional dancer in Seasons 18-28, Season 30, and Season 31. Her best finish was a win in Season 19, taking home the trophy with partner and current host Alfonso Ribiero.

The full cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 will be revealed during ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 4, which starts at 7 a.m. ET.